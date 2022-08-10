ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Bibb juvenile in critical but stable condition as deputies look for 3 people wanted in shooting

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a person was shot on Ward Street Thursday afternoon. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just before 4 p.m. about a man shot in the area. A short time later, a second call came in saying a juvenile had been dropped off at the hospital after being shot. The driver who dropped the young male off drove west on Pine Street, and the two men who were with the juvenile were seen running away. They were last seen walking toward Forsyth and Spring streets.
VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot on Ward St.

UPDATE: August 11, 2022 6:40 P.M. -- According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a male juvenile is in critical condition following a shooting that happened just before 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to a call about someone being shot on Ward Street near Downtown...
Report: Man murdered at Macon Walmart tried to defend himself

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man killed at a Walmart in Macon was trying to defend himself and his fiance. In documents obtained by WGXA News, we've learned Ronnie Albea, and his fiance Misty Cox, both of Milledgeville, were at the Harrison Road Walmart buying groceries. Cox told investigators...
Jones County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on underage drinking

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on businesses selling alcohol to anyone under 21. Lt. Kenny Gleaton says investigators conducted a compliance check at 19 of the county’s convenience and grocery stores. The sheriff’s office sent a minor under investigator supervision...
Loved ones mourn woman who died after falling out of Georgia deputy's patrol car

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who died after falling out of a Georgia deputy's patrol car was laid to rest on Thursday. Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries as she was being driven to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on July 15 and died from those injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on July 21, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
Florida man arrested in Monroe County, stolen vehicle recovered

HIGH FALLS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Florida man faces multiple charges after being found in possession of a stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says the sheriff’s office got a call from Georgia State Patrol about a stolen vehicle out of Atlanta being located at the Sunoco gas station in High Falls. GSP told the sheriff’s office there was also a gun inside the vehicle.
