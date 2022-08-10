Read full article on original website
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom Handy
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
fox35orlando.com
Safety is a priority for Volusia County back to school
DELAND, Fla. - Monday is back to school for Volusia County students. Parents like Minelli Santiago are getting ready. "Basically they start tomorrow, so I'm just getting the last-minute things they need like label makers, headphones, anything they need for back to school," she said. District leaders say that with...
fox35orlando.com
Middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. The deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: Central Florida timeshare owners out thousands due to alleged resale scam
ORLANDO, Fla. — Customers of a central Florida company that claims it will sell your unwanted timeshare units for a fee have filed complaints with the state and are fighting to get their money back. WESH 2 Investigates has been looking into this case for two months and talked...
cw34.com
Sheriff: 'Special place in hell' for Florida woman accused of drowning Chihuahua
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman in central Florida is accused of drowning her own Chihuahua, then leaving its body on the couch for days. "There is a special place in hell for this woman," said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey. "Until she gets there, she's going to rot in our jail."
click orlando
WATCH: Armed school ‘guardians’ train in Lake County to stop active shooter
TAVARES, Fla. – The sound of simulated gunfire echoed through the hallways and classrooms of Tavares High School this summer as armed school district employees, known as guardians, practiced tracking down and stopping an active school shooter. “This is the world we live in. Our precious resources are in...
fox35orlando.com
Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men accused of berating teen in Sanford neighborhood
SANFORD, Fla. - Two Central Florida men accused of berating a teen driver in Sanford are officially charged. Donald Corsi, 52, and Howard Hughes, 61, are now both charged with felonies after a violent video surfaced in June and went viral. The two men can be seen aggressively yelling, and...
Florida teens killed after fleeing deputies, crashing into canal
Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Florida is Very Specific when comes to Florida Statues on Dogs and Cats but Grady Judd does not care
Excerpt from FL Statute 823.15(1) Uncontrolled breeding results in the birth of many more puppies and kittens than are needed to provide pet animals to new owners or to replace pet animals that have died or become lost. This leads to many dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens being unwanted, becoming strays and suffering privation and death, being impounded and destroyed at great expense to the community, and constituting a public nuisance and public health hazard. It is therefore declared to be the public policy of the state that every feasible means be used to reduce the incidence of birth of unneeded and unwanted puppies and kittens. Determining which programs result in improved adoption rates and in reduced euthanasia rates for animals in shelters and animal control agencies is crucial to this effort.
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school
VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
Villages Daily Sun
Where we’re from
Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
WESH
Central Florida officers escort daughter of fallen policeman to first day of kindergarten
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An emotional start to the new school year in Lake Nona. Kissimmee Police were joined by Orlando Police and the Orange County Sheriff's Office in honoring fallen officer Matthew Baxter. They walked his youngest daughter to her first day of kindergarten. Baxter died when he was...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for trying to hit victim with minivan
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Jimmy Asbery Smith, 39, was arrested last night after allegedly trying to hit another man with his minivan in the Windsor area. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to SE CR 234 in the Windsor area last night at about 9 p.m. to a report that Smith had tried to hit another man with a minivan following a property dispute. The victim reportedly said that Smith had said he was going to kill him and that he had to run and jump behind a large tree to avoid being hit by the minivan. The victim reportedly added that Smith told him to leave the property and take his belongings and that anything he left behind would belong to Smith.
Click10.com
Deputies: Florida woman livestreamed drowning her chihuahua
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A Florida woman is accused of a very disturbing case of animal cruelty. Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey says Erica Black, 32, drowned her chihuahua in a backyard pool last October. Ivey said Black livestreamed the act on social media. Ivey said Black allegedly held the...
click orlando
Man arrested when Flagler deputies responding to ‘aggressive’ door-to-door sales tactics uncover Texas warrant
PALM COAST, Fla. – A California man wanted for failing to appear in Texas court was booked in Flagler County on Tuesday after deputies responding to a call regarding his “aggressive” door-to-door sales tactics in Palm Coast discovered an out-of-state warrant in his name, officials said. Deputies...
WESH
Hurricane Charley made landfall 18 years ago in Florida
Fla. — Saturday marks 18 years since Hurricane Charley made landfall in Florida. Charley caused widespread damage across our area, and was one of four named storms to ravage the state back in 2004. It's been 18 years since Hurricane Charley, a major Category 4 storm, made landfall...
Hillsborough among top counties in Florida for STDs, health data shows
Hillsborough County is among Florida's top ranks for sexually transmitted infections, but two other counties rank higher when it comes to numbers and rates.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22
The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Coast Guard ends search for doctor who went missing off Florida coast
The U.S. Coast Guard said it has suspended its search for a doctor who went missing off the coast of Florida.
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
