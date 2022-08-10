Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Eddie Olczyk added to Seattle Kraken broadcast team
The Seattle Kraken officially introduced Eddie Olczyk as the new color commentator for the Kraken's broadcast. "The Kraken have made an immediate impact since entering the league and I'm very excited to be joining the organization and getting to know their amazing fans," Olczyk said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to bringing my experience, passion and love for the game of hockey to Seattle and to the ROOT SPORTS broadcasts."
Hershey Bears hire Todd Nelson as head coach
A few weeks ago, the Hershey Bears lost head coach Scott Allen to the NHL, when the Washington Capitals promoted him to replace the outgoing Scott Arniel. That left an appealing vacancy for the Capitals affiliate, one they have filled with an equally experienced coach. Todd Nelson, who spent the last four seasons as an assistant with the Dallas Stars, has been hired as the new head coach in Hershey.
NHL
Olczyk joins Kraken broadcast team after leaving Blackhawks
Will be analyst, held same position with Chicago past 15 seasons. Eddie Olczyk joined the Seattle Kraken broadcast team as a television analyst Thursday. The 55-year-old spent the past 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks as their TV color analyst. "It's been a long process, two months to be pretty...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Islanders, Senators, Canadiens, Blackhawks
In today’s NHL rumors, it sounds like the New York Islanders have a handful of moves done that insiders and fans are just waiting for them to announce. Are the Ottawa Senators close on a deal with the Coyotes to acquire Jakob Chychrun? Are the Montreal Canadiens receiving calls on Jake Allen and what is the latest on a potential trade of either Jonathan Toews or Patrick Kane?
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ McTavish Could Be 2022-23 X-Factor
Mason McTavish is ready to set the NHL alight. The Anaheim Ducks’ 2021 first-round pick gave Ducks fans a taste of what he could become at the beginning of last season, scoring his first NHL goal in his first NHL game – the home opener, no less – and becoming the youngest Ducks player in franchise history to score a goal. After spending time with five different teams between then and now, he is expected to be part of the Ducks roster full-time this season and could play a pivotal role.
Yardbarker
Meet the New Blackhawks: Petr Mrázek
Entering the offseason, the Chicago Blackhawks weren’t in a position to win, but they had to address their goaltending after both Kevin Lankinen and Collin Delia hit the open market. They filled that void on July 7, by acquiring Petr Mrázek from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Mrázek, 30,...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Rebuild Role Models: Colorado Avalanche
Welcome to the Detroit Red Wings Rebuild Role Models series where I’ve been analyzing NHL rebuilds that have either recently concluded or are still ongoing to learn any lessons available, both good and bad. The Red Wings are in the second stage of their rebuild, where teams must pull themselves out of the league’s basement and take real steps towards playing meaningful playoff games.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Knies, Niemela, Hirvonen & Bunting
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a closer look at three organizational prospects who are playing at the World Juniors currently going on in Edmonton this week. These players are Matthews Knies, Topi Niemelä, and Roni Hirvonen. Finally, I’ll take a quick...
Yardbarker
Jordan Frasca News
A highly sought after free agent coming out of the OHL, Jordan Frasca becomes one of the more intriguing prospects in the Penguins system. We’ve reached No. Pittsburgh Penguins News / The Hockey Writers / March 7. Penguins’ Frasca & Gauthier ELCs Continue Trend of Underrated Signings. If...
NHL
Prospect Tournament and Red Wings Training Camp return to Traverse City
DETROIT - Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman today announced that the Red Wings will return to Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, Mich., to host the NHL Prospect Tournament and Training Camp, as well as the 2022 Training Camp Golf Classic at the Traverse City Country Club.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canucks Bounce-Back Candidates for 2022-23
The Vancouver Canucks had an interesting 2021-22 season. The organization had a rough start, which saw general manager (GM) Jim Benning and head coach Travis Green fired in December. As a result, the Canucks gained a new front office led by the president of hockey operations, Jim Rutherford and new GM, Patrik Allvin. However, the first addition the Canucks made was behind the bench, in head coach Bruce Boudreau.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks’ Prospect Landon Slaggert Opens World Juniors With 2-Point Game
It’s been a long and winding road, but the 2022 World Juniors are finally underway. Originally scheduled for Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022, a COVID postponement forced the tournament into an unprecedented summer start. Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect Landon Slaggert and Team USA opened preliminary play Tuesday with a 5-1 win over Germany.
Yardbarker
Expectations and full schedules for each of the Canucks’ prospects at the World Junior Championships
The Vancouver Canucks have three of their prospects in attendance at the 2022 World Junior Championships. Jacob Truscott and Joni Jurmo made their respective teams for the August tournament after not making the cut back in December at the IIHF’s first attempt at the 2022 WJC. Truscott was one of the final cuts from the December team while Jurmo wasn’t even invited to selection camp.
The Hockey Writers
Today in Hockey History: Aug. 8
Aug. 8 hasn’t traditionally been a busy day when it comes to hockey. Having said that, it did see a few new captains named and an under-the-radar signing by the Los Angeles Kings that became huge during the 1979-80 season. There were also a pair of Hall of Famers born, including a legend in Montreal.
Smyly stars as Cubs beat Reds in 2nd ‘Field of Dreams’ game
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — After the Griffeys played catch in Iowa, Drew Smyly took over. Smyly struck out nine in five scoreless innings, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Thursday night in Major League Baseball’s second annual “Field of Dreams” game. Seiya...
Rangers Roundup: Brennan Othmann scratched, and Jacob Trouba recap video
Rangers fans wanting to watch 2021 first-round draft pick Brennan Othmann play in Canada’s opening match at the World Junior Championship were disappointed. Othmann was scratched for Canada’s 5-2 win over Austria on Wednesday. In the team’s exhibition match against Sweden in preparation for the tournament, Othmann took...
Braves infield suffers injury team can ill-afford to deal with
The Atlanta Braves are already trying to make up ground in the NL East but their matchup with the Red Sox on Tuesday proved costly due to a key injury. Given the injuries that the Atlanta Braves have been forced to endure over the past two seasons, it’s truly remarkable that they hoised the World Series trophy last year and just as much so that they remain in contention for a playoff spot again this year. But the hits just keep coming.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects
The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
Yardbarker
Watch: Matt Coronato dazzles to set up Team USA’s second goal against Germany
Calgary Flames prospect Matt Coronato put on a show to set up Team USA’s second goal of Tuesday’s game against Team Germany at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton. Coronato, 19, deked past a German defender while entering the offensive zone on the power play before...
Hickory Crawdads Toss Second No-Hitter
The Rangers' High Class-A affiliate threw its second combined no-hitter in a month on Thursday in a 4-0 win over Greenville.
