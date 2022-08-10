Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor woman launches premium canned wine brand for on-the-go lifestyles
ANN ARBOR – Emily Dabish Yahkind is hoping her new canned wine will make a splash in the local market and in the way people approach the drink. The Ann Arborite recently launched SolSummit, a certified green and certified sustainable wine that’s designed for travel. “I created SolSummit...
This Michigan Pizzeria Is Hosting A Block Party With Unlimited Slices and You’re Invited
There are almost no words more celebrated in the English language than "All of the Pizza you can eat" It's one of the only things that we can easily afford ourselves that we can be bribed with. If you're looking to move, you grab pizza and beer as a thank you for your friends.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Spend an afternoon under the stars at University of Michigan’s planetarium in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Did you know that the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History is home to a state-of-the-art Planetarium?. Visitors can enjoy being transported into outer space, jungles in Central America and underwater worlds at its Dome Theater Friday through Saturday. Tickets are $8 and can be...
thesuntimesnews.com
Local Husband and Wife Launch Innovative Travel Website
Former Miss Michigan KT Morgan and her husband, former University of Michigan basketball captain Jordan Morgan recently launched an innovative travel website, On Arrival. The idea sprang to life after the couple traveled to over 50 countries. KT mentioned “Jordan and I have lived in six countries over the past eight years for his professional basketball career”, adding, “the On Arrival concept took shape due to a need for us to entertain friends and family when they came to visit.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation hiring for fall positions
ANN ARBOR – As summer winds down, Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation has announced it is now hiring for fall positions within the park system. Positions start at $17.35 an hour and span across the city’s golf courses, pools and ice rinks. Depending on the position, jobs include...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Donut shop in the D offers something different
A donut shop in downtown Detroit might have you feeling duped. The donuts at Dooped Donuts are all vegan, but the idea is that they’re so good you don’t even know it. Jess Lum, the Donut Production Manager with Dooped Donuts, says all of their donuts are handmade. They have classic donut shop flavors, but Lum says they also have a little fun with it. One of their flavors is Dirty Chai, which has a chai glaze and coffee drizzle. Some of the other flavors are Lemon Curd, Strawberry Basil Matcha, and Coffee Glazed. Shalyn Getz, the donut shop’s Innovation Director, says they rotate flavors bi-weekly.
Food Give Away today at Center for Hope in Flint
FLINT, MI - Center for Hope is hosting their August Food Give Away today in their parking lot. The event will run from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the center, located at 812 Root St. The public is encouraged by the charity to come out. A...
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
There's only one type of restaurant that really hits the spot when you're super hungry and that's a buffet. From delicious sides to hot plates and desserts, here are 8 of the best Michigan buffets that are sure to satisfy your appetite.
Sign posted on door announces permanent closure of Ann Arbor Jimmy John’s
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Jimmy John’s has closed permanently, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s door. It’s unclear exactly when Jimmy John’s, 342 S. State St., closed. A sign on the door reads, “This location has permanently closed. We are so sorry for the inconvenience. Thank you for all the years of support!”
ClickOnDetroit.com
New stylish restaurant opens on the Avenue Of Fashion
When you want to open a great restaurant, what are the ingredients? Good food? Great drinks? A talented team? Well, that was how Petty Cash in Detroit got started, and it is getting a lot of attention for its small plates, craft cocktails, and chic atmosphere. Ron Bartell, the owner...
Beloved local pet store chain just opened a new location in Michigan
A popular local pet store chain recently opened another new location in Michigan, and shoppers are already leaving positive reviews. Premiere Pet Supply is a local pet store chain that currently has thirteen locations throughout Michigan. This month the popular pet supply store chain added another new location in downtown Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Motown is known for its music and this weekend has plenty of it. Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations (Detroit Opera House), through August 28: Get ready, ‘cuz here they come. The Broadway sensation finally makes its way to Motown bringing the Temptations to life on stage. Hear almost 30 of the Temps’ greatest hits including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” and the titular “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” through the story of how the hometown group was formed with plenty of local references. Schedule and tickets here.
Boblo boats documentary to show for a few nights only at select Emagine theaters
DETROIT - It’s been nearly 30 years since roller coaster enthusiasts took their last rides at Boblo Island Amusement Park. Now, a new documentary on the historic boats which took people to and from there is about to hit select Emagine theaters for just a few nights. “Boblo Boats:...
MetroTimes
Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival comes to Hart Plaza
The elements of a perfect summer day in the city are good food, good music, and good people. All will be served up at Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival. The fest will feature some of the best in barbecue with more than 20 food vendors, in addition to 50 retail vendors stationed throughout the weekend.
Ann Arbor’s TheRide reducing bus pass prices, introducing new half-fare pass
ANN ARBOR, MI — Riding the bus in the Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti area is going to be more affordable soon. The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, also known as TheRide, has announced lower bus pass prices starting Aug. 28, reducing the cost for 30-day and one-day unlimited ride passes, while introducing a new half-fare one-day pass.
Ann Arbor road near University of Michigan’s North Campus closing for construction
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor road near the University of Michigan’s North Campus and serving several new housing developments in the city’s northeastern corner is closing in one direction for construction. Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, southbound Nixon Road is closing to through traffic from Dhu Varren...
chevydetroit.com
Val’s: Metro Detroit’s newest ‘old-style’ deli
Opened in December 2019 (just as COVID 19 was beginning to clobber Michigan businesses), tucked away in a little corner of the Crosswinds Mall at the intersection of Lone Pine and Orchard Lake in West Bloomfield, is Val’s Delicatessen, a wonderful, little, ‘old-style’ deli. For those who are old enough to remember, when I say ‘old-style,’ I’m thinking northwest Detroit’s Sol’s, Oak Park’s Bread Basket, Hy Horenstein’s, or Katz’s from back in the day.
7 things to do in the D this weekend
Festivals will be taking place across metro Detroit this weekend including the Ribs and R&B Festival and the Sweetest Heart of Mary Pierogi Festival.
Nearly 40,000 pierogi are ready for Detroit church's annual weekend festival
A large rosary hangs from the trunk of a pine tree, the big tents are up and tens of thousands of pierogi are stuffed into church freezers. It's a pierogipalooza Friday through Sunday at Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church on the city's east side — one of Detroit's oldest and most beautiful, ornate churches. ...
