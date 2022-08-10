ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Trojans' Schedule

Once every three years, we like to take a look at the toughest games on the schedule for various teams across the college football landscape. I did this with USC first in 2016 and again in 2019. Three years have passed and in 2022, the wise sages at Athlon have come calling again, only this time there is hope, my friends. The last couple of times we were here, hope was not on offer. Today, hope is being given out in bulk. So, settle in and let’s take a brief look at why there’s hope and then get to the rankings.
Josh Henson talks offensive line progress following USC practice

Monday’s evening practice at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was much like others the media has seen, viewing only the stretching period and position group drills, but the activity on the field following practice was different than in the past, telling a story of dedication with a goal to get better and win some games.
Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend

Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
No Surprise: Devin Williams Announces His Final Two

The four-star 2023 post prospect from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, Devin Williams, publicly announced he's down to two schools. We previously broke the news here at Bruin Report Online that Williams had narrowed his choices to UCLA and USC, but he released the news publicly Monday. Williams will officially visit UCLA...
UCLA’s Jaquez siblings on following Dave and Ann Meyers’ legacy

In the 1970s, siblings Dave and Ann Meyers helped UCLA to the apex of college basketball, winning both men’s and women’s championships. Nearly a half century later, another pair of siblings, Jaime and Gabriela Jaquez, are hoping to help raise more championship banners in Pauley Pavilion. Gabriela and Jaime joined Kelvin Washington on “LA Times Today.”
Athletics Director Andy Fee Leaving Long Beach State, Headed to Washington

The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. Big changes are coming at Long Beach State, as Executive Director of Athletics Andy Fee announced his departure from the university on Tuesday morning. Fee has been the AD at the Beach for just over five years, but is leaving for a position at the University of Washington, where he will become the Deputy Athletics Director and Chief of Staff for the Huskies.
Orange County Soccer Club worries about future at Great Park

IRVINE, Calif. — The Irvine City Council will hear an agenda item Tuesday that could oust Orange County Soccer Club from its local stadium and replace it with a Los Angeles Galaxy minor league squad. Orange County Soccer Club has been setting down roots at the Great Park facility...
Vin Scully Honored In Private Funeral Mass

(Westlake Village, CA) — The Hall of Fame voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers is being honored with a private funeral mass. The service for Vin Scully was held at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Westlake Village, California. That’s where the legendary broadcaster regularly attended church on Sundays. Friends, family, former colleagues, and former Dodgers like Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra were in attendance. Scully died last week at the age of 94. He called thousands of Dodger games, as well as other sports, from 1949 until his retirement in 2016.
Pacific Palisades Burger Named Best in Southland

LA Times selects Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades as best burger in the region. Hank’s Palisades has been awarded the title of 2022 Best Burger Of The Southland by the Los Angeles Times. On their Instagram page in their announcement, the restaurant states that they are very excited and truly honored by this award.
