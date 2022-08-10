Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Free or reduced-priced meals: Houston ISD opens application for students attending these schools
HOUSTON – Students who will attend certain Houston ISD schools can apply for free or reduced-price meals for the 2022-2023 school year as long as they meet certain requirements. In a release on Thursday, nine HISD schools will participate in the application process. Beginning this month, the district will...
Here's how student enrollment, number of teachers have declined in Houston ISD
In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. However, the average starting salary for a teacher in the district has increased over the years.
Fake Texas University Using Address That Doesn't Exist To Lure Students
Be careful: The Houston University of Science and Technology isn't a real school.
Friendswood ISD will launch evidence-based reporting pilot for junior high, high school
Across Friendswood High School and Friendswood Junior High School, 43 teachers have opted to use the Success Standards criteria in their grading. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Friendswood ISD will test a new grading system this school year that weights behavior-related Success Standards at 10% of a student’s overall grade....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
HISD trustees to vote on budget to purchase weapons for district police officers to ensure better security
HOUSTON – HISD officials said they have acknowledged security concerns. Parents say they’re happy to hear about HISD’s commitment to safer schools, but they want to see action that will ensure better security, which could come at Thursday’s board meeting. “If we can’t, as parents, feel...
Pearland ISD trustee raises concerns about district’s policy for inappropriate books
The Pearland ISD board of trustees at its Aug. 9 board meeting made policy revisions based on the Texas Association of School Boards’ Update 119. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The Pearland ISD board of trustees at its Aug. 9 board meeting made policy revisions based on the Texas Association...
Click2Houston.com
‘Truly an honor’: Twin sisters, Klein ISD graduates serving as principals in the district this year
HOUSTON – It’s an exciting day for students and staff at Klein ISD as they prepare to head back to the classroom for the first day of school. More than 53,000 students are enrolled in Klein ISD. It is one of the largest school districts in the area with 33 elementary schools, 10 intermediate campuses, and five high schools.
'Houston University' uses fake address, phony faculty to sign up students
HOUSTON — An online university website with a similar-sounding name to the University of Houston is using an address that doesn’t exist and posting faculty who are fake, KHOU 11 Investigates has discovered. A day after the KHOU 11 Investigates report, the website was no longer working. At...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Humble ISD opens the school year with new schools, changes
HUMBLE, Texas – Thousands of students in Humble Independent School District will be heading back to the classroom Tuesday and there are a lot of updates this year. New Autumn Ridge Middle School on Woodland Hills Drive will open its doors Tuesday. Another new facility, North Agricultural Science Center,...
katymagazineonline.com
What Local Students, Parents Need to Know About Bullying in Katy ISD
Katy ISD welcomes students to the 2022-2023 academic year next week. As families prep school supplies, back-to-school wardrobes, and enjoy the last days of summer it’s important to understand bullying and how to get help in Katy schools. Katy Students Return to School Next Week. Katy ISD students return...
Here's what Houston-area school districts are doing to keep students safe this year
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman is assuring parents that student safety is at the top of his department's mind as the school year is set to begin. On Monday, Herman and school district police chiefs inside Precinct 4 got together to let parents...
Click2Houston.com
Katy ISD campuses damaged in severe storms
KATY, Texas – Several Katy Independent School District campuses were damaged during the severe storms that blew through the Houston area Wednesday night. On social media, Katy ISD shared this statement: “Several campuses were impacted by last night’s weather conditions, and our M&O teams have been working to ensure students and staff are in safe environments as they prepare for the start of school. All repairs will be completed before the first day of school.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Bend Star
Fort Bend Sheriff announces plan to increase law enforcement in schools
Police officers and sheriff’s deputies might be more common sights at county schools after Sheriff Eric Fagan announced a new initiative meant to reduce the risk of school shootings ahead of the new school year. Fagan in a press conference last week asked for county law enforcement agencies to...
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is happy to host two low-cost pet vaccination clinics
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – The Galveston County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is happy to host two low-cost pet vaccination clinics on Thursday, Aug. 25 and Friday, Aug. 26. Both clinics are open to residents of any city and will include pet microchipping and county registration.
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston becomes 1st US city as candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly Cities
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will join UNICEF USA President and CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis Thursday to announce the city’s recognition as a candidate in the Child Friendly Cities Initiative. According to a news release, UNICEF’s Child-Friendly Cities Initiative (CFCI) uses the framework of the UN Convention on...
KENS 5
Meet the Haglers. This Katy family was searching for one more child but got 4 instead
KATY, Texas — A Katy family of five was expecting to have their last child, but instead, they got the surprise of their lives. There wasn't just one baby, there were four. Inside the Hagler home, feeding times are truly a sight to behold. "It's not always this quiet,"...
Katy's mandatory water restrictions meant to ease strain on system, officials say
KATY, Texas — The City of Katy is spreading the message of mandatory water restrictions on social media and physical signs throughout the community. Drought conditions are at “Stage 3,” or severe levels. "Not good for the grass,” said resident Gwen Foster. She's barely keeping some...
Click2Houston.com
METRORapid University Corridor: New faster connection
HOUSTON – METRO is answering their riders’ calls for better connectivity. The METRORapid University Corridor Project will be a one-seat ride that could significantly improve the two-hour ride from the Westchase District all the way to Cashmere Gardens and connect students to Houston Community College, St. Thomas, University of Houston and Texas Southern University.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAGNOLIA RESIDENTS IN MILL CREEK REPORTING NO WATER
1PM-Residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision report they have no water. Residents say the City is not answering their phones. This is the same subdivision that from which residents flooded the City Council Chambers last night in Magnolia with water meter issues and water bills as high as $3000.
KTRE
Livingston contractor accused of not delivering on remodeling jobs
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston man has been arrested after several people allege that he took their money for remodeling work, but did not do the work. Casey Dion Smelley, 29, acted as a contractor on remodeling jobs, according to the arrest affidavit. He was hired by a woman to do work on her new home. She said she paid him $62,850, but that minimal work had been done, and that the work he started was not done properly. She said that she would contact Smelley numerous times to come finish the work, but that he continued to make excuses about why he was not there, and eventually stopped showing up or replying to her.
Comments / 7