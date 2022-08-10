ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Aug. 13, a 10-year-old used his birthday to give back to the community for the sixth year in a row. Dominik Glorioso has spent his last six birthdays helping people in need. Instead of asking for birthday presents, Dominik asks for monetary donations to support local organizations. This year, Dominik organized a ‘Ride 2 Thrive’ motorcycle ride fundraiser with proceeds going towards the Songs of Survivors organization that helps the most at-risk populations in the state and veterans through music therapy.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO