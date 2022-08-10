ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Leora Levy wins GOP Senate primary

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

Leora Levy won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in a closely watched race to see who would face off against Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Levy last week.

One-time front runner Themis Klarides conceded Tuesday night.

“I entered this race because I believe the policies that Joe Biden and Dick Blumenthal were imperiling the American dream, that dream my grandparents came here for many years ago from Greece," said Klarides.

Another Trump loyalist declared victory Tuesday. Dominic Rapini handily defeated Terrie Wood in the secretary of state GOP race.

Critics call Rapini an "election denier." He once led a group that filed dozens of dismissed election fraud claims.

Rapini's opponent will be Norwalk's Stephanie Thomas.

Democrat Erick Russell easily defeated Greenwich's Dita Bhargava and New Haven's Karen DuBois-Walton in the race for treasurer.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

