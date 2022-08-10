Suspect in custody for 14 break-ins across Suffolk County
A suspect is in custody in connection to over a dozen burglaries across Suffolk County.
Robert Porter, 55, is accused of 14 break-ins at 11 different businesses.
Police say it was part of a string of burglaries that started in May.
One of the businesses that became a victim was Bang Bang Burritos in West Islip.
Surveillance video shows two people breaking into the restaurant. The two made off with around $400 in cash.
"I was definitely concerned," says owner Frank Carbone. "The police did an awesome job - I have to say that."
D&B Beer and Smoke Shop in Bohemia was burglarized twice.
The suspect is seen in a surveillance video putting $1,500, cigarettes and other items into a garbage bag.
The owner of the store says he also feels better thanks to the police.
Police say the suspected thief was caught around 4 a.m. Tuesday when officers saw him with cocaine inside an abandoned car in Bay Shore.
News 12 asked police about the second person seen on surveillance video - but have not received any information as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Porter is scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday.
