ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies beat Marlins for sixth straight win

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILA78_0hBEkifL00

J.T. Realmuto hit a home run, double and drove in two runs, Jean Segura added a homer and single and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 4-1 on Tuesday.

The game featured two rain delays, one for 35 minutes before it started and another 28-minute delay in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Kyle Schwarber contributed two hits for the Phillies, who won their sixth in a row and moved a season-high 13 games above .500.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler (11-5) gave up five hits and one run in six innings. Wheeler, who threw a season high 109 pitches, struck out eight and walked three.

Seranthony Dominguez threw a scoreless ninth inning to earn his seventh save in eight chances.

JJ Bleday paced the Marlins with a solo home run. Miami has lost eight of its last 10 games.

The Marlins managed only five hits overall and no player had more than one.

Marlins starter Braxton Garrett (2-6) tossed 4 2/3 innings and allowed eight hits and four runs (three earned) to go along with three strikeouts and no walks.

The Phillies went ahead 1-0 in the first inning when Alec Bohm reached second base on a fielding error by right fielder Bryan De La Cruz and scored on an RBI double by Realmuto.

In the third, the Marlins placed runners on second and third with one out, but Jesus Aguilar popped out to first in foul ground and De La Cruz struck out to end the threat.

The Marlins tied the game at 1 in the fourth when Bleday launched a solo homer to right.

Realmuto led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo homer for a 2-1 Phillies’ advantage. One out later, Segura homered for a two-run lead.

Bohm hit an RBI single in the fifth and the Phillies held a 4-1 advantage.

In the eighth, De La Cruz grounded out to David Robertson on the mound, Bleday struck out and Miguel Rojas flied out to center.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games

Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Phillies get mixed bag of updates on Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies have gone from one of the more frustrating teams in baseball to a terrific turnaround story in a short amount of time. The firing of Joe Girardi and seeming attitude shift within the team has sparked a turnaround and they now find themselves in the playoff mix. Their 60-48 record puts them right in the playoff hunt and the recent trades ensure their intentions of looking to contend. The Phillies have done all of this without their superstar Bryce Harper who has been out since June 25th after fracturing his thumb due to getting hit by a pitch on the hand.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Kyle Schwarber leaves Phillies game vs. Marlins with injury, creating concern in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Phillies might have to play without two of their stars for the time being. Kyle Schwarber left the Phils’ home contest against the Miami Marlins midway through it after seemingly suffering an injury. Schwarber drew a walk in the bottom of the fifth inning but was immediately pinch-ran for by Brandon Marsh. He […] The post Kyle Schwarber leaves Phillies game vs. Marlins with injury, creating concern in Philadelphia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Hall is out of the order for the second time in three games, but both absences for the lefty-hitter have come against southpaws. Rhys Hoskins will play first base while Nick Castellanos takes over as the designated hitter. Matt Vierling will enter the lineup to play right field and hit seventh.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Miami, FL
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Braxton Garrett
Person
Homer
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Alec Bohm
FOX Sports

Phillies play the Marlins on home winning streak

Miami Marlins (49-61, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (62-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -169, Marlins +144; over/under is 8 runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Powerful showing allows Braves to sweep Red Sox

Marcell Ozuna belted a three-run homer and top prospect Vaughn Grissom added a two-run shot in his major league debut, lifting the visiting Atlanta Braves to an 8-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. Eddie Rosario ripped an RBI double, Dansby Swanson had a run-scoring single and Ozuna...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Noah Syndergaard's Performance Tonight

Noa Syndergaard made his second start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night. He fared well enough, surrendering two runs over six innings against the Miami Marlins. However, fans aren't particularly impressed with the deadline acquisition. Formerly one of the game's hardest throwers before undergoing Tommy John surgery, "Thor" is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#The Miami Marlins#Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy