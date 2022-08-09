ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

quincyquarry.com

Police tied up with barricaded person incident for five hours and counting near the Fore River Bridge #msp #quincypolice

Police tied up with barricaded person incident for five hours and still counting near the Fore River Bridge. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In the local breaking badly bad news© of the day, the Quincy Police Department’s Special Operations unit as well as its Crisis Negotiation Team have been assisting the Massachusetts State Police’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section in what has been a five hour-long and counting barricaded person situation in Quincy Point.
QUINCY, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
A driver hit a young kid in my neighborhood yesterday.

A driver hit a young kid in my neighborhood yesterday. The boy was biking with his father on Walworth St in Roslindale, presumably on their way to the Fallon Field playground, when he was struck by a car. This was not a freak accident—this was the inevitable result of poor street design that prioritizes traffic speed and throughput above all else. I’m so pissed that it is unsafe for kids to bike to the playground in our neighborhood. [Streetview of Walworth St.](https://goo.gl/maps/fJvhUpBVJ4Mp4UTg9) As you can see there are 4 total lanes: Northbound parking, northbound travel, southbound travel, southbound parking. The lanes are relatively narrow, but drivers can move to either the unoccupied parking lane or the unoccupied lane of oncoming traffic. In this random streetview snapshot, we see both occurring. The result is cars speed like hell up and down this street. There is also not a single stop sign, stop light, speed bump, traffic Island, or raised intersection on the ~1 mile stretch from Washington St to Belgrade Ave. Unsurprisingly, cars speed like hell up and down Walworth St. There are no alternative routes for kids on bikes to get through the neighborhood and across the Needham Line tracks to the Fallon Field playground. And there is no bike infrastructure on Walworth whatsoever to make it a safe journey. Put all this together, and we have our inevitable conclusion: kids being hospitalized after being run over by cars. Why have we built our streets like this? The boy is expected to survive. The next kid hit may not. Let’s make sure there is no next kid hit.from Victor_Korchnoi.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
BRAINTREE, MA
bpdnews.com

Re-Issue of BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Multiple Individuals in Connection to Recent Shots-Fired Incident in Charlestown

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the individuals shown in the images above in relation to a shots-fired incident that occurred at about 3:56 PM on Monday June 13, 2022, in the area of Walford Way and Polk Street in Charlestown. On arrival, officers located ballistic evidence and damage to two parked motor vehicles as well as an apartment on Polk Street.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on Monday, August 8 around 1:30 a.m., said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The shots were fired near 90 Hartford Street in Framingham, said Lt. Mickens. Two residents in the neighborhood told SOURCE they heard more than...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Transformer explosion in Lexington Center sparks large fire, forces street closures

LEXINGTON, Mass. — Crews were still working at a Lexington, Massachusetts, substation Tuesday morning after a transformer explosion sparked a multi-alarm fire on Monday. A photo shared with NewsCenter 5 showed the explosion off Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Lexington, not far from the post office. The explosion resulted in a three-alarm fire in the 1700 block of Mass. Avenue, with thick, black smoke pouring into the air.
LEXINGTON, MA
WCVB

Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
ARLINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Peabody Police Officer arrested for breaking and entering

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year veteran of the Peabody Police Department was arrested for Breaking and Entering by Lynn Police, according to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. James Festa was arrested by police Wednesday morning after a Lynn resident called 911, reporting a man had broken into the...
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after overnight incident in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A heavy police presence closed down part of a neighborhood in Everett overnight as officers investigated some kind of incident behind a school. Over a dozen officers could be seen in the area of Cherry Street late on Monday night, near the Walter Morris Playground behind the George Keverian School.
EVERETT, MA

