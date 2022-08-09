A driver hit a young kid in my neighborhood yesterday. The boy was biking with his father on Walworth St in Roslindale, presumably on their way to the Fallon Field playground, when he was struck by a car. This was not a freak accident—this was the inevitable result of poor street design that prioritizes traffic speed and throughput above all else. I’m so pissed that it is unsafe for kids to bike to the playground in our neighborhood. [Streetview of Walworth St.](https://goo.gl/maps/fJvhUpBVJ4Mp4UTg9) As you can see there are 4 total lanes: Northbound parking, northbound travel, southbound travel, southbound parking. The lanes are relatively narrow, but drivers can move to either the unoccupied parking lane or the unoccupied lane of oncoming traffic. In this random streetview snapshot, we see both occurring. The result is cars speed like hell up and down this street. There is also not a single stop sign, stop light, speed bump, traffic Island, or raised intersection on the ~1 mile stretch from Washington St to Belgrade Ave. Unsurprisingly, cars speed like hell up and down Walworth St. There are no alternative routes for kids on bikes to get through the neighborhood and across the Needham Line tracks to the Fallon Field playground. And there is no bike infrastructure on Walworth whatsoever to make it a safe journey. Put all this together, and we have our inevitable conclusion: kids being hospitalized after being run over by cars. Why have we built our streets like this? The boy is expected to survive. The next kid hit may not. Let’s make sure there is no next kid hit.from Victor_Korchnoi.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO