Phillies beat Marlins for sixth straight win

J.T. Realmuto hit a home run, double and drove in two runs, Jean Segura added a homer and single and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 4-1 on Tuesday.

The game featured two rain delays, one for 35 minutes before it started and another 28-minute delay in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Kyle Schwarber contributed two hits for the Phillies, who won their sixth in a row and moved a season-high 13 games above .500.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler (11-5) gave up five hits and one run in six innings. Wheeler, who threw a season high 109 pitches, struck out eight and walked three.

Seranthony Dominguez threw a scoreless ninth inning to earn his seventh save in eight chances.

JJ Bleday paced the Marlins with a solo home run. Miami has lost eight of its last 10 games.

The Marlins managed only five hits overall and no player had more than one.

Marlins starter Braxton Garrett (2-6) tossed 4 2/3 innings and allowed eight hits and four runs (three earned) to go along with three strikeouts and no walks.

The Phillies went ahead 1-0 in the first inning when Alec Bohm reached second base on a fielding error by right fielder Bryan De La Cruz and scored on an RBI double by Realmuto.

In the third, the Marlins placed runners on second and third with one out, but Jesus Aguilar popped out to first in foul ground and De La Cruz struck out to end the threat.

The Marlins tied the game at 1 in the fourth when Bleday launched a solo homer to right.

Realmuto led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo homer for a 2-1 Phillies’ advantage. One out later, Segura homered for a two-run lead.

Bohm hit an RBI single in the fifth and the Phillies held a 4-1 advantage.

In the eighth, De La Cruz grounded out to David Robertson on the mound, Bleday struck out and Miguel Rojas flied out to center.

