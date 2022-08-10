ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

New postcard mural project unveiled in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new postcard mural celebrating the highlights of Charleston was unveiled Thursday. The classic postcard mural will be located at the entrance of the Summers Street Parking Garage and will feature local landmarks, nature, landscapes, and culture, according to a news release from the city.
CHARLESTON, WV
New West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center opens in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center opened Thursday in downtown Charleston. State officials said in a news release that they hope the center – located at 1001 Lee St. E. - will increase taxpayer communication and education and promote voluntary compliance with tax laws.
CHARLESTON, WV
DOH: Bids accepted for major Hal Greer Boulevard renovation in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways accepted bids Tuesday for a massive road project designed to improve a large portion of Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington. The project calls for realigning intersections at 10th Avenue and Charleston Avenue, widening sidewalks, adding bicycle lanes, installing new...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lane closures announced in Huntington as Marshall students move in

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lane closures have been announced in Huntington in the coming week to allow for freshmen to move onto the Marshall University campus. The southbound lanes of 20th Street between Third and Fifth avenues will be closed Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release from the university.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Kanawha County Commission reports rise in jail bill costs

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Commission said it continues to see a rise in the county’s jail bill, including a 21% increase year-over-year in July. The county’s jail bill totaled $352,321 in July 2022, the highest since February 2020, according to the Kanawha County Commission.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Countdown to Kickoff (No. 18): Spring Valley

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — It’s state title or bust each year for the Spring Valley Timberwolves and 2022 is no different. With another loaded roster, Brad Dingess’ squad is eyeing another run at a state championship. “I thought our kids really worked hard,” he said. “We...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
Police respond to shooting in Charleston early Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Wednesday morning in Charleston. The shooting was reported just before 8:45 a.m. near the 800 block of Central Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Investigators with the Charleston Police Department said the victim in the shooting was...
CHARLESTON, WV
Crews continue work on Wertz Avenue power and cable lines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Work continues on downed power lines on Wertz Avenue in Charleston. For months, lines have been down, hanging low, and covering driveways, residents said. People on the road have reported experiencing multiple outages per week. The Kanawha County Commission said contacted Suddenlink and Frontier about...
CHARLESTON, WV
Florida man arrested in Nicholas County, accused of abducting teenager

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Florida man accused of abducting a Pennsylvania teenager was arrested Wednesday in Nicholas County. Thomas Edward Grossman III, 47, of Tampa has been charged with abduction after driving from Florida to Pennsylvania to pick up a 14-year-old female, according to a news release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV

