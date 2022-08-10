Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bibb juvenile in critical but stable condition as deputies look for 3 people wanted in shooting
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a person was shot on Ward Street Thursday afternoon. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just before 4 p.m. about a man shot in the area. A short time later, a second call came in saying a juvenile had been dropped off at the hospital after being shot. The driver who dropped the young male off drove west on Pine Street, and the two men who were with the juvenile were seen running away. They were last seen walking toward Forsyth and Spring streets.
VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
'It's a concern to our citizens': Jones County stores cited as sheriff's office cracks down on underage alcohol sales
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Jones County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on selling alcohol to minors. This week, the sheriff's office performed a compliance check to stores with alcohol licenses. Lieutenant Kenny Gleaton with the Jones County Sheriff's Office says there are 19 businesses that sell alcohol in the county.
‘Cowardly’ Ga. gang member wanted for 6 drive-by shootings arrested
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who was wanted for six drive-by shootings in Butts County has been taken into custody. Jaquavius Kesean Bland is a known member of the Bloods street gang, according to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long. Long says that Bland was taken into custody...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgxa.tv
A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot on Ward St.
UPDATE: August 11, 2022 6:40 P.M. -- According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a male juvenile is in critical condition following a shooting that happened just before 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to a call about someone being shot on Ward Street near Downtown...
wgxa.tv
Report: Man murdered at Macon Walmart tried to defend himself
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man killed at a Walmart in Macon was trying to defend himself and his fiance. In documents obtained by WGXA News, we've learned Ronnie Albea, and his fiance Misty Cox, both of Milledgeville, were at the Harrison Road Walmart buying groceries. Cox told investigators...
2 Ga. sheriff’s deputies under investigation after cellphone video of arrest surfaces
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Two sheriff’s deputies in Butts County are under investigation after video of an arrest they made at a restaurant began making its rounds on social media. Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says cellphone video shows the deputies making an arrest at Shawn O’Brian’s Road...
Man shot at Canton car dealership, shooter identified
CANTON, GA. — Canton police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a Canton car dealership. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened Wednesday at the Shottenkirk Hyundai dealership on Liberty Boulevard just after 1 p.m. Officers responded to a call...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gun goes off inside Henry County school; student found with 2 guns in bookbag
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that school police found two guns in student’s backpack at McDonough High School on Wednesday. The school district said the police were called to the school Wednesday morning after reports of what sounded like gunshots inside the school. School...
Deputy Investigates Possible Shooting After Car Crashes Into Tree At West Macon Walmart (Macon, GA)
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a tree at West Macon Walmart, and a possible shooting is suspected. Walmart has been reported to have fired shots, but the investigators do not believe any shots were fired during this time, and no [..]
VERIFY: No, it is not legal to hide your identity with a mask in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Recently, we introduced you to a scare actor haunting the parking lot and aisles of the Gray Highway Walmart. Trey Gerald's spooky looks have sparked a lot of questions, including whether his whole act is legal. We set out to verify. Our sources are Major Brad...
Gun that prompted lockdown at GA high school turned out to be ‘hand-held massager’
A reported gun on a high school campus in Upson County, just west of Macon, that prompted a lockdown of the entire school district Tuesday was reportedly a different kind of gun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crash report says Macon transit bus ran red light in July 7 wreck with SUV
MACON, Ga. — A crash report has been released on a downtown Macon bus crash involving the transit authority that happened last month. On July 7 around 6 p.m., A Macon Transit Authority bus hit a car in the intersection of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Cherry Street.
41nbc.com
Jones County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on underage drinking
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on businesses selling alcohol to anyone under 21. Lt. Kenny Gleaton says investigators conducted a compliance check at 19 of the county’s convenience and grocery stores. The sheriff’s office sent a minor under investigator supervision...
fox5atlanta.com
Loved ones mourn woman who died after falling out of Georgia deputy's patrol car
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who died after falling out of a Georgia deputy's patrol car was laid to rest on Thursday. Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries as she was being driven to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on July 15 and died from those injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on July 21, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
fox5atlanta.com
Thomaston-Upson County Schools: 'Massager' was mistaken as firearm, prompting lockdown
THOMASTON, Ga. - Upson County Sheriff's deputies said a hand-held massager that resembled a gun prompted a lockdown at all schools in Upson County. Deputies reported that the incident occurred on Tuesday around 11:50 a.m. when a parent dialed 911 stating their child saw another student with a handgun while in the boy's restroom at school.
CBS 46
Rev. Al Sharpton delivers eulogy for Georgia woman who fell out of patrol car
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Civil rights icon Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy Thursday at the service for Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who died after an encounter with Hancock County deputies. WATCH THE FUNERAL BELOW. Rev. Sharpton noted that the service was both a celebration of life and an...
41nbc.com
Florida man arrested in Monroe County, stolen vehicle recovered
HIGH FALLS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Florida man faces multiple charges after being found in possession of a stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says the sheriff’s office got a call from Georgia State Patrol about a stolen vehicle out of Atlanta being located at the Sunoco gas station in High Falls. GSP told the sheriff’s office there was also a gun inside the vehicle.
Thomaston-Upson Schools reopened after student mistakes massager for gun
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — Thomaston-Upson Schools went into a full lockdown on Tuesday afternoon after a student pointed a handheld massager at a student, according to a post from the Upson County Sheriff's Office. Just before noon on Tuesday, a parent of an Upson-Lee High School student called 911,...
Sharpton puts spotlight on Georgia woman’s patrol car fall
ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car after her arrest, saying at her funeral Thursday that he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn’t get answers. Brianna...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 2