Boy, 16, arrested for attempted murder in Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 16-year-old Hayward boy was arrested for attempted murder after a good Samaritan was shot in Union City, according to police.

The shooting happened in broad daylight on August 3 in the area of H Street and 8th Street. Police said the good Samaritan witnessed a woman being robbed of her jewelry by two assailants. The thieves darted toward a getaway vehicle driven by a third person.

The good Samaritan was following the getaway vehicle to write down its license plate number when the thieves opened fire, police said.

“The suspects shot the victim for following them,” the Union City Police Department wrote.

The good Samaritan, a 44-year-old man, was shot in the leg, UCPD said. He was transported to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they later found the three suspected jewelry thieves in Oakland. The 16-year-old boy was arrested on charges of attempted murder and robbery. A 17-year-old Hayward boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. Ronald Hayes, 29, also of Hayward, was booked into jail on suspicion of robbery and assault with a firearm.

Ronald Hayes’ mug shot (UCPD photo)

Police did not release the teenagers’ names because they are minors.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.