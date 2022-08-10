Read full article on original website
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Montgomery ISD combats student vaping with new bathroom sensors
Sensors designed to monitor air quality, THC, vaping, carbon dioxide, and aggression and tampering of the device were installed in six high school bathrooms.
FBISD leadership addresses teacher shortages and budget shortfalls as students go back to school
Despite Fort Bend County being a diverse, growing, attractive area for families, FBISD is having a hard time hiring teachers and staff.
Houston ISD approves district's largest teacher pay raise ever
This marks the largest increase that HISD has gotten in its history. "If you want students to learn and you want students to feel safe and appreciated, you have to do the same thing for staff."
The 2022-23 school year brings much excitement of the return of Texas high school football
With the start of the new school year, some of the area's top QB prospects have been putting in some extra work at a prominent training camp owned by a Cy-Falls HS alum.
More than a dozen law enforcement agencies in Fort Bend County to patrol schools, sheriff says
There are more than 70,000 students in Fort Bend County. Still, Sheriff Eric Fagan says more than a dozen law enforcement agencies have come up with a safety plan.
Homicide rate in Houston is up, despite a program designed to drive down crime
Since the program's launch in February, city officials and law enforcement say "One Safe Houston" is working. But numbers show homicides are up.
ABC13's Who's Hiring job fair returns with new opportunities and advice for job seekers
We're back! This week we're featuring ways to get a job quickly and answering burning questions job seekers may have.
FBI searching for 2 masked suspects accused of robbing Navasota bank, elderly customer at gunpoint
Do you recognize them? One of the suspects reportedly knocked over an elderly customer and robbed her, causing her to need medical attention.
Missing 74-year-old Conroe woman diagnosed with a cognitive impairment found, according to DPS
The Texas Department of Public Safety has discontinued the Silver Alert for the 74-year-old that was issued at 1:23 a.m. on Thursday
City to discuss safety measures after Galveston golf cart crash kills 4-year-old and other relatives
A grandfather, his niece, and his two grandkids were killed after a drunk driver crashed into a golf cart in Galveston, police said.
Harris Co. Precinct 2 staffer now facing felony after 3rd DWI arrest
The employee's prior DWIs happened two decades ago, but Texas law does not forget.
Arcola PD chief on administrative leave after fired officer accuses him of retaliation, chief says
Arcola Police Chief David Rougeau said the former officer was fired based on her work performance. She tells Eyewitness News she believes it was retaliation.
Separate lightning strikes injure man and ignite Katy house fire
The Houston area was treated to a lightning show in the sky, but it wasn't all entertaining. It was in fact dangerous.
Mattress Mack invites Pearland Little League to Astros game as team basks in viral moment
The Williamsport-bound little leaguers have a celebration tour, of sorts, planned at the Astros game and their own backyard.
Barber shop employee allegedly shot coworker during argument in SE Harris Co., authorities say
The victim was taken to the hospital in "fair condition." Authorities add that no one else was injured in the shooting.
Galveston officials meet to discuss possible changes to golf cart ordinance after deadly crash
Former HPD officer acquitted in 2020 crash that killed 71-year-old in northeast Houston
Matthew Valdez's fate in a 71-year-old man's crash death wasn't decided by jurors, with a presiding justice executing a directed verdict.
Truck stolen out of Houston found crashed out after chase in Wharton County, authorities say
Deputies lost the truck in a heavily bushed area but later found it. The suspects were not found.
What to do this weekend from 'A League of Their Own' to Bun B's Trillburgers pop-up
A baseball cinematic classic celebrates 30 years, a beloved 'Stro makes his comeback, and you can literally hold the Astrodome in your hands. Plus, Bun B's burger pop-up is finally here.
Man accused of pointing gun at firefighters while stopped at light in Westchase
Kingsley Tian reportedly pointed a gun at two firefighters who were in an ambulance. When he was arrested, police said he made threatening remarks.
