Read full article on original website
Related
kalb.com
Pitkin woman killed in Vernon Parish ATV crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113 that claimed the life of Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin. Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, LSP responded to a crash involving a 2004...
kalb.com
Fort Polk name to cost $1.3M, concern over process
RPSO continues to investigate the alleged animal abuse claims in Lena. Jojuana Phillips visits with local groups who are working together to address the storage present in the nursing field. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's...
kalb.com
Body recovered from Red River in apparent suicide
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department recovered a body from the Red River Sunday morning from an apparent suicide. At approximately 8:27 a.m., APD was contacted regarding a person in the Red River near the floating dock near the Riverfront Amphitheater. Nearly two hours later, at 10:15 a.m., the Alexandria Fire Department recovered the body/
kalb.com
Tackling the nursing shortage in Cenla
RPSO continues to investigate the alleged animal abuse claims in Lena. Hundreds of items will need to be replaced with the name change of Ft. Polk, but local stakeholders are concerned the estimated price tag will not cover the actual cost. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Updated: 8 hours...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kalb.com
10-Year-old uses birthday to help community
More owners speak out about animal abuse in Lena, RPSO investigates claims. RPSO continues to investigate the alleged animal abuse claims in Lena. Fort Polk name to cost $1.3M, concern over process. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. Hundreds of items will need to be replaced with the name change of...
kalb.com
More owners speak out about animal abuse in Lena, RPSO investigates claims
LENA, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, August 10, videos that appear to show dogs being abused at Cypress Arrow Kennel and K-9 Academy began circulating on social media. Those videos quickly spread across the country and calls began for the academy in Lena to be shut down. Kayci Gonzales’ dog,...
kalb.com
10-year-old uses birthday to fundraise for Songs of Survivors organization
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Aug. 13, a 10-year-old used his birthday to give back to the community for the sixth year in a row. Dominik Glorioso has spent his last six birthdays helping people in need. Instead of asking for birthday presents, Dominik asks for monetary donations to support local organizations. This year, Dominik organized a ‘Ride 2 Thrive’ motorcycle ride fundraiser with proceeds going towards the Songs of Survivors organization that helps the most at-risk populations in the state and veterans through music therapy.
kalb.com
LCU Head Coach Drew Maddox discusses upcoming football season
More owners speak out about animal abuse in Lena, RPSO investigates claims. RPSO continues to investigate the alleged animal abuse claims in Lena. Fort Polk name to cost $1.3M, concern over process. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT. |. Hundreds of items will need to be replaced with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalb.com
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Northwood-Lena Gators
LENA, La. (KALB) - The Northwood Lena Gators made school history many times last season, as they won their very first playoff game and made it to the second round of the playoffs. Tommy Moore enters his second season as head coach, and the mindset of the players has completely...
kalb.com
NSU Demons offense comes out strong during first scrimmage
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - In the Northwestern State Demons’ first scrimmage of the year, it was the offense that stood out the most as the lurking question still for Northwestern State is who will be the team’s starting quarterback?. Kansas transfer Miles Fallin and sophomore Zach Clement took...
Comments / 1