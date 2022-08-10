Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News
Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says […] The post Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vikings: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Minnesota Vikings are having a busy offseason, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. And also like the other 31 teams, they are seeing some interesting positional battles in the training camp. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, where they both finished with sub-.500 records, the Vikings, under a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, are looking to come out stronger in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. It’s going to be easier said than done, but that’s also why they are going to need to make the correct calls in deciding who will be starting on every position when Week 1 comes around. With that said, here are two first-stringers, who could potentially lose their current no. 1 designations before the season even kicks off in September.
3 biggest surprises from Mike McDaniel’s first Dolphins depth chart for 2022
The 2022 NFL season will be the start of something new for the Miami Dolphins. For the first time since 2014, the team will be without DeVante Parker, who was the longest-tenured Dolphin at the time of his departure. They have a bigger star wide receiver in Parker’s place with Tyreek Hill now on the […] The post 3 biggest surprises from Mike McDaniel’s first Dolphins depth chart for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player
Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
Tom Brady-Julio Jones connection making serious waves at Buccaneers camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping that their two future Hall of Famers in quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julio Jones are going to lead them back to the top of the NFL. Although both Brady and Jones are past their primes, that doesn’t mean they can’t wreak absolute havoc on opposing defenses in the 2022 NFL season. They sure look dangerous together as early as the ongoing Buccaneers training camp where at times it also appears unreal that the two legends are actually playing on the same team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson: Bills QB ‘Better Version’?
No doubt, quarterback Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is big, can sling it, and can run it.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska specialist signs with Dallas Cowboys
A veteran presence will be joining the Dallas Cowboys. The team will be waving rookie K Jonathan Garibay, and signing former Nebraska specialist Brett Maher per Robert Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. This is his 3rd time joining the Cowboys, as he was with team in 2013, 2018, and 2019. Maher was...
Green Bay Packers Reportedly Release Wide Receiver
The Green Bay Packers trimmed their roster this Wednesday, waiving wide receiver Osirus Mitchell. Parting ways with Mitchell shouldn't really affect Green Bay's depth chart. Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Romeo Doubs and Amari Rodgers are all expected to make the Week 1 roster. Mitchell has been...
Adrian Peterson has hilarious complimentary take on Najee Harris
Adrian Peterson is a fan of Najee Harris but the NFL rushing legend had an odd way of going about complimenting the Steelers second-year running back. Najee Harris thrived in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially when you consider the factors he had working against him. He was playing behind a substandard offensive line with a quarterback who was well past his prime in Ben Roethlisberger and still put forth a 1,200-yard rushing season and was a massive receiving threat out of the backfield.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Miami Dolphins Solomon Kindley’s place on the depth chart isn’t good
The Miami Dolphins released their first depth chart of the Mike McDaniel era and it isn’t looking good for Solomon Kindley’s future. There were a few surprises but not many when the chart came out but Kindley’s place on the depth chart could be a sign of things to come.
NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea
Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
Keyshawn Johnson Makes His Opinion On Michael Thomas Very Clear
During Monday's episode of ESPN's First Take, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo said New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is no longer a top-10 wide receiver. On Tuesday's edition of First Take, Johnson fired back at Russo. Johnson, who is actually Thomas' uncle, came to the wideout's defense while on...
Former ESPN Host Michael Smith Reportedly Lands New Job
Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" continues to stack talent for its inaugural NFL broadcast. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Michael Smith is the latest to join Prime's team. Sharing that he will reportedly serve as a news analyst for TNF. Smith left ESPN to...
Ryan Poles plays hardball early in GM career with Roquan Smith
Former Chiefs exec Ryan Poles is playing hardball early in his tenure as the Chicago Bears general manager, as illustrated by Roquan Smith. Shortly after we all flipped our calendars to a new year (dated reference), Ryan Poles likely realized his days with the Kansas City Chiefs would soon be over.
Sean McVay signs new deal to stay with the Rams but there’s a catch
Sean McVay is staying in sunny Los Angeles with the Rams. At least, for the immediate future. The defending Super Bowl champion coach told reporters on Tuesday that he has signed a new long-term deal to stay with the franchise, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The contract extension hasn’t been announced, however, because the […] The post Sean McVay signs new deal to stay with the Rams but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Why new Jets TE Tyler Conklin is primed for a big 2022
Since Dustin Keller, the New York Jets have lacked a solid, just even a reliable, pass-catching tight end. With Zach Wilson still being such a young quarterback and looking to ultimately prove himself as the franchise guy, the Jets need some sort of consistency from a bigger target over the middle.
Cowboys Reporter Floats Potential Trade Ahead Of Season
A Dallas Cowboys reporter floated a possible trade candidate before the 2022 season has even kicked off. On Tuesday afternoon, a reporter suggested defensive lineman Trysten Hill could be used as trade bait before the start of the season. "Don't be surprised if the Cowboys use Trysten Hill as trade...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
104K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0