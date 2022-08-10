ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump to be deposed Wednesday morning in New York attorney general's probe of his business

By Laura Italiano
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
Donald Trump and New York's attorney general, Letitia James.

Left, Brandon Bell/Getty Images. Right, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Donald Trump's deposition for New York's inquiry into the Trump Organization is set for Wednesday.
  • Trump is set to be grilled in Manhattan by lawyers for New York's attorney general, Letitia James.
  • James has accused Trump of misstating property values to win tax breaks and bank loans.

Donald Trump is scheduled to sit for his long-delayed, court-ordered deposition Wednesday morning in the New York attorney general's inquiry into his Manhattan-based empire of golf resorts and real estate, Insider has learned.

Trump will be grilled in person in Manhattan on what New York's attorney general, Letitia James, has alleged is a decade-long pattern of financial misstatements on documents used by the Trump Organization to win hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks and bank loans.

The deposition was confirmed to Insider by a person with knowledge of the timing. Not long after Insider's story published, Trump suggested on his social-media platform, Truth Social, that the deposition would go ahead Wednesday.

By 7 a.m., Secret Service, the NYPD and a scrum of press were in position at the lower Manhattan office building where the AG has her New York City offices, and from which her inquiry has been centered.

Security was high in anticipation of the former president's motorcade, including Secret Service conducting sweeps of the building's underground parking garage.

Trump's hours-long, taped deposition will be the latest in a quick succession of major legal hurdles this week for the former president.

On Monday, FBI agents searched Trump's home and office at his waterfront Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. On Tuesday, a federal appeals court panel ruled that Congress is entitled to Trump's tax returns .

The New York attorney general has sought since January to question Trump under oath about his financial documents. His original subpoena had ordered him to appear before the attorney general on January 7.

Trump's lawyers fought the subpoena in court for more than six months but lost in both state Supreme Court and in the First Department Appellate Division , both in Manhattan.

As a result of those court losses, the former president and his eldest son and daughter — Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump — had been scheduled to be deposed on July 20, 21, and 22. But those dates were delayed with the attorney general's consent because of Ivana Trump's death on July 14.

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump — both of whom have served as Trump Organization executive vice presidents — sat for their depositions last week.

Their brother Eric Trump, also a vice president for the company, invoked his Fifth Amendment right more than 500 times when he sat for a James deposition in October 2020.

Comments / 156

Paul Fix
5d ago

Trump’s own words: "You see the mob takes the Fifth," he said during one rally in Iowa. "If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?"

28
Recession Baron Bomburst
4d ago

Can't help but notice that not a single Democrat associated with Epsteins list of Clients has been raided by the FBI. So strange....

12
Blake Woods
5d ago

Why don’t they check our Congress for people getting into office and turned into millionaires instead of one that went in already rich and gave his salary to good causes

35
POTUS
