FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
toledocitypaper.com
POLL: Should Toledo change its flag?
Toledo graphic designer Jacob Parr has proposed a new design for the City of Toledo’s official flag. Parr worked on the design for five years before pitching the idea to City Council, who will vote on whether or not to adopt the new flag on Tuesday, August 16. Before...
13abc.com
Will Conant Street construction affect the Maumee Summer Fair? Mayor and organizers say no
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Summer Fair kicks off Friday night and the Conant Street area is already dealing with some traffic from construction. Will this busy event make it worse? The mayor of Maumee and event organizers say no. The main strip of uptown Maumee is under construction...
toledocitypaper.com
Meet Toledo’s new Director of Diversity and Inclusion
In April, Toledo welcomed Lacy DeBerry as the newest Director of Diversity and Inclusion. Prior to coming to Toledo, DeBerry worked for 12 years in Greensboro, NC as a Human Resources Consultant where he was responsible for responding to complaints, conducting investigations, as well as training and development of City of Greensboro staff.
13abc.com
Toledo to replace all customer-owned lead lines
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is going to utilize $10 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to replace all customer-owned lead lines in the city. According to the Division of Water Distribution, there are estimated to be about 3,000 lines still in use. In order...
City employees to evaluate residential lead water lines in two Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — Employees from Toledo's Division of Water Distribution will be in the city's Old West End and Junction neighborhoods on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 20 to determine the locations of some of the city's 3,000 remaining lead water lines. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
Toledo could soon have a new city flag
TOLEDO, Ohio — Sitting in front of Toledo's city council chambers Tuesday, Jacob Parr has been working for six years for this moment. "It's all leading up to this, I'm confident in the work that I've done, I stand behind it," Parr said. "From there it's just a matter of whether city council agrees with me."
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces plans to lift water shutoff moratorium
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The city of Toledo Department of Public Utilities announces plans to lift its moratorium on water shut-offs Tuesday. According to the department, the city will resume its regular operations beginning September 1, making Toledo the last water utility in the state to end its shutoff moratorium. Toledo...
toledoparent.com
What’s Happening in Toledo: September/October Family News
Hospital in Maumee, has served expectant mothers for the past 25 years. The services will end in September as the hospital announced at the end of May that it will be closing the Holland and Perrysburg obstetrics physician offices, and labor and delivery will no longer be available at the hospital after September 30. Jennifer Montgomery, McLaren St. Luke’s President and CEO, made the following statement: “We made every effort to avoid eliminating the program, but the loss of a large managed care health plan and other economic conditions have significantly reduced the number of patients who choose McLaren St. Luke’s for birthing services.” —ER Local 7th-grader writes his first book.
WTOL-TV
Duck, duck, Jeep: Rubber ducks brighten Jeep owners' days
TOLEDO, Ohio — People who drive Jeeps get more than just the vehicle; they get to join a global group of fanatics celebrating their love for the brand through inside traditions like the "Jeep wave," the Toledo Jeep Fest and, uniquely, rubber ducks. Allison Parliament was visiting family in...
13abc.com
Prescribed burn in Wood Co. parks
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wood County Park District Stewardship Department is planning to conduct prescribed fire in several park properties this fall. The locations of these burns will be Bradner Preserve, Rudolph Savanna Area and Sawyer Quarry Preserve, but further confirmation will come later on. The exact timing of the...
toledocitypaper.com
Perrysburg named one of Ohio’s best hometowns
Toledo’s sister-suburb Perrysburg has been recognized by Ohio Magazine among the five best places to live, work and visit in Ohio. Perrysburg, full of rich history, great schools, and a vibrant downtown area, is a great place to build a home and a life. It is no wonder that they have been named one of the top five hometowns of Ohio.
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
sent-trib.com
Prescribed burn agreement between county, BG formalized
A formalized prescribed burn agreement has been written for the Wood County Park District. At Tuesday’s meeting, the park commissioners authorized Director Chris Smalley to enter into an agreement for a memorandum of understanding regarding prescribed fire management between the Wood County Park District and the City of Bowling Green.
13abc.com
UT students and staff raise concerns over on-campus parking rates
OhioARPATracker.org shows how the state has allocated nearly $5.5 billion in ARPA money. There's still roughly $1.9 million in unallocated funds. Lawsuit looks to refund 3.5 million Ohioans $1.50 BMV lamination fee. Updated: 2 hours ago. Anyone who used the BMV from July 2018 - July 2019 may be owed...
thevillagereporter.com
WAUSEON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Letter Of Resignation Submitted By Board Member
AGENDA … Board members discuss items coming up on the agenda for the meeting that took place on August 8th. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon Board of Education held their meeting on Monday, August 8th. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the Pledge of A... PLEASE...
thevillagereporter.com
Stryker Rotary Learns About Hill’s Performance
Jeff Hill, owner of Hill’s Performance, reviewed his business with the Stryker Rotary Club at their regular meeting on Tuesday. Hill’s Performance builds, modifies, and repairs motorcycles. Customers can see a sample of their capability viewing a bike build from the ground up in their showroom. Jeff estimated...
Toledo food pantry gets $100,000 grant from state TANF funding
TOLEDO, Ohio — Five days a week, Pastor Daniel Stevenson and his team take on a massive mission on the streets of Toledo for the Southside Life Station. The food pantry's mission "is to overcome evil," he said. "We fight poverty, hunger, loneliness and hopelessness in the city of Toledo and the surrounding area."
Cracks in evacuated Michigan senior high rise large enough to fit a hand, report shows
ADRIAN, MI - An initial assessment of a 12-story senior apartment complex in Adrian evacuated on July 25 shows a crack in the floor of one room large enough to fit a person’s hand and extending completely through concrete planks between levels, to the extent that light was visible between units.
worldatlas.com
11 Charming Small Towns On Lake Erie
Lake Erie, whose name is derived from the Iroquoian term "erielhonan," meaning "long tail," is one of the five Great Lakes in East-Central North America. It is the Southernmost of the bunch and has the shallowest average depth and the warmest, most inviting waters. The Northern shoreline is mostly composed of the Canadian province of Ontario, as well as part of the U.S. state of Michigan, while the Southern section is made up of the states of Ohio, Northwestern Pennsylvania, and Western New York. Throughout these regions, there are copious amounts of charming small towns that welcome visitors to relax in the maritime scene. Here are eleven that you will not want to skip.
wktn.com
Three Food Distributions Site Operating in Findlay this Week
There will be three West Ohio Food Bank drive through food distributions in Hancock County this week. The first one is tomorrow from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Church of Christ in McComb. The other two will both be Saturday August 13 in Findlay. From 8:30 until 10:00am, it will...
