New postcard mural project unveiled in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new postcard mural celebrating the highlights of Charleston was unveiled Thursday. The classic postcard mural will be located at the entrance of the Summers Street Parking Garage and will feature local landmarks, nature, landscapes, and culture, according to a news release from the city.
New West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center opens in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center opened Thursday in downtown Charleston. State officials said in a news release that they hope the center – located at 1001 Lee St. E. - will increase taxpayer communication and education and promote voluntary compliance with tax laws.
DOH: Bids accepted for major Hal Greer Boulevard renovation in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways accepted bids Tuesday for a massive road project designed to improve a large portion of Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington. The project calls for realigning intersections at 10th Avenue and Charleston Avenue, widening sidewalks, adding bicycle lanes, installing new...
Lane closures announced in Huntington as Marshall students move in
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lane closures have been announced in Huntington in the coming week to allow for freshmen to move onto the Marshall University campus. The southbound lanes of 20th Street between Third and Fifth avenues will be closed Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release from the university.
Funding approved for massive broadband expansion projects in Kanawha, Jackson, Lincoln
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two massive broadband expansion projects in the area moved one step closer to reality Tuesday with the approval of $6 million in grant funding. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the preliminary approval of the funding for two broadband infrastructure projects spanning Kanawha, Lincoln...
Kanawha County Commission reports rise in jail bill costs
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Commission said it continues to see a rise in the county’s jail bill, including a 21% increase year-over-year in July. The county’s jail bill totaled $352,321 in July 2022, the highest since February 2020, according to the Kanawha County Commission.
Owner, operator of cemetery responds to concerns about conditions at mausoleum
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A representative of a company that owns and operates a cemetery in Eastern Kanawha County said the company has been working to make repairs to a mausoleum that some visitors have raised concerns about. The condition of Montgomery Memorial Park in London has been...
Education officials say teacher shortage is widespread across all disciplines
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A West Virginia education official predicts teacher vacancies will top 1,500 in the state when school starts later this month. In Kanawha County, students are soaking up the last two weeks of summer with the first day of school coming up on Aug. 22. "It's...
Heavy rain on Wednesday night swamps Ripley school, causes headaches in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Ripley Elementary School has a good-sized aquarium, but the entire school looked like it was in the tank Wednesday night when several inches of rain hit Ripley in an hour. Jackson County spent the day cleaning up debris from flooding after the pounding rain...
Kanawha County road not paved for more than 30 years now on DOH radar
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia highway officials said a stretch of road along Woodward Drive in Kanawha County is now "on the radar" for paving, people in the neighborhood say it hasn't been a blip for decades. Lynn Brooke Place Road, one of the streets that feed...
Countdown to Kickoff (No. 18): Spring Valley
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — It’s state title or bust each year for the Spring Valley Timberwolves and 2022 is no different. With another loaded roster, Brad Dingess’ squad is eyeing another run at a state championship. “I thought our kids really worked hard,” he said. “We...
Police respond to shooting in Charleston early Wednesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Wednesday morning in Charleston. The shooting was reported just before 8:45 a.m. near the 800 block of Central Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Investigators with the Charleston Police Department said the victim in the shooting was...
Crews continue work on Wertz Avenue power and cable lines
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Work continues on downed power lines on Wertz Avenue in Charleston. For months, lines have been down, hanging low, and covering driveways, residents said. People on the road have reported experiencing multiple outages per week. The Kanawha County Commission said contacted Suddenlink and Frontier about...
Health officials confirm 46 new COVID cases, one virus-related death in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County confirmed 46 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Wednesday. Kanawha County’s COVID death toll moves up to 695 after an 86-year-old female who was vaccinated with a single booster passed away August 3, according to a news release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
Fire shuts down section of MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Metro 911 said emergency crews responded to an abandoned building fire Tuesday morning that shut down a section of MacCorkle Avenue. The blaze was reported about 9:45 a.m. at 5623 MacCorkle Ave. near the Captain D’s, dispatchers said. Video courtesy of Jimmy Easter below...
Work underway to repair section of Kanawha road damaged after culvert washed out
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — State highways officials said major repair work was underway Thursday on a section of road in Kanawha County that was damaged after a culvert was washed out Wednesday during flooding. The repairs were being performed on Martin’s Branch Road, according to a news release...
Florida man arrested in Nicholas County, accused of abducting teenager
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Florida man accused of abducting a Pennsylvania teenager was arrested Wednesday in Nicholas County. Thomas Edward Grossman III, 47, of Tampa has been charged with abduction after driving from Florida to Pennsylvania to pick up a 14-year-old female, according to a news release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office.
Mingo man cited for having gun in carry-on bag at W.Va. International Yeager Airport
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mingo County man was cited after a loaded gun was found in his carry-on bag at West Virginia International Yeager Airport, federal officials said. Transportation Security Administration officers on Monday who were looking at an X-ray machine spotted a .380-caliber handgun loaded with...
Charleston man accused of using heroin while he was supposed to be supervising toddlers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston man was arrested after he was accused of being under the influence of opioids while he was supposed to be supervising two young children. Matthew Ryan Loudin, 30, has been charged with child neglect, according to a complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate...
Police: Suspect in Charleston shooting taken into custody on separate charges
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A suspect sought in connection with a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex over the weekend was taken into custody overnight on separate charges. Timothy Holmes, 29, Waupun, Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with obstruction by South Charleston police about 4 a.m., according to a...
