News Channel 25

Bryan and College Station declare severe drought disaster

The cities of Bryan and College Station are declaring a local state of disaster due to extreme drought in the area. Jeanelle Gottlob with the City of Bryan said this disaster declaration is to prepare for what’s to come. “We were recently included, meaning Brazos County and City of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan police investigating 'suspicious death' near downtown

BRYAN, Texas — A "suspicious death" is being investigated in Bryan, police said. At 12:59 p.m. this afternoon, officers confirmed that the 200 block of West Pruitt Street is being investigated in relation to this case, according to the Bryan Police Department. Commuters are being asked to avoid the...
BRYAN, TX

