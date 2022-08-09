Bucs rookie TE Cade Otton learning from veterans, preparing for 1st preseason game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t have Rob Gronkowski this season, but they prepared for that possibility when they spent two picks in the 2022 NFL draft on tight ends.

Cade Otton, their fourth-round pick out of Washington, has the versatility to potentially develop into a difference-maker at the position, and despite missing offseason workouts while recovering from ankle surgery, he’s had an impressive training camp.

After Tuesday’s practice, Otton spoke with the media about learning from veteran teammates like Cameron Brate, as well as looking forward to his first NFL preseason game, which takes place this weekend against the Miami Dolphins: