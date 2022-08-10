ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesuntimesnews.com

Local Husband and Wife Launch Innovative Travel Website

Former Miss Michigan KT Morgan and her husband, former University of Michigan basketball captain Jordan Morgan recently launched an innovative travel website, On Arrival. The idea sprang to life after the couple traveled to over 50 countries. KT mentioned “Jordan and I have lived in six countries over the past eight years for his professional basketball career”, adding, “the On Arrival concept took shape due to a need for us to entertain friends and family when they came to visit.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Ann Arbor, MI
Lifestyle
City
Ann Arbor, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation hiring for fall positions

ANN ARBOR – As summer winds down, Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation has announced it is now hiring for fall positions within the park system. Positions start at $17.35 an hour and span across the city’s golf courses, pools and ice rinks. Depending on the position, jobs include...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Donut shop in the D offers something different

A donut shop in downtown Detroit might have you feeling duped. The donuts at Dooped Donuts are all vegan, but the idea is that they’re so good you don’t even know it. Jess Lum, the Donut Production Manager with Dooped Donuts, says all of their donuts are handmade. They have classic donut shop flavors, but Lum says they also have a little fun with it. One of their flavors is Dirty Chai, which has a chai glaze and coffee drizzle. Some of the other flavors are Lemon Curd, Strawberry Basil Matcha, and Coffee Glazed. Shalyn Getz, the donut shop’s Innovation Director, says they rotate flavors bi-weekly.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Class#Ann Arbor Rec Ed#Recreation Lrb
ClickOnDetroit.com

New stylish restaurant opens on the Avenue Of Fashion

When you want to open a great restaurant, what are the ingredients? Good food? Great drinks? A talented team? Well, that was how Petty Cash in Detroit got started, and it is getting a lot of attention for its small plates, craft cocktails, and chic atmosphere. Ron Bartell, the owner...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan

Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Motown is known for its music and this weekend has plenty of it. Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations (Detroit Opera House), through August 28: Get ready, ‘cuz here they come. The Broadway sensation finally makes its way to Motown bringing the Temptations to life on stage. Hear almost 30 of the Temps’ greatest hits including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” and the titular “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” through the story of how the hometown group was formed with plenty of local references. Schedule and tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival comes to Hart Plaza

The elements of a perfect summer day in the city are good food, good music, and good people. All will be served up at Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival. The fest will feature some of the best in barbecue with more than 20 food vendors, in addition to 50 retail vendors stationed throughout the weekend.
DETROIT, MI
chevydetroit.com

Val’s: Metro Detroit’s newest ‘old-style’ deli

Opened in December 2019 (just as COVID 19 was beginning to clobber Michigan businesses), tucked away in a little corner of the Crosswinds Mall at the intersection of Lone Pine and Orchard Lake in West Bloomfield, is Val’s Delicatessen, a wonderful, little, ‘old-style’ deli. For those who are old enough to remember, when I say ‘old-style,’ I’m thinking northwest Detroit’s Sol’s, Oak Park’s Bread Basket, Hy Horenstein’s, or Katz’s from back in the day.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy