MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a person was shot on Ward Street Thursday afternoon. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just before 4 p.m. about a man shot in the area. A short time later, a second call came in saying a juvenile had been dropped off at the hospital after being shot. The driver who dropped the young male off drove west on Pine Street, and the two men who were with the juvenile were seen running away. They were last seen walking toward Forsyth and Spring streets.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO