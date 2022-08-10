NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, a festival of local fruit! In summer months local farmers are busy cultivating and harvesting, while customers snap up berries, cherries, and peaches at farm stands. Growing healthy, flavor-packed fruit is not easy; we see how they do it at Parlee Farms in Tyngsboro. How much fruit should we be eating? Tips from a nutritionist at 300-year-old Nourse Farm in Westborough (where raspberries are the king crop). We head to Cape Cod to make plum and blueberry jam at the oldest jam kitchen in the country. Hungry yet? See what fruity concoctions executive pastry chef Alyx Abreu whips up at the Banks Fish House in Boston.

TYNGSBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO