NBC Sports Chicago

Eddie Olczyk added to Seattle Kraken broadcast team

The Seattle Kraken officially introduced Eddie Olczyk as the new color commentator for the Kraken's broadcast. "The Kraken have made an immediate impact since entering the league and I'm very excited to be joining the organization and getting to know their amazing fans," Olczyk said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to bringing my experience, passion and love for the game of hockey to Seattle and to the ROOT SPORTS broadcasts."
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hershey Bears hire Todd Nelson as head coach

A few weeks ago, the Hershey Bears lost head coach Scott Allen to the NHL, when the Washington Capitals promoted him to replace the outgoing Scott Arniel. That left an appealing vacancy for the Capitals affiliate, one they have filled with an equally experienced coach. Todd Nelson, who spent the last four seasons as an assistant with the Dallas Stars, has been hired as the new head coach in Hershey.
NHL

Olczyk joins Kraken broadcast team after leaving Blackhawks

Will be analyst, held same position with Chicago past 15 seasons. Eddie Olczyk joined the Seattle Kraken broadcast team as a television analyst Thursday. The 55-year-old spent the past 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks as their TV color analyst. "It's been a long process, two months to be pretty...
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Islanders, Senators, Canadiens, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumors, it sounds like the New York Islanders have a handful of moves done that insiders and fans are just waiting for them to announce. Are the Ottawa Senators close on a deal with the Coyotes to acquire Jakob Chychrun? Are the Montreal Canadiens receiving calls on Jake Allen and what is the latest on a potential trade of either Jonathan Toews or Patrick Kane?
The Hockey Writers

Ducks’ McTavish Could Be 2022-23 X-Factor

Mason McTavish is ready to set the NHL alight. The Anaheim Ducks’ 2021 first-round pick gave Ducks fans a taste of what he could become at the beginning of last season, scoring his first NHL goal in his first NHL game – the home opener, no less – and becoming the youngest Ducks player in franchise history to score a goal. After spending time with five different teams between then and now, he is expected to be part of the Ducks roster full-time this season and could play a pivotal role.
Yardbarker

Meet the New Blackhawks: Petr Mrázek

Entering the offseason, the Chicago Blackhawks weren’t in a position to win, but they had to address their goaltending after both Kevin Lankinen and Collin Delia hit the open market. They filled that void on July 7, by acquiring Petr Mrázek from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Mrázek, 30,...
Yardbarker

Red Wings Rebuild Role Models: Colorado Avalanche

Welcome to the Detroit Red Wings Rebuild Role Models series where I’ve been analyzing NHL rebuilds that have either recently concluded or are still ongoing to learn any lessons available, both good and bad. The Red Wings are in the second stage of their rebuild, where teams must pull themselves out of the league’s basement and take real steps towards playing meaningful playoff games.
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Knies, Niemela, Hirvonen & Bunting

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a closer look at three organizational prospects who are playing at the World Juniors currently going on in Edmonton this week. These players are Matthews Knies, Topi Niemelä, and Roni Hirvonen. Finally, I’ll take a quick...
Yardbarker

Jordan Frasca News

A highly sought after free agent coming out of the OHL, Jordan Frasca becomes one of the more intriguing prospects in the Penguins system. We’ve reached No. Pittsburgh Penguins News / The Hockey Writers / March 7. Penguins’ Frasca & Gauthier ELCs Continue Trend of Underrated Signings. If...
The Hockey Writers

3 Canucks Bounce-Back Candidates for 2022-23

The Vancouver Canucks had an interesting 2021-22 season. The organization had a rough start, which saw general manager (GM) Jim Benning and head coach Travis Green fired in December. As a result, the Canucks gained a new front office led by the president of hockey operations, Jim Rutherford and new GM, Patrik Allvin. However, the first addition the Canucks made was behind the bench, in head coach Bruce Boudreau.
Yardbarker

Blackhawks’ Prospect Landon Slaggert Opens World Juniors With 2-Point Game

It’s been a long and winding road, but the 2022 World Juniors are finally underway. Originally scheduled for Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022, a COVID postponement forced the tournament into an unprecedented summer start. Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect Landon Slaggert and Team USA opened preliminary play Tuesday with a 5-1 win over Germany.
Yardbarker

Expectations and full schedules for each of the Canucks’ prospects at the World Junior Championships

The Vancouver Canucks have three of their prospects in attendance at the 2022 World Junior Championships. Jacob Truscott and Joni Jurmo made their respective teams for the August tournament after not making the cut back in December at the IIHF’s first attempt at the 2022 WJC. Truscott was one of the final cuts from the December team while Jurmo wasn’t even invited to selection camp.
The Hockey Writers

Today in Hockey History: Aug. 8

Aug. 8 hasn’t traditionally been a busy day when it comes to hockey. Having said that, it did see a few new captains named and an under-the-radar signing by the Los Angeles Kings that became huge during the 1979-80 season. There were also a pair of Hall of Famers born, including a legend in Montreal.
FanSided

Braves infield suffers injury team can ill-afford to deal with

The Atlanta Braves are already trying to make up ground in the NL East but their matchup with the Red Sox on Tuesday proved costly due to a key injury. Given the injuries that the Atlanta Braves have been forced to endure over the past two seasons, it’s truly remarkable that they hoised the World Series trophy last year and just as much so that they remain in contention for a playoff spot again this year. But the hits just keep coming.
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
