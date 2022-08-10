Council of Bond Oversight approves $500M bond for Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, considers ongoing lawsuits

Read full article on original website
Don’t panic if you haven’t received your TABOR check, says Treasurer
COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News caught up with Colorado Treasurer Dave Young when he visited Pueblo on Thursday, and discussed the Colorado Cash Back/TABOR refund checks. The checks– which every Colorado taxpayer should receive if they filed their taxes by June 30 — are a result of the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights, which dictates […]
Illinois State Police say they found West Englewood woman's stolen Kia, but she wasn't told
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ms. Juanita Blalock's car was stolen from in front of her house in West Englewood this past Sunday after she returned from church. We told you her story on Thursday. She was one of hundreds of Kia and Hyundai drivers victimized by a spike in car thefts in Cook County and beyond this summer. It so happens that CBS 2's Tara Molina got a call from Illinois State Police after our Thursday story aired. It turns out state police found the 2020 Kia Sportage early this week – but no one called Blalock until we got involved....
ValueWalk
Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Eligible Residents to Get Income and Property Tax Rebate
If you are a resident of Illinois, then you may be eligible for some stimulus money next month. In April, the state approved two separate tax rebates under which eligible residents can get stimulus checks from Illinois of up to $700. It would be a one-time payment and the state is expected to start sending out the tax rebates next month.
kqennewsradio.com
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND
The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time
When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
cowboystatedaily.com
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney’s name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
CBS News
Prison officials investigate 3rd inmate slaying within a week in Northern California
SACRAMENTO — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres Lopez attacked...
The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts
Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
Murderer For Hire Shot Pennsylvania State Police Trooper While On Duty
A man who previously served prison time after pleading guilty in connection to a murderer for hire case, has shot a Pennsylvania state police trooper on Friday, July 29, authorities say. Damian Ray Bradford, 41, of Pittsburgh, has been identified as the shooter according to an updated release by Pennsylvania...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: 4-star 2023 Mustang athlete Jacobe Johnson commits to Brent Venables, Sooners
Four-star class of 2023 athlete Jacobe Johnson from Mustang High School announced his commitment to Oklahoma at his school's Bring Out the Broncos event on Saturday. Johnson is the No. 6 athlete and No. 87 overall player nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings. He is also considered the No. 2 player in Oklahoma and chose the Sooners over Oklahoma State, Michigan, Alabama and Stanford.
US News and World Report
North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of Cavalier,...
Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers
It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
People
Pennsylvania Man Who Was Strangled by 18-Foot Boa Constrictor Has Died, Coroner Says
A Pennsylvania man is dead after being strangled by an 18-foot boa constrictor last week. Elliot Senseman, 27, died on Sunday at 8:11 a.m. local time while being treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio says in a statement sent to PEOPLE. Senseman's cause of...
