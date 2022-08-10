ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amanda Seyfried Reveals Pressure Into Shooting Nude Scenes At 19: ‘I Wanted To Keep My Job’

By Armando Tinoco
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SC0W2_0hBEk5WN00

Click here to read the full article.

Amanda Seyfried is reflecting on her career and the pressure she felt over shooting nude scenes at a young age. The Dropout Emmy-nominated actor wishes there were intimacy coordinators back when she started as she remembers being put in uncomfortable situations.

“Being 19, walking around without my underwear on – like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?” she said in an interview with Porter . “Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.”

Seyfried got her start in acting in soaps like As the World Turns and All My Children . She would also have a pivotal role in the season-long mystery on Veronica Mars where she played the role of Lilly Kane right before starring in Mean Girls . It was in this last movie that Seyfried previously revealed she felt “grossed out” by boys coming up to her asking her for a weather forecast as her character could predict rain using her breasts.

“I was like 18 years old. It was just gross,” she told Marie Claire magazine earlier this year.

Seyfried’s comments come after Game of Thrones actor Sean Bean said he was not a fan of intimacy coordinators as they “spoil the spontaneity” of the scenes.

“I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise,” he told The Times of London . “It would inhibit me more because it’s drawing attention to things.”

Bean’s comments sparked disapproval from West Side Story star Rachel Zegler who said that “spontaneity in intimate scenes can be unsafe.”

Recently, SAG-AFTRA’s national board approved a path to membership for intimacy coordinators that are on set when intimate scenes are being filmed and serve as liaisons between actors and production.

“The role of intimacy coordinators greatly improves safety and well-being on sets and in productions requiring intimate scenes,” said Fran Drescher, the union’s president. “Their value is immeasurable and the National Board is committed to bringing intimacy coordinators into the SAG-AFTRA family and ensuring they have the kind of benefits and protections other members already enjoy.”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Ashton Kutcher Reveals Rare Disease Diagnosis That Left Him Unable To See, Hear, Or Walk

Click here to read the full article. Ashton Kutcher is opening up about an autoimmune disease he was diagnosed with that left him unable to see, hear, or walk. The actor shared the diagnosis in an upcoming episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. “Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium,” Kutcher said in a clip shared by Access Hollywood. The That ’70s Show alum added, “It took me like a year to build it...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Insecure’ Actor Denise Dowse In Coma From Meningitis

Click here to read the full article. Denise Dowse, whose numerous television credits include Insecure, Beverly Hills, 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy,  remains hospitalized in a coma after contracting meningitis, according to her sister Tracey Dowse. “I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family Denise Dowse,” Tracey wrote in a Facebook post dated August 5. “She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced.” Dowse confirmed to Deadline...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Uma Pemmaraju Dies: Original Fox News Anchor Was 64

Click here to read the full article. Uma Pemmaraju, who was one of the original anchors when Fox News launched in 1996, has died, according to the network. She was 64. A cause of death was not immediately released. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of Fox News Media, said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the death of Uma Pemmaraju, who was one of Fox News Channel’s founding anchors and was on the air the day we launched. Uma was an incredibly talented journalist as well as a warm and lovely person, best known for her kindness to everyone she worked...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Sean Bean
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Fran Drescher
People

Amanda Seyfried Reveals She's a Major Bachelor Nation Superfan — But Admits 'I Struggle with It'

Amanda Seyfried is on her way to a Bachelor Nation Ph.D. as a longtime superfan of the reality series. The Dropout star, 36, revealed she's secretly a huge fan of the ABC dating competition series during an appearance on Tuesday's episode of Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show. But, much like other fans, she has some reservations about fully owning up to her love for the show.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ryan Gosling shares ‘wife’ Eva Mendes’ reaction to actor’s Ken photo from new Barbie film

