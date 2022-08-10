Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney says public safety is the top issue as he heads into the home stretch after winning Tuesday’s GOP primary election for state attorney general. Toney defeated two other candidates in the primary to square off against Demcoratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in November. Toney won despite being significantly outspent by his main opponent, former state representative Adam Jarchow. “Just on the advertising money that got spent the last two to three weeks of the race was around $1 million against me. We sepnt about $36,000 in advertising during that time,” Toney said. Toney says he is confident he will be able to raise money to compete against Kaul, who was able to raise more money than all three of the Republican candidates combined.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO