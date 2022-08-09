ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Julio Jones makes diving catch from Tom Brady at Bucs practice

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans could get used to seeing this connection on Sundays (and Thursdays, and Mondays) this season.

Despite already having one of the NFL’s best wide receiver groups, the Bucs signed seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones at the beginning of training camp, giving them another future Hall of Famer to pair with Mike Evans, as well as Chris Godwin and Russell Gage.

During Tuesday’s training camp practice, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady delivered a strike over the middle to Jones, who made a leaping grab that drew plenty of cheers from the faithful audience of fans at One Buc Place:

While opposing defenses try to match up with Evans, Godwin and Gage, Jones could have plenty of room to roam in one of the NFL’s most explosive passing attacks.

