Eli Manning confident Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones can turn around Giants

Eli Manning is rooting for his friend Daniel Jones and thinks that new Giants head coach Brian Daboll could be just who the young quarterback needs to elevate his game.

“[Daboll has] been around this league a long time,” Manning, who won two Super Bowls as Giants quarterback during his 16-year NFL career, said recently. “He’s been with great players, he’s been with successful offenses all over the place, and so I think he’ll be able to adjust the offense according to the skill set of the players on the team, especially the quarterback.

“I think it’ll be great for Daniel, and I think they’ll make adjustments. He can throw it really well, but he can also run, and that’s something, you can do a lot of things. I’m excited to see Daniel in this offense and let him go be aggressive and make plays and hopefully get his skill set to really show up.”

Manning is looking for a healthy, motivated Saquon Barkley to return from his agonizing injury woes with a vengeance.

“I think he can be one of those guys [who] hopefully gets those 25 touches, 30 touches in a game — that’s running the football, but also catching the ball,” Manning said. “If he catches the ball very well, and that’s a way to get him in space, get him one-on-one on linebackers. Take checkdowns and let him go get 6, 7 yards. Those are all wins, and those are good plays and those are ways to get him the ball and get him going ’cause I think he does get stronger as the game gets going. I’m excited for him to be healthy. I want him to go out there and play well and continue being a Giant and to have a big year.”

Eli Manning, Daniel Jones (top right) and Brian Daboll AP; Corey Sipkin (2)

Manning said he believes right tackle Evan Neal, who was drafted with one of the Giants’ two first-round picks this spring will be a key brick in the evolving offensive line foundation.

“You can’t help but notice Evan Neal,” Manning said. “He’s a large human being, so you notice him real quickly on the field just ’cause he’s bigger than everybody else. I’m excited to see how they’re gonna grow together as a unit.”

Manning also has high hopes for second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

“He’s explosive,” Manning said. “He’s one of those guys you want to find ways to get the ball in his hands. Catches short passes, he makes that first guy miss and can make the big plays. I think it’s finding ways to use him and to be creative with him. I think you see that a lot with a lot of different offenses, moving guys around, finding different ways to get the ball in his hands. As he gets older and corrals this offense even more and gets comfortable with it, I think he can be a real playmaker.”

Eli Manning talks with Giants coach Brian Daboll during a recent practice. Corey Sipkin

Manning knows from experience how difficult the schemes of new Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale can be on opposing quarterbacks and offenses.

“It was always a heavy preparation week from the quarterback,” Manning said. “How are we gonna handle some of these blitzes? How are you gonna handle third down, what are some of these coverages? And just having a game plan. We gotta be aware of our hots, we gotta be aware of our adjustments to this. And just make sure if they do get you, you’re not gonna give them the big play. He’s gonna be aggressive, and he’s been successful everywhere, so I’m excited about that. I think it’ll be great work for the offense in training camp.”

Once a Giants fan, only a Giants fan.

“I’m just like the rest of the fans out there,” Manning said. “I’m excited about this season. I think we do have playmakers. I think that we have a great staff. It could be an exciting season. Want them to go out there, hopefully get a fast start, get things going and get some excitement around this team.”