Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
AthlonSports.com
USC Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Trojans' Schedule
Once every three years, we like to take a look at the toughest games on the schedule for various teams across the college football landscape. I did this with USC first in 2016 and again in 2019. Three years have passed and in 2022, the wise sages at Athlon have come calling again, only this time there is hope, my friends. The last couple of times we were here, hope was not on offer. Today, hope is being given out in bulk. So, settle in and let’s take a brief look at why there’s hope and then get to the rankings.
UCLA Softball Promotes Lisa Fernandez to Associate Head Coach
The Bruins have given one of their most storied pitchers, assistant coaches and recruiters a title bump ahead of the 2023 season.
UCLA Fans are a Curious Group; But if You Build it They Come in Droves
We recently published a story about how a study determined that UCLA was one of the most popular football programs in the nation (GO HERE). It was conducted by an Alabama-based site, so there's no reason for pro-UCLA biased there. It took some fans -- both non-UCLA and UCLA fans...
247Sports
Josh Henson talks offensive line progress following USC practice
Monday’s evening practice at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was much like others the media has seen, viewing only the stretching period and position group drills, but the activity on the field following practice was different than in the past, telling a story of dedication with a goal to get better and win some games.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch UCLA Frosh Amari Bailey Flash Talent at Drew League Game
UCLA five-star freshman Amari Bailey took some time off from UCLA workouts to play in the long-time classic Los Angeles summer league, the Drew League. In one clip, he takes former USC Trojan and Cleveland Cavalier draftee Isaiah Mobley off the dribble. We've heard reports that Bailey has looked very...
Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
No Surprise: Devin Williams Announces His Final Two
The four-star 2023 post prospect from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, Devin Williams, publicly announced he's down to two schools. We previously broke the news here at Bruin Report Online that Williams had narrowed his choices to UCLA and USC, but he released the news publicly Monday. Williams will officially visit UCLA...
spectrumnews1.com
UCLA’s Jaquez siblings on following Dave and Ann Meyers’ legacy
In the 1970s, siblings Dave and Ann Meyers helped UCLA to the apex of college basketball, winning both men’s and women’s championships. Nearly a half century later, another pair of siblings, Jaime and Gabriela Jaquez, are hoping to help raise more championship banners in Pauley Pavilion. Gabriela and Jaime joined Kelvin Washington on “LA Times Today.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
RUMOR: LeBron James’ Las Vegas ownership dreams get eye-opening update
It’s no secret that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James wants to get into ownership once his NBA career is over. With rumors that Las Vegas and Seattle could be getting expansion teams in the near future, The King has his eye set on Sin City. And according to...
Athletics Director Andy Fee Leaving Long Beach State, Headed to Washington
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. Big changes are coming at Long Beach State, as Executive Director of Athletics Andy Fee announced his departure from the university on Tuesday morning. Fee has been the AD at the Beach for just over five years, but is leaving for a position at the University of Washington, where he will become the Deputy Athletics Director and Chief of Staff for the Huskies.
New Long Beach State Golfer Jack Cantlay Sets U.S. Junior Amateur Record
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. Last month, incoming Long Beach State freshman Jack Cantlay went from watching his older brother,...
lmlamplighter.com
2022 FOOTBALL PREVIEW – La Mirada ready to take on new league, old non-league opponents and stronger competition
7-5 overall last season, 3-1 in the Suburban League, lost to Pasadena High 41-31 in the Division 7 second round playoffs. Head coach: Mike Moschetti (12th season over two stints, 77-43) Lost 30 seniors out of 73 from 2021 roster. 2022 schedule. Aug. 19 @ El Toro (7-4 overall last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County Soccer Club worries about future at Great Park
IRVINE, Calif. — The Irvine City Council will hear an agenda item Tuesday that could oust Orange County Soccer Club from its local stadium and replace it with a Los Angeles Galaxy minor league squad. Orange County Soccer Club has been setting down roots at the Great Park facility...
Southern Minnesota News
Vin Scully Honored In Private Funeral Mass
(Westlake Village, CA) — The Hall of Fame voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers is being honored with a private funeral mass. The service for Vin Scully was held at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Westlake Village, California. That’s where the legendary broadcaster regularly attended church on Sundays. Friends, family, former colleagues, and former Dodgers like Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra were in attendance. Scully died last week at the age of 94. He called thousands of Dodger games, as well as other sports, from 1949 until his retirement in 2016.
Trevor Bauer’s lawyers respond to countersuit to defamation claim
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, via his lawyers, released a statement on Thursday in response to a San Diego woman’s countersuit to Bauer’s defamation lawsuit. Bauer sued the woman, who accused the NL Cy Young winner of sexually abusing her on two occasions in 2021, in...
palisadesnews.com
Pacific Palisades Burger Named Best in Southland
LA Times selects Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades as best burger in the region. Hank’s Palisades has been awarded the title of 2022 Best Burger Of The Southland by the Los Angeles Times. On their Instagram page in their announcement, the restaurant states that they are very excited and truly honored by this award.
Newsom taps Villaraigosa for senior role
The former Los Angeles mayor will be a transportation czar for his one-time rival.
The Best Neighborhoods In Los Angeles To Buy A Home
Looking to relocate to Los Angeles? Here are the most coveted neighborhoods to live in, both for families and professionals alike! Begin your search here.
HibachiMania: Five Spots That Show How L.A. Has Made Japan’s Art of Grilling Its Own
We might have to consider Los Angeles as the new official home to hibachi. In the past couple of years, an increase of these Japanese-inspired food trucks, restaurants, and pop-ups has emerged in the streets of L.A. Most people may be familiar with Benihana, the famous hibachi restaurant in the...
lafocusnewspaper.com
A Pasadena-Glendale-Burbank affordable housing trust just took a giant step toward reality
A bill that taps $23 million to get a trust fund going to boost affordable housing in Pasadena, Glendale and Burbank has been approved by the state Legislature and is headed to the governor’s desk for his signature. State Sen. Anthony J. Portantino’s Senate Bill 1177 creates an affordable...
