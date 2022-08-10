Read full article on original website
WVTM 13's Brittany Decker to host Alabama Veteran's 'Salute to Service' Gala this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Veteran 'Salute to Service' Gala is scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 13, and WVTM 13's Brittany Decker is hosting it!. Alabama Veteran's mission is to make a service member's transition to civilian life as smooth as possible, which isn't always easy. Events like the gala help raise money to fund those efforts.
Northport man injured in accident in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A Northport man was injured in a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer in Montgomery Thursday. ALEA Troopers said Mikayla Ramsey, 23, of Coker, was driving a Nissan Sentra and Justin McBride, 23, of Northport, was the passenger. Ramsey hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by John Hill,...
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office dismisses rumors of health concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released new photos of her after dismissing rumors that Ivey was having health issues. The four photos show the 77-year-old Ivey with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at the airport in Montgomery on Friday. This content is imported from...
Glenwood fire marshal discusses local impact on nationwide ambulance shortage
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — As private ambulance services fade away in Jefferson County at the hands of a nationwide shortage, many residents in rural areas may need to start fending for themselves in case help is not on the way following a 911 call. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane met...
Kelley elected chair of Alabama Democratic Party
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Randy Kelley has been elected chair of the Alabama Democratic Party. Kelley won Saturday with 104 votes out of the 202 cast by members of the state Democratic Executive Committee. Kelley is a former vice-chair of the party but was removed during the 2019 power struggle...
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work is ongoing from the...
