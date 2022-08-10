Read full article on original website
Eight streets receive new pavement in Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The city of Moundsville’s eight street paving project is on its final stretch. After 3 weeks of construction, work is being wrapped up on the $600,000 venture. Each year, the city takes paving requests from homeowners, city council members, and the street commissioner. "We...
Jefferson County wants in on Ohio's $500 million investment into Appalachia
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Commissioners in Jefferson County are creating a group to put together a proposal for the county's inclusion in Ohio House Bill 377. The bill is $500 million set aside by the state in order to transform Appalachia communities. About 32 counties, including Jefferson, qualify. This...
Belmont County senior centers join for picnic
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County seniors spent the day dancing and having fun thanks to their local senior centers. The 11 senior centers across the county came together to put on the Belmont County Senior Picnic. Since 2016, the centers have been coming together to keep the participants...
Mayor finally able to give answers to questions about downtown Wheeling's roads
WHEELING, W.Va. — Throughout his first and what his now his second term, Wheeling's mayor has heard seemingly daily complaints about the city's roads. Glenn Elliott formerly talked about a vision. Now he's able to discuss a reality. After 7 years of planning, the state of West Virginia finally...
Commissioners in Brooke County continue commitment to ambulance service
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Brooke county commissioners met on Tuesday -- and one of their main topics was consolidating and updating levies on the ballot. The plan is to narrow them down to three and place an emphasis on the county’s ambulance service. “We’re running (the levies) now...
Bid announcement heightens excitement for Wheeling streetscape project
WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long awaited streetscape project. "It has been at least four or five years in the making,” State Senator Ryan Weld said. “It’s an over $30 million project that is...
United Way Lace up for Kids Back-to-School Distribution Day takes place in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A United Way Lace up for Kids Back-to-School Distribution Day took place in Marshall County on Thursday. More than 200 kids in the county were able to walk home with a new pair of name brand shoes for free. United Way work s with Shoe...
Gov. Justice announces award of Wheeling Streetscape project
WHEELING, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long-awaited streetscape project to beautify downtown. The contract for the project has been awarded to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $31.9 million. The project will add ADA-compliant curb cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative brickwork along Main Street and Market Street, between 10th Street and 16th Street downtown. The project will also add decorative traffic signals, plants, and trees.
First Bellaire Business Bash set for Friday
BELLAIRE, Ohio — Bellaire is bound to be busy on Friday as the village welcomes a new event. The Bellaire Business Association is hosting the inaugural Bellaire Business Bash at 4 pm. The evening will include a car, truck and bike show, along with having kids’ games, vendors, music and more.
EGCC placed on heightened cash monitoring list
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Eastern Gateway Community College recently received word it has been placed on a new list by the U.S. Department of Education to help provide additional oversight of finances. The U.S. Department of Education tells NEWS9 in a statement it placed the college on the heightened cash...
Firetruck nearly falls through floor in Belmont County
BROOKSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Brookside Fire Department was already planning to replace their 1934 firehouse. But now it’s urgent. Assistant Fire Chief Allan Ketzell II was backing the fire truck into the garage Wednesday evening when he heard a noise. Thinking he must have hit something, he pulled back out and looked into the […]
Commission adds three levies to the November Ballot
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Brooke County Commissioners discussed the three levies they are putting on the ballot for this November election. They are for Fire, Emergency Services, and Community Services. Commission President A.J. Thomas says they decided to run them this November because of major changes that could be happening with amendments they need to […]
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Board of Education met Tuesday night in an hours long Executive Session. The three and a half hour session ultimately ended with a teacher being fired. That teacher was Travis Wells, who taught at University High School. It’s unclear why he was fired...
Officials in Jefferson County hoping to help stop ascending overdose death numbers in Ohio
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Overdose death numbers have been in a competition the last several years in Ohio. It's one where the most recent year always wins. At this point, is there anything that can be done?. "2020, we saw a 25 percent increase in overdose deaths in Ohio,...
Slight uptick in Covid cases in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Covid cases are on the rise in the Ohio Valley. Hopedale Fire and EMS along with the Jefferson County Health Department say they have seen a slight increase in cases especially in the last two weeks. The Health Department shows the stats on social media once a week. Showing the number […]
Businesses brace for more road construction in Wheeling, see light at end of tunnel
WHEELING, W.Va. — With the recent acceptance of the Streetscape Project bid, construction in downtown Wheeling will get worse before it gets better. The nearly $32 million project means work will continue along Main and Market between 10th and 16th streets in the city into 2024. For downtown businesses,...
It's everything you need for the school year in one stop
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Students are heading back to school, and local organizations are making sure they're equipped with all the supplies to get them through the year. Urban Mission Ministries in Steubenville held its annual Back-to-School Bash on Thursday. It’s a chance for students K-12 to get school supplies, ranging from stuffed backpacks to new shoes.
Ohio YMCA’s offers free memberships
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio YMCA’s are partnering with the Governor’s office to offer free memberships for certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges Participants. The program started August 1st and it gives them access to the YMCA for a full year at no costs to them. YMCA workers say this is a great […]
Hancock County Board of Education exploring avenues to improve school safety
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Board of Education received an update Monday on the process of improving school safety with the help of a new board member. "We have a new board member, Gerard Spencer,” Board President Chris Gillette said. “He's on the police force in town and his concern is safety; so, he met with the other PRO officers just to make our schools a little safer."
Trial set in Muskingum County for Cambridge woman charged with over 150 felonies
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A September trial has been set in the Muskingum County Court for Rhonda Boyd of Cambridge. Boyd was indicted and then arrested in May with over 150 felony charges. She was a former bail bondsman with Anytime Bail Bonds in Cambridge. Her indictment alleged that she...
