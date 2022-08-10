ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

fox35orlando.com

Safety is a priority for Volusia County back to school

DELAND, Fla. - Monday is back to school for Volusia County students. Parents like Minelli Santiago are getting ready. "Basically they start tomorrow, so I'm just getting the last-minute things they need like label makers, headphones, anything they need for back to school," she said. District leaders say that with...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. The deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
LAKE MARY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Florida is Very Specific when comes to Florida Statues on Dogs and Cats but Grady Judd does not care

Excerpt from FL Statute 823.15(1) Uncontrolled breeding results in the birth of many more puppies and kittens than are needed to provide pet animals to new owners or to replace pet animals that have died or become lost. This leads to many dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens being unwanted, becoming strays and suffering privation and death, being impounded and destroyed at great expense to the community, and constituting a public nuisance and public health hazard. It is therefore declared to be the public policy of the state that every feasible means be used to reduce the incidence of birth of unneeded and unwanted puppies and kittens. Determining which programs result in improved adoption rates and in reduced euthanasia rates for animals in shelters and animal control agencies is crucial to this effort.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school

VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Where we’re from

Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for trying to hit victim with minivan

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Jimmy Asbery Smith, 39, was arrested last night after allegedly trying to hit another man with his minivan in the Windsor area. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to SE CR 234 in the Windsor area last night at about 9 p.m. to a report that Smith had tried to hit another man with a minivan following a property dispute. The victim reportedly said that Smith had said he was going to kill him and that he had to run and jump behind a large tree to avoid being hit by the minivan. The victim reportedly added that Smith told him to leave the property and take his belongings and that anything he left behind would belong to Smith.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Deputies: Florida woman livestreamed drowning her chihuahua

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A Florida woman is accused of a very disturbing case of animal cruelty. Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey says Erica Black, 32, drowned her chihuahua in a backyard pool last October. Ivey said Black livestreamed the act on social media. Ivey said Black allegedly held the...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
WESH

Hurricane Charley made landfall 18 years ago in Florida

Fla. — Saturday marks 18 years since Hurricane Charley made landfall in Florida. Charley caused widespread damage across our area, and was one of four named storms to ravage the state back in 2004. It's been 18 years since Hurricane Charley, a major Category 4 storm, made landfall...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22

The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...

