News Channel 25
'Bless everybody': New barbershop gives out free 'back-to-school' haircuts
BRYAN, Texas — Going back to school can sometimes be about looking and feeling your best. There is a brand-new barber shop in Bryan that just opened today and it’s helping members of the Brazos Valley community prepare for this school year. Cool cars and fresh cuts are...
News Channel 25
Bryan and College Station declare severe drought disaster
The cities of Bryan and College Station are declaring a local state of disaster due to extreme drought in the area. Jeanelle Gottlob with the City of Bryan said this disaster declaration is to prepare for what’s to come. “We were recently included, meaning Brazos County and City of...
News Channel 25
Bryan police investigating 'suspicious death' near downtown
BRYAN, Texas — A "suspicious death" is being investigated in Bryan, police said. At 12:59 p.m. this afternoon, officers confirmed that the 200 block of West Pruitt Street is being investigated in relation to this case, according to the Bryan Police Department. Commuters are being asked to avoid the...
News Channel 25
‘They are still together,’ Family shares memories of loved ones killed in triple- fatal crash
Friday marks 72 hours since Rachel Hernandez has been able to see her son Raul Julian Ramos. Ramos, his wife Abigail Marie Ramos, and their daughter Lilith Ramos were killed in a head on collision Tuesday afternoon in Falls County. "Just knowing all three of them, and their smile. I...
