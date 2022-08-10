ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, CA

Boy, 16, arrested for attempted murder in Union City

By Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxGIg_0hBEhvmv00

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 16-year-old Hayward boy was arrested for attempted murder after a good Samaritan was shot in Union City, according to police.

The shooting happened in broad daylight on August 3 in the area of H Street and 8th Street. Police said the good Samaritan witnessed a woman being robbed of her jewelry by two assailants. The thieves darted toward a getaway vehicle driven by a third person.

The good Samaritan was following the getaway vehicle to write down its license plate number when the thieves opened fire, police said.

“The suspects shot the victim for following them,” the Union City Police Department wrote.

San Francisco teens arrested with cache of guns

The good Samaritan, a 44-year-old man, was shot in the leg, UCPD said. He was transported to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they later found the three suspected jewelry thieves in Oakland. The 16-year-old boy was arrested on charges of attempted murder and robbery. A 17-year-old Hayward boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. Ronald Hayes, 29, also of Hayward, was booked into jail on suspicion of robbery and assault with a firearm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVRwN_0hBEhvmv00
Ronald Hayes’ mug shot (UCPD photo)

Police did not release the teenagers’ names because they are minors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24-hour fitness

BRENTWOOD (KRON) – One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are currently […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Union City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Hayward, CA
Hayward, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
City
Union City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"

Mitchell OwensState of California Attorney General. Ora Owens is the mother of three sons. The family lived in the eastern area of Menlo Park, California. On February 3, 1983, a police officer arrived at her apartment. The officer was there to question Ora about a police report on a stolen purse that she had filed the previous month.
MENLO PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Victim in Oakland shooting succumbs to injuries at hospital

OAKLAND - The victim of a shooting on the 1400 block of Webster Street in Oakland succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital Wednesday morning.The shooting occurred Saturday the 6th, just before 12:15 AM. OPD Officers were in the area when they heard gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived on scene, who then transported the victim to a local hospital.The victim's identity is being withheld, pending notification to next of kin. The Oakland Police Department (OPD) continue to seek assistance from the community to identify the individual(s) responsible. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact OPD's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950. This homicide marks Oakland's 74th this year. At this time in 2021, there were 78. The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Callers can remain anonymous. The Tip Line is (510) 777-8572.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Shooting#H Street#Violent Crime#Ucpd#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Modesto man arrested with 26 pounds of weed and a Glock 9MM

(KRON) — On Wednesday, Livermore police arrested a man who had 26 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of his car and an unregistered Glock 9MM handgun, according to a social media post from the Livermore Police Department. The man, a 27-year-old from Modesto, was pulled over in a 2012 BMW near Greenville Road and […]
LIVERMORE, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested for Resisting Arrest and Evading

Story Originally Published by: American Police Department. “AMERICAN CANYON, Calif., August 8, 2022, 11 AM – On Saturday, August 6th, 2022, American Canyon Police arrested 48-year-old, James Spencer, for resisting arrest and evading, after he crashed his car on Highway 29 and Mini Drive. The incident occurred around 2pm.
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
sfstandard.com

SFPD Allegedly Shot at Fellow Officers in Pursuit of Man Firing Blanks

San Francisco police officers got into what was reported as a shootout with a suspect on Saturday they believed had a gun and was firing at them. But new information revealed in court Wednesday explains that two officers opened fire on a man who may have been suffering from a mental health crisis and was firing a pistol that only shot blanks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

CHP reports fatal hit-and-run on I-880

FREMONT, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal hit and run early Thursday in Fremont on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the off-ramp at Fremont Boulevard. Officers responded to a 1:50 a.m. report of a female body on the right-hand side of the highway and the...
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Authorities arrest man in connection to selling meth in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities seized over one pound of methamphetamine after conducting a narcotics investigation, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday in a Facebook post. Detectives arrested 55-year-old San Rafael resident John William Gobbin in connection to narcotics sale on Wednesday. KRON On is streaming news live now A photo posted by […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Fremont police seek missing at-risk man

(BCN) — Fremont police are seeking an at-risk man Jorge Linares, 49, who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Fremont. In a 3:19 a.m. news release Wednesday, police describe Linares as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 235 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, gray […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

18-year-old hospitalized after Benicia stabbing

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized after he was stabbed on Sunday night, the Benicia Police Department said. A 19-year-old suspect was taken into custody. Officers responded to the 300 block of Allen Way at about 9:49 p.m. for the stabbing. The victim had multiple stab wounds and was taken to a […]
BENICIA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy