1 dead in fiery solo-vehicle crash on I-680 in Pleasanton
DUBLIN -- One person is dead after a fiery crash Sunday evening off southbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton near the Bernal Ave. exit.According to the California Highway Patrol website, calls started coming in just before 6:30 p.m. that a vehicle exited the freeway and crashed into a tree, igniting vegetation, and engulfing the vehicle in flames.The CHP partially closed the slow lane and shut down the off-ramp, which was estimated to be reopened around 9 p.m.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters from the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department extinguished the fire.Anyone with information about the incident can call the CHP's Dublin office at (925) 828-0466.
