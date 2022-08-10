ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee, IA

digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
City
Local
Iowa Entertainment
wegotthiscovered.com

Paramount announced ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ fan appreciation weekend

It’s time to grab your flight gear and prepare for high octane fun as Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters for a one-of-a-kind experience for its massive fan base. A press release from Paramount shares the exciting news that Top Gun: Maverick is bringing fans an immersive and exclusive look at the making of the blockbuster hit thanks to its soaring success. The movie is now, officially, Paramount’s “seventh highest grossing domestic box office movie of all time,” and rightfully so.
MOVIES
The Ringer

Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear

Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Shares Terrifying Photo of His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ryan Reynolds has been starring in a lot of fun movies lately from Free Guy to The Adam Project, but fans of the actor are eager to see him return as Deadpool. Reynolds last played the Marvel character in Deadpool 2 back in 2018, and it seems like the third installment is finally on its way. When the Disney/Fox merger happened, it was reported that Disney would be moving ahead with a Deadpool 3, and it looks like Reynolds is currently training for his return. While we wait on official Deadpool news, Reynolds is having some fun on social media. Yesterday, the actor shared a hilariously terrifying look at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Neon Sued by Producer Over ‘Amazing Grace’ Release

“Amazing Grace” arrived in theaters in 2019, some 47 years after the Aretha Franklin concert film was shot in a South L.A. church. The path to the screen was strewn with litigation — including an aborted premiere at the Telluride Film Festival that was halted by an injunction. The film won raves from critics and was one of the year’s top grossing documentaries. But three years after its release, the litigation goes on. On Wednesday, producer Alan Elliott filed suit in New York, accusing indie distributor Neon of botching the film’s release and awards campaign. Elliott alleges that Neon prematurely announced it had...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Tomb Raider 2 with Alicia Vikander is no longer happening

The long-awaited Tomb Raider sequel, starring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, is no longer going ahead. As far as reboots go, 2018's Tomb Raider performed well enough at the box office to warrant a second movie, earning $274 million worldwide. Lovecraft Country's Misha Green was later attached to direct the...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

John Wick 4 is longest instalment in action movie franchise yet

It’s been a few years since we saw John Wick commit horrific acts of violence with a pencil. Yet, according to John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski, we’ll soon have more Wick goodness than a candle store at Christmas soon enough. During an interview with Collider, Stahelski claimed...
MOVIES

