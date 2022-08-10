ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany Athletics win 6th straight Twilight title

By Griffin Haas
 1 day ago

ALBANY, NY ( NEWS10 ) — Earlier this season, the Albany Athletics were riding a win streak of 41 games, dating back to 2019. While that streak ended, a win Tuesday night over the Albany Thunder would score them their sixth straight Twilight League championship.

The Athletics entered Tuesday with a 2-1 series lead over the Thunder. The A’s jumped out of the gate, putting up three runs in the top of the first. That was enough for Colonie graduate and Ithaca College pitcher Kyle Lambert. He pitched a complete game five-hitter with 13 strikeouts to guide the Athletics to a 6-1 win.

The Athletics captured their sixth straight Twilight League title, their 12th since 2006. Nate Novak was named playoff MVP, batting .438 with six RBI in the postseason.

NEWS10 ABC

Discovering Saratoga: Fans meet Budweiser Clydesdales at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Budweiser Clydesdales returned to the Saratoga Race Course for first time in more than 15 years this week. After arriving in town Monday evening, Wednesday was the first day racing fans had the opportunity to meet the majestic creatures face-to-face. After a full day of visiting with racing fans […]
