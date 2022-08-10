ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

WTOV 9

Eight streets receive new pavement in Moundsville

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The city of Moundsville’s eight street paving project is on its final stretch. After 3 weeks of construction, work is being wrapped up on the $600,000 venture. Each year, the city takes paving requests from homeowners, city council members, and the street commissioner. "We...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTOV 9

Belmont County senior centers join for picnic

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County seniors spent the day dancing and having fun thanks to their local senior centers. The 11 senior centers across the county came together to put on the Belmont County Senior Picnic. Since 2016, the centers have been coming together to keep the participants...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Gov. Justice announces award of Wheeling Streetscape project

WHEELING, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long-awaited streetscape project to beautify downtown. The contract for the project has been awarded to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $31.9 million. The project will add ADA-compliant curb cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative brickwork along Main Street and Market Street, between 10th Street and 16th Street downtown. The project will also add decorative traffic signals, plants, and trees.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

First Bellaire Business Bash set for Friday

BELLAIRE, Ohio — Bellaire is bound to be busy on Friday as the village welcomes a new event. The Bellaire Business Association is hosting the inaugural Bellaire Business Bash at 4 pm. The evening will include a car, truck and bike show, along with having kids’ games, vendors, music and more.
BELLAIRE, OH
WTOV 9

EGCC placed on heightened cash monitoring list

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Eastern Gateway Community College recently received word it has been placed on a new list by the U.S. Department of Education to help provide additional oversight of finances. The U.S. Department of Education tells NEWS9 in a statement it placed the college on the heightened cash...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Firetruck nearly falls through floor in Belmont County

BROOKSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Brookside Fire Department was already planning to replace their 1934 firehouse. But now it’s urgent. Assistant Fire Chief Allan Ketzell II was backing the fire truck into the garage Wednesday evening when he heard a noise. Thinking he must have hit something, he pulled back out and looked into the […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Commission adds three levies to the November Ballot

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Brooke County Commissioners discussed the three levies they are putting on the ballot for this November election. They are for Fire, Emergency Services, and Community Services. Commission President A.J. Thomas says they decided to run them this November because of major changes that could be happening with amendments they need to […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Slight uptick in Covid cases in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Covid cases are on the rise in the Ohio Valley. Hopedale Fire and EMS along with the Jefferson County Health Department say they have seen a slight increase in cases especially in the last two weeks. The Health Department shows the stats on social media once a week. Showing the number […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

It's everything you need for the school year in one stop

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Students are heading back to school, and local organizations are making sure they're equipped with all the supplies to get them through the year. Urban Mission Ministries in Steubenville held its annual Back-to-School Bash on Thursday. It’s a chance for students K-12 to get school supplies, ranging from stuffed backpacks to new shoes.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio YMCA’s offers free memberships

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio YMCA’s are partnering with the Governor’s office to offer free memberships for certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges Participants. The program started August 1st and it gives them access to the YMCA for a full year at no costs to them. YMCA workers say this is a great […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Hancock County Board of Education exploring avenues to improve school safety

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Board of Education received an update Monday on the process of improving school safety with the help of a new board member. "We have a new board member, Gerard Spencer,” Board President Chris Gillette said. “He's on the police force in town and his concern is safety; so, he met with the other PRO officers just to make our schools a little safer."
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV

