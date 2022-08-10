ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Northport man injured in accident in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A Northport man was injured in a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer in Montgomery Thursday. ALEA Troopers said Mikayla Ramsey, 23, of Coker, was driving a Nissan Sentra and Justin McBride, 23, of Northport, was the passenger. Ramsey hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by John Hill,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office dismisses rumors of health concerns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released new photos of her after dismissing rumors that Ivey was having health issues. The four photos show the 77-year-old Ivey with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at the airport in Montgomery on Friday. This content is imported from...
Kelley elected chair of Alabama Democratic Party

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Randy Kelley has been elected chair of the Alabama Democratic Party. Kelley won Saturday with 104 votes out of the 202 cast by members of the state Democratic Executive Committee. Kelley is a former vice-chair of the party but was removed during the 2019 power struggle...
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work is ongoing from the...
