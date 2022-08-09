Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Overnight investigation closes road in Worcester as officers collect evidence
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and Route 9 overnight as an investigation got underway. First responders were originally called to the area of Catharine Street around midnight where a scene was soon established. Officials could be seen taking photos around...
whdh.com
A woman spotted on the hood of a speeding car she tried to stop from leaving a crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman clung to the hood of a car that she attempted to stop the driver from leaving the scene of a crash, speeding down a Rhode Island highway. The driver is now facing charges, according to police. Police said the incident started with a car...
Police: Man drove around city with woman stuck to car hood
Police have arrested a Warwick man who was caught on camera driving through Providence with a woman stuck to the hood of his car.
quincyquarry.com
Police tied up with barricaded person incident for five hours and counting near the Fore River Bridge #msp #quincypolice
Police tied up with barricaded person incident for five hours and still counting near the Fore River Bridge. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In the local breaking badly bad news© of the day, the Quincy Police Department’s Special Operations unit as well as its Crisis Negotiation Team have been assisting the Massachusetts State Police’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section in what has been a five hour-long and counting barricaded person situation in Quincy Point.
A driver hit a young kid in my neighborhood yesterday.
A driver hit a young kid in my neighborhood yesterday. The boy was biking with his father on Walworth St in Roslindale, presumably on their way to the Fallon Field playground, when he was struck by a car. This was not a freak accident—this was the inevitable result of poor street design that prioritizes traffic speed and throughput above all else. I’m so pissed that it is unsafe for kids to bike to the playground in our neighborhood. [Streetview of Walworth St.](https://goo.gl/maps/fJvhUpBVJ4Mp4UTg9) As you can see there are 4 total lanes: Northbound parking, northbound travel, southbound travel, southbound parking. The lanes are relatively narrow, but drivers can move to either the unoccupied parking lane or the unoccupied lane of oncoming traffic. In this random streetview snapshot, we see both occurring. The result is cars speed like hell up and down this street. There is also not a single stop sign, stop light, speed bump, traffic Island, or raised intersection on the ~1 mile stretch from Washington St to Belgrade Ave. Unsurprisingly, cars speed like hell up and down Walworth St. There are no alternative routes for kids on bikes to get through the neighborhood and across the Needham Line tracks to the Fallon Field playground. And there is no bike infrastructure on Walworth whatsoever to make it a safe journey. Put all this together, and we have our inevitable conclusion: kids being hospitalized after being run over by cars. Why have we built our streets like this? The boy is expected to survive. The next kid hit may not. Let’s make sure there is no next kid hit.from Victor_Korchnoi.
nbcboston.com
Man Charged in Fatal Everett Shooting Is Son of MBTA Transit Police Chief, Sources Say
A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett, Massachusetts, last month. Brian Green, 35, is accused in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Sources told NBC10 Boston Wednesday night that the alleged shooter is the son of MBTA...
ABC6.com
Woman arrested after 10 kilograms of meth found in search of Pawtucket apartment
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was arrested Wednesday after a drug bust in Pawtucket. Pawtucket police said they searched an apartment on Jefferson Avenue after a “suspicious” package was sent from California. Inside the package, police found 10 kilograms of methamphetamine. Rayne Goyette was charged with...
whdh.com
Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
bpdnews.com
Re-Issue of BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Multiple Individuals in Connection to Recent Shots-Fired Incident in Charlestown
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the individuals shown in the images above in relation to a shots-fired incident that occurred at about 3:56 PM on Monday June 13, 2022, in the area of Walford Way and Polk Street in Charlestown. On arrival, officers located ballistic evidence and damage to two parked motor vehicles as well as an apartment on Polk Street.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police traffic stop leads to seizure of narcotics, revolver, arrest
“Yesterday evening, Trooper Carlo Mastromattei, assigned to the Troop A Community Action Team, was on patrol on Revere beach when he saw a black BMW sedan traveling on the Boulevard with no front license plate and an expired inspection sticker. He queried the vehicle based on the rear plate and...
Man accused of brutally beating mom and daughter at gas station, causing crash on Mass. Pike
A man upset over a failed credit card transaction brutally beat a mother and her daughter at a gas station in Auburn and then caused a car wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike as he fled the scene, authorities said. Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing charges including unarmed...
A man’s credit card wasn’t working at a gas station. He beat up the mother and daughter clerks, police say.
Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing multiple assault and battery charges. A North Dighton man is facing multiple assault and battery charges after police say he beat up a mother and daughter working at an Auburn gas station before causing a crash on the Mass. Pike and violently assaulting another driver.
3 stabbed — 1 critically — at Marriott in Braintree on Tuesday night, police say
Three people were transported to a Boston area hospital on Tuesday night — one in critical condition — after the group was stabbed multiple times at a Marriott hotel in Braintree, the Braintree Police Department stated. On Tuesday, authorities said Braintree police responded to a report of multiple...
Framingham Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on Monday, August 8 around 1:30 a.m., said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The shots were fired near 90 Hartford Street in Framingham, said Lt. Mickens. Two residents in the neighborhood told SOURCE they heard more than...
WCVB
Transformer explosion in Lexington Center sparks large fire, forces street closures
LEXINGTON, Mass. — Crews were still working at a Lexington, Massachusetts, substation Tuesday morning after a transformer explosion sparked a multi-alarm fire on Monday. A photo shared with NewsCenter 5 showed the explosion off Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Lexington, not far from the post office. The explosion resulted in a three-alarm fire in the 1700 block of Mass. Avenue, with thick, black smoke pouring into the air.
WCVB
Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway
ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
Father Reportedly Stabbed To Death Protecting Son Near Everett Playground
A father was reportedly stabbed to death while protecting his son during a late-night fight in Everett, WHDH reports. Police responded to a report of a stabbing near the Walter Morris Playground on Cherry Street around 10:22 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Initial...
Dump truck crashes into overpass in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Mass. — Part of Rt. 2 was shut down in Arlington Tuesday after a dump truck crashed into an overpass. State Police said they responded to the westbound side of the highway at the Park Avenue overpass around 2 p.m. The right two lanes and breakdown lane were...
whdh.com
Peabody Police Officer arrested for breaking and entering
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year veteran of the Peabody Police Department was arrested for Breaking and Entering by Lynn Police, according to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. James Festa was arrested by police Wednesday morning after a Lynn resident called 911, reporting a man had broken into the...
whdh.com
Investigation underway after overnight incident in Everett
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A heavy police presence closed down part of a neighborhood in Everett overnight as officers investigated some kind of incident behind a school. Over a dozen officers could be seen in the area of Cherry Street late on Monday night, near the Walter Morris Playground behind the George Keverian School.
