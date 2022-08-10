Read full article on original website
whitewaterbanner.com
Unofficial Election Results: Gerber Wins Tight Race for Sheriff; Local GOP Candidates for Assembly Dist. 31 Appear to Lose (Updated)
Updated 8/10 @ 11:43 a.m. primarily with information about contests in the November general election. Poll workers reported steady traffic at the primary election on Tuesday. Unfortunately segregated City of Whitewater results are not available at this time; however, we are able to report below the unofficial results on races of particular local interest.
discoverhometown.com
Washington County (WI) Board places referendum question on November ballot seeking support for Anti-Crime Plan
The Washington County Board voted during its Aug. 10 meeting to place a referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot seeking voter support to increase the county portion of the tax levy to fund additional law enforcement positions. The referendum will seek voter support to increase the county property tax levy...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bodden wins State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election
STOCKBRIDGE — Ty Bodden won the Wisconsin State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election over Vinny Egle to move on to the Nov. 8 general election, on Tuesday. But, with no challenger from the Democratic party Bodden is poised to become the next District 59 representative. “I thought I...
radioplusinfo.com
8-10-22 dodge county sheriff wins primary election in a landslide
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt has easily won his primary election. Schmidt received more than 75 percent of the vote in defeating challenger Mark Colker in Tuesdayt’s Republican primary and will advance to the November election where he is unopposed. Schmidt received 10,880 votes to 3,620 votes for Colker. Schmidt was first elected sheriff in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.
radioplusinfo.com
8-12-22 ag race likely to turn on broader issues
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul will have to go through an experienced Republican prosecutor to win a second term, setting up a fall race that will likely turn on their stances on major national issues such as abortion, gun restrictions and voter fraud. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney bested two sharply conservative rivals in Tuesday’s primary to win the GOP nomination. Both he and Kaul are seasoned attorneys, which means they’ll have to campaign on their stances on larger issues. Kaul has sued to undo Wisconsin’s abortion ban and has advocated for tighter gun control laws. Toney charged several people with violating Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order and is prosecuting a number of others for voter fraud.
whbl.com
Sheboygan County – Unofficial Primary Results
Sheboygan County voters largely agreed with the rest of Wisconsin in the August 9 Partisan Primary election. Tony Evers, running unopposed, won the Democrat nomination, and Sheboygan County agreed with the State overall by approving Tim Michels as the Republican Candidate, topping Rebecca Kleefisch 8,322 to 7,591 in the County.
radioplusinfo.com
8-11-22 fdl county primary election voter turnout
The Fond du Lac County Clerk is pleased with this week’s primary election voter turnout. Lisa Freiberg says 40 percent of eligible voters in Fond du Lac County cast ballots in Tuesday’s election. “Definitely a great turnout,” Freiberg told WFDL news. Freiberg says preparation work begins now for the November election.
101 WIXX
Michels Edges Out Kleefisch in Republican Gubernatorial Primary
WAUKESHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tim Michels, co-owner of the state’s largest construction company and Army veteran, came out victorious in Tuesday’s Republican primary race for governor. Michels defeated former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch and will face Democrat Tony Evers in November’s general election. Momentum built through...
Jarchow: Unite behind Toney in Wisconsin AG race
A former state representative who says he “came up just short” in the Republican primary race for Wisconsin attorney general is urging his supporters to unite behind Eric Toney.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Rodriguez moves on in lieutenant governor race
Democrat Sara Rodriguez is advancing in the race for Lt. Gov. Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and part of Milwaukee will face off Republican Roger Roth in the Nov. 8 general election. Rodriguez took the lead with 82.2% of the votes in Waukesha County, and...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday’s Wisconsin Primary Election. On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers kicked off his reelection campaign...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Unofficial election results for August 9, 2022 partisan primary in Washington County, WI
August 9, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Unofficial election results are coming in for the August 9, 2022, partisan primary in Washington County, WI as polls close at 8 p.m. Most polling places across Washington County in Slinger, Richfield, and Jackson said they saw a steady pace throughout the day. Many voters said the weather could not have been better as there were sunny skies and comfortable, if not hot, temps in the mid-70s.
wuwm.com
Michels, Barnes & more: 2022 Wisconsin primary election debrief
Primary results are in, and Wisconsinites are one step closer to determining who they will be electing in the 2022 midterms. WUWM's Maayan Silver breaks down Tuesday’s partisan primary election and looks ahead to the midterms. Top three things you need to know from this primary election. It was...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
Wrn.com
Evers announces Milwaukee site for new youth prison
Governor Tony Evers has announced a site for a new state youth prison. Calling it a major step toward closing Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, Evers on Tuesday announced plans to build a new youth prison on Milwaukee’s northwest side. In a statement, Evers said it’s one major step closer to getting kids out of the facilities, which were initially to have closed last July. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to vote on the proposed site on Friday. Building on the site would require city approval, under a state law that approved 42 million dollars for the new facility.-
milwaukeerecord.com
‘The Daily Show’ talked to some brilliant conspiracy folks at the Waukesha Trump-Michels rally
The Daily Show‘s Jordan Klepper was in Waukesha last week for the big Donald Trump-Tim Michels rally. He talked to some people. Those people—at least the people that made the cut for the seven-minute segment—were…something. Classic conspiracy folks like Pizzagate believers and 9/11 truthers mingled comfortably with Ron Johnson fans and “Let’s Go Brandon!” numerologists. Like we said, it was…something.
whbl.com
City of Sheboygan Gets $5.3M to Construct Swing Bridge Across Sheboygan River
Anyone wishing to walk or bicycle from the north waterfront of the Sheboygan River to the South Pier has to take a nearly 1-mile course across the 8th Street Bridge. On foot, it’s a 13-minute stroll. But that’s about to change. Senator Tammy Baldwin on Wednesday announced that...
wpr.org
Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?
The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents. Since the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon has ordered...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
wisconsinrightnow.com
NEW POLL: Kleefisch Leads Michels, But It’s in Margin of Error
The exceptionally close race and Kleefisch’s strong support among suburban voters may help explain why President Trump trashed Kleefisch and her family on Friday night in Waukesha. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch has a slight lead over construction company owner Tim Michels, but it’s in the margin of error,...