Ryan Gosling was asked on The One Show what his “wife” Eva Mendes thought of the images of him as Ken.Gosling is set to appear as the iconic doll in the forthcoming film Barbie, starring opposite Margot Robbie. The film, directed by Little Women’s Greta Gerwig, features an all-star cast including America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, Ncuti Gatwa and Will Ferrell.In June, photos of Gosling in character were released online, causing a Twitter storm. They showed the La La Land star with bleach blonde hair, a spray tan, and six-pack abs.Appearing on The One Show on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Academy Awards#Nude#Grammy Awards#The Times Of London
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband ‘not convinced’ fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband has said he is “not convinced” that her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last.Ojani Noa was breifly married to the singer between 1997 and 1998. They met while the Cuban-born actor was working as a dishwasher at a Miami restaurant owned by Gloria Estefan – just before Lopez shot to stardom for her performance in Selena.Noa now lives a quieter life away from the Hollywood spotlight.But after the surprise marriage of Affleck and Lopez earlier this month, the 48-year-old has taken the opportunity to have his say on the couple’s furture.“I wish her and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off understated wedding ring as she marries Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has shared a first look at her understated wedding band after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend.The singer confirmed news of the wedding in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter and revealed that she had worn an “old dress from a movie” for the occasion.In a post to Instagram on Sunday (17 July), Lopez shared a picture of herself smiling in bed while showing off her new ring. The simple band appears to be crafted from white gold.“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the post,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Gene LeBell Dies: Stuntman, Actor And Wrestling Legend Who Fought Bruce Lee & Chuck Norris Onscreen Was 89

Click here to read the full article. Gene Lebell, who had an acting and stunt career that stretched from The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet to 24 and who the WWE called today “a towering figure in the world of martial arts,” has died. He was 89. Lebell reportedly had more than 1,000 TV and movie credits, mostly as a stuntman, but also as a heavy, often a fight referee and sometimes a colorful background character. Dubbed “The Godfather of Grappling,” he faced off onscreen against Chuck Norris, Steven Seagal, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Bruce Lee. He refereed Muhammad Ali’s infamous...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘13 Reasons Why’ Actor Jan Luis Castellanos Among Cast For Bella Thorne Pic ‘Saint Clare’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Bridge & Tunnel and 13 Reasons Why actor Jan Luis Castellanos is among supporting cast for thriller Saint Clare, starring Bella Thorne, Ryan Phillippe, Rebecca De Mornay, Frank Whaley, Bart Johnson and Dylan Flashner. Currently in post-production, Saint Clare follows Clare Bleecker (Thorne), a quiet catholic college student with a divine vocation for killing. Phillippe will play the role of Timmons, a police officer investigating the latest murder in the small town, with Clare as his prime suspect. Whaley will portray Mailman Bob, a ghost from Clare’s past, with Johnson pulling double duty...
MOVIES
Deadline

Anne Heche Had Narcotics In Her System, Police Say, According To Tests Conducted After Fiery Car Crash

Nearly a week after a fiery car crash put her in the hospital, Anne Heche now is under investigation for felony DUI after drugs were found in her system, police confirmed today. “Based on the blood work, it revealed the presence of narcotics,” Officer Lizeth Lomeli of the LAPD told Deadline on Wednesday. Confirming that the Emmy-winning actress is facing a possible felony DUI charge, Lomeli added, “However, additional testing is required because we have to rule out any substances that were administered by medical treatment.” Heche is in “extremely critical condition” as a result of her burns and pulmonary injuries from the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Actresses Speak Up After ‘GOT’ Star Sean Bean Decries Intimacy Coordinators On Set

Click here to read the full article. Sean Bean, who played Ned Stark on Game of Thrones, told the Times of London Sunday Magazine that he is not a fan of intimacy coordinators because he fears they would “spoil the spontaneity” of intimate scenes. “I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise,” he said. “It would inhibit me more because it’s drawing attention to things.” Shortly after Bean’s words began to circulate online several prominent actresses, including his Snowpiercer co-star Lena Hall, offered a very different perspective. West Side Story...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

113K+
Followers
34K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy