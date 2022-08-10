Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie
Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
Jake Gyllenhaal Is Remaking A Badass Patrick Swayze Movie For Amazon With One Of Tom Cruise's Favorite Directors
Jake Gyllenhaal has signed on to star in an exciting remake, and production is already scheduled to start later this month.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Wants to Get 100% ‘Gnarlier’ on Next Project
Top Gun: Maverick took the world by storm when it was released in May. Ever since the Tom Cruise actioner has broken record after record to become the highest-grossing film of the year so far. And it’s still going strong at the box office. As usual for the ever-ambitious...
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan to Star in Ethan Coen’s First Solo Movie
Ethan Coen has found the leads for what will be the Coen brother’s first film project as a solo director, casting Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan to star, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. As of now, plot details are being kept under wraps. Coen wrote...
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
wegotthiscovered.com
Paramount announced ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ fan appreciation weekend
It’s time to grab your flight gear and prepare for high octane fun as Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters for a one-of-a-kind experience for its massive fan base. A press release from Paramount shares the exciting news that Top Gun: Maverick is bringing fans an immersive and exclusive look at the making of the blockbuster hit thanks to its soaring success. The movie is now, officially, Paramount’s “seventh highest grossing domestic box office movie of all time,” and rightfully so.
'Batgirl' directors say they are 'saddened and shocked' after Warner Bros. shelves their movie
The directors of the superhero film "Batgirl" on Wednesday said they were "saddened and shocked" that Warner Bros. will shelve their movie instead of releasing it in theaters or distributing it on the streaming service HBO Max — a rare decision from a major studio. The film was expected...
The Ringer
Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear
Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
ComicBook
Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Shares Terrifying Photo of His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ryan Reynolds has been starring in a lot of fun movies lately from Free Guy to The Adam Project, but fans of the actor are eager to see him return as Deadpool. Reynolds last played the Marvel character in Deadpool 2 back in 2018, and it seems like the third installment is finally on its way. When the Disney/Fox merger happened, it was reported that Disney would be moving ahead with a Deadpool 3, and it looks like Reynolds is currently training for his return. While we wait on official Deadpool news, Reynolds is having some fun on social media. Yesterday, the actor shared a hilariously terrifying look at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Salem's Lot: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Stephen King Movie Adaptation
One of Stephen King's most beloved vampire stories, Salem's Lot, gets the big screen treatment for the first time.
Neon Sued by Producer Over ‘Amazing Grace’ Release
“Amazing Grace” arrived in theaters in 2019, some 47 years after the Aretha Franklin concert film was shot in a South L.A. church. The path to the screen was strewn with litigation — including an aborted premiere at the Telluride Film Festival that was halted by an injunction. The film won raves from critics and was one of the year’s top grossing documentaries. But three years after its release, the litigation goes on. On Wednesday, producer Alan Elliott filed suit in New York, accusing indie distributor Neon of botching the film’s release and awards campaign. Elliott alleges that Neon prematurely announced it had...
digitalspy.com
Tomb Raider 2 with Alicia Vikander is no longer happening
The long-awaited Tomb Raider sequel, starring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, is no longer going ahead. As far as reboots go, 2018's Tomb Raider performed well enough at the box office to warrant a second movie, earning $274 million worldwide. Lovecraft Country's Misha Green was later attached to direct the...
People Are Sharing The Best TV Shows Of All Time, And I'm So Glad My Favorite Made The List
"And that ending...holy crap. So many shows can't stick the landing, but The Americans absolutely did."
Elsa Pataky wishes her favorite ‘parrot trainer’ husband Chris Hemsworth a happy 39th birthday
It’s Chris Hemsworth’s 39th birthday, and his wife Elsa Pataky had the sweetest birthday tribute. The toned and beautiful couple is one of the hottest and strongest couples in Hollywood, sharing twin boys, Tristan and Sasha, and India Rose. Aside from kids, they also share a plethora of...
Complex
Tom Cruise Is Reportedly Developing a Project Centered on His ’Tropic Thunder’ Character Les Grossman
Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie are looking to revisit one of the actor’s most beloved—and strangest—characters ever. According to Deadline, the frequent collaborators have a few new projects on the go, including a standalone movie for Cruise’s Les Grossman character from Tropic Thunder. Grossman appeared...
IGN
Jurassic World Dominion Blu-ray Release Will Feature 14 Minutes of Additional Footage
Jurassic World: Dominion is already a hefty 2 hours and 26 minutes, but a new extended release will bring the total runtime up to a whopping 2 hours and 40 minutes. Universal has announced that the Blu-ray and 4K UHD physical release, as well as a new digital version, will come with 14 extra minutes of previously unreleased footage.
'Empire of Light' with Olivia Colman to screen at BFI London Film Festival
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Empire of Light will screen at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival. Organizers said Thursday that the film will have its European premiere at the 66th annual festival in October. Empire of Light will screen Oct. 12 during the festival's American Express Gala at the Southbank...
thedigitalfix.com
John Wick 4 is longest instalment in action movie franchise yet
It’s been a few years since we saw John Wick commit horrific acts of violence with a pencil. Yet, according to John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski, we’ll soon have more Wick goodness than a candle store at Christmas soon enough. During an interview with Collider, Stahelski claimed...
‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Extended Cut Set for Digital and Blu-ray Release This Month
Fans will be able to chomp down on even more of “Jurassic World Dominion” later this month, when an extended cut of the film hits home video. The extended edition boasts 14 minutes of additional footage, including an alternate opening, and will be released on Digital, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on August 16.
Top Gun: Maverick Is Coming Back The Theaters With Bonus Giveaways For The Fans
Top Gun: Maverick is giving fans a reason to go back to the theater one more time.
