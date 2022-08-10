ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Pitkin woman killed in Vernon Parish ATV crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113 that claimed the life of Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin. Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, LSP responded to a crash involving a 2004...
PITKIN, LA
Fort Polk name to cost $1.3M, concern over process

RPSO continues to investigate the alleged animal abuse claims in Lena. Jojuana Phillips visits with local groups who are working together to address the storage present in the nursing field. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's...
FORT POLK, LA
Body recovered from Red River in apparent suicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department recovered a body from the Red River Sunday morning from an apparent suicide. At approximately 8:27 a.m., APD was contacted regarding a person in the Red River near the floating dock near the Riverfront Amphitheater. Nearly two hours later, at 10:15 a.m., the Alexandria Fire Department recovered the body/
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Tackling the nursing shortage in Cenla

RPSO continues to investigate the alleged animal abuse claims in Lena. Hundreds of items will need to be replaced with the name change of Ft. Polk, but local stakeholders are concerned the estimated price tag will not cover the actual cost. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Updated: 8 hours...
LENA, LA
10-Year-old uses birthday to help community

More owners speak out about animal abuse in Lena, RPSO investigates claims. RPSO continues to investigate the alleged animal abuse claims in Lena. Fort Polk name to cost $1.3M, concern over process. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. Hundreds of items will need to be replaced with the name change of...
LENA, LA
10-year-old uses birthday to fundraise for Songs of Survivors organization

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Aug. 13, a 10-year-old used his birthday to give back to the community for the sixth year in a row. Dominik Glorioso has spent his last six birthdays helping people in need. Instead of asking for birthday presents, Dominik asks for monetary donations to support local organizations. This year, Dominik organized a ‘Ride 2 Thrive’ motorcycle ride fundraiser with proceeds going towards the Songs of Survivors organization that helps the most at-risk populations in the state and veterans through music therapy.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
LCU Head Coach Drew Maddox discusses upcoming football season

More owners speak out about animal abuse in Lena, RPSO investigates claims. RPSO continues to investigate the alleged animal abuse claims in Lena. Fort Polk name to cost $1.3M, concern over process. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT. |. Hundreds of items will need to be replaced with...
LENA, LA
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Northwood-Lena Gators

LENA, La. (KALB) - The Northwood Lena Gators made school history many times last season, as they won their very first playoff game and made it to the second round of the playoffs. Tommy Moore enters his second season as head coach, and the mindset of the players has completely...
LENA, LA
NSU Demons offense comes out strong during first scrimmage

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - In the Northwestern State Demons’ first scrimmage of the year, it was the offense that stood out the most as the lurking question still for Northwestern State is who will be the team’s starting quarterback?. Kansas transfer Miles Fallin and sophomore Zach Clement took...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

