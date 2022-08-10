Read full article on original website
WCVB
Program helps New Hampshire homeowners with drought-stricken wells
As New Hampshire continues to deal with varying levels of drought, a program is being launched to help low-income homeowners who are experiencing problems with their wells. The program from the state Department of Environmental Services is designed to make sure people have safe and reliable drinking water. >> How...
WCVB
The Spirit of Massachusetts in Kennebunk, Maine, has an interesting history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Spirit of Massachusetts, located at4 Western Ave., Kennebunk, Maine, was once an educational vessel that traveled around the globe. Having sailed over 500,000 miles, the boat ventured to the Caribbean and Africa, to name a few. Ribcraft USA supplies rigid inflatable boats to the Navy...
WCVB
Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
WCVB
Video: Temperatures to warm up in Massachusetts after cold start to Sunday
BOSTON — There will be plenty of sunshine to close out the weekend. Find out how long this pleasant weather will be sticking around.
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in Providence motorcycle crash, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he crashed a motorcycle on Interstate 95 in Providence, according to the Rhode Island State Police Department. State police said the crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. Saturday on I-95 south near the I-195 interchange. Investigators determined that 58-year-old Michael...
WCVB
MBTA riders, officials prepare for monthlong Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — Massachusetts residents now have less than a week before shuttle buses replace MBTA Orange Line train service for an entire month. The entire Orange Line, from the Oak Grove to Forest Hills stations, will close starting at 9 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to last until 5 a.m. on Sept. 19 — the goal of which is to make the transit system safer, faster and more reliable.
WCVB
Tuesday, August 16: Berry Blast
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, a festival of local fruit! In summer months local farmers are busy cultivating and harvesting, while customers snap up berries, cherries, and peaches at farm stands. Growing healthy, flavor-packed fruit is not easy; we see how they do it at Parlee Farms in Tyngsboro. How much fruit should we be eating? Tips from a nutritionist at 300-year-old Nourse Farm in Westborough (where raspberries are the king crop). We head to Cape Cod to make plum and blueberry jam at the oldest jam kitchen in the country. Hungry yet? See what fruity concoctions executive pastry chef Alyx Abreu whips up at the Banks Fish House in Boston.
WCVB
This Day in History: 9-year-old Anna Marie Emry disappears in 1994
GRINNELL, Iowa — On Aug. 12, 1994, 9-year-old Anna Marie Emry went missing in Iowa. She was staying the weekend at her uncle’s home when she disappeared. Hundreds of volunteers searched a 10-mile radius but found nothing. Authorities discovered she had been kidnapped by her uncle’s friend who...
WCVB
Wednesday, August 17: Main Street and Back Roads: Maine’s North Woods
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Maine’s North Woods is the largest tract of undeveloped forest land east of the Rocky Mountains. The vast expanse of trees has the ability to offset 500 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from our atmosphere, which is equal to taking a million cars off the road-- for a century! Tonight, Ted Reinstein reports on the New England Forestry Foundation’s efforts to spread the word about the North Woods’ untapped potential to address the climate crisis.
