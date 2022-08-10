ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Thompson’s homerun lifts Dragons to 4-2 win over Lugnuts

By Joey DeBerardino
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJTSz_0hBEmGDX00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Justice Thompson belted a tie-breaking two-run home run in the seventh inning and the Dayton Dragons held on for a 4-2 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday night.

The game was the opener to a six-game series.

A crowd of 8,688, the third largest of the season, was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons improved to 12-23 in the second half (51-50 overall).  Lansing fell to 14-23 in the second half (39-64 overall).

Game Recap :  Lansing jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a single run in the top of the second inning before the Dragons answered with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the same frame.  Dayton’s Noelvi Marte started the inning with a double over the head of the right fielder and Michel Triana was hit by a pitch.  Jose Torres followed with a single to right field to drive in Marte and tie the game as Triana advanced to third.  Torres was out on the play trying to stretch the single into a double.  One batter later, Mat Nelson delivered a run-scoring double off the center field fence to drive in Triana and give the Dragons a 2-1 lead.

Lansing tied the game in the fourth and had chances to take the lead, but the Lugnuts failed to deliver the big hit.  Lansing went 1 for 17 on the night with men in scoring position.

In the bottom of the seventh, Dayton’s Tyler Callihan led off with a single to left field before Justice Thompson connected on a long opposite field drive that cleared the right field fence to give Dayton a 4-2 lead.

Dragons relievers Myles Gayman and Dennis Boatman combined to shutout the Lugnuts over the final two innings to close out the Dayton win.  Gayman (3-0) was credited with the win.  He tossed two scoreless innings, allowing three hits with no walks and two strikeouts.  Boatman allowed a two-out double in the ninth but notched a game-ending strikeout for his first save.

Reds reliever Art Warren pitched one scoreless inning for the Dragons, working the sixth.  He allowed a lead-off double in the inning but retired the next three and stranded the base runner.

Dragons starting pitcher Christian Roa struck out nine batters over five innings, allowing four hits, three walks, and two runs.

The Dragons collected nine hits in the game.  Nelson was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.  Along with Thompson’s home run, the Marte, Triana, and Brian Rey also added doubles.

Notes:  The win kept the Dragons full-season record above the .500 mark at 51-50.  The Dragons have not seen their full-season record fall under .500 at any time since the end of the 2019 season. Up Next :  The Dragons host Lansing on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.  Thomas Farr (1-6, 5.37) is scheduled to start for Dayton.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Op Football preview: Carroll embraces hard-nosed defense

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After a tough season in 2021, the Carroll football team is looking to get back on the winning track by bringing back a defensive mindset that dates back to the program’s historic title-years during the 2000s. The Patriots had just one win last season, but the team believes it was because […]
CARROLL, OH
WDTN

Mets thump Reds 10-2 for 6th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor scored three times, tying a franchise record by scoring a run in 13 consecutive games, and the New York Mets breezed to their sixth straight win, 10-2 over the Cincinnati Reds. Lindor finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run single in the second inning that increased his RBI […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Field of Dreams Game: How to watch

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — David Bell’s grandfather, father and brother played in the majors. Bell spent 12 years in the big leagues himself and worked as a coach and front office executive before taking over as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. So yeah, “Field of Dreams,” a movie about family and baseball, hits a little […]
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Thompson Township, OH
WDTN

Bengals announce new name for Paul Brown Stadium

A statement by the Bengals said that the team and Cincinnati-based Paycor HCM, Inc. are expanding their partnership to include stadium naming rights. Paycor, a human capital management company, has been the team's official HR software provider since 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Warren
Person
Thomas Farr
cincinnatimagazine.com

Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals

Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food, or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
CINCINNATI, OH
AdWeek

Mollie Lair Leaving WLWT After Five Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Weekend anchor Mollie Lair is leaving Cincinnati NBC affiliate WLWT after five years. “This role has defined much of my life since...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homerun#Reds#Lansing Lugnuts#The Dayton Dragons#Triana#Justice Thompson
WDTN

Miami Valley police show support for Indiana officer shot

(WDTN) – Miami Valley law enforcement are showing their support for their sister in blue who was shot Wednesday night. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton was shot during a traffic stop in Wayne County, Indiana. Police said the suspect drew a weapon during a traffic stop and fired several shots at Burton. The officer […]
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

Stay Covered with Honest Abe Roofing

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Honest Abe Roofing is new to the Dayton area and whether metal or slate, they promise, your new roof will be great! Chris DeRose from Honest Abe joins us to tell us more. Give Honest Abe Roofing a call at 844-4-ABE now or visit their...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

‘Treehouse-like views’: Geometric home for sale in Ohio

OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated in Oberlin, Ohio is a geometric beauty of a home, with bright and airy studio spaces, year-round forest views, and plenty of room for guests. According to the listing on Realtor.com, this two-bed, three-bathroom home was built in 2004, and it is the perfect place to let your creativity flow. […]
OBERLIN, OH
star64.tv

Teen football player crushed by tree at friend's birthday party

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 13-year-old Blanchester boy is recovering at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a tree fell on him at friend's birthday party. The tree fractured two of Lucas Cirivello's neck bones as well as his cheek and jaw bones. It also broke his nose and caused minor brain bleeding.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fountain Square's newest restaurant just opened

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the most important corners of downtown Cincinnati just saw the opening of its first restaurant tenant. Royce, the second Cincinnati restaurant by prolific Nashville restaurateur Terry Raley, opened its doors at 501 Vine St. inside the Foundry – a $51 million redevelopment of the former Fountain Place by Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) – on Aug. 9.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

WDTN

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy