discoverhometown.com
Washington County (WI) Board places referendum question on November ballot seeking support for Anti-Crime Plan
The Washington County Board voted during its Aug. 10 meeting to place a referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot seeking voter support to increase the county portion of the tax levy to fund additional law enforcement positions. The referendum will seek voter support to increase the county property tax levy...
mywalworthcounty.com
Election results Primary night Aug. 9
With unofficial final results tallied by Walworth County posted about 10:55 p.m., it looks like Walworth County Undersheriff Dave Gerber has defeated Walworth County Sheriff’s Department investigator Craig Konopski, 8,149 votes to 7,943 votes. In the State Assembly races, Ellen Schutt (District 31) and Tyler August (District 32) are...
radioplusinfo.com
8-11-22 fdl county primary election voter turnout
The Fond du Lac County Clerk is pleased with this week’s primary election voter turnout. Lisa Freiberg says 40 percent of eligible voters in Fond du Lac County cast ballots in Tuesday’s election. “Definitely a great turnout,” Freiberg told WFDL news. Freiberg says preparation work begins now for the November election.
radioplusinfo.com
8-12-22 toney wins primary-reaction
Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney says public safety is the top issue as he heads into the home stretch after winning Tuesday’s GOP primary election for state attorney general. Toney defeated two other candidates in the primary to square off against Demcoratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in November. Toney won despite being significantly outspent by his main opponent, former state representative Adam Jarchow. “Just on the advertising money that got spent the last two to three weeks of the race was around $1 million against me. We sepnt about $36,000 in advertising during that time,” Toney said. Toney says he is confident he will be able to raise money to compete against Kaul, who was able to raise more money than all three of the Republican candidates combined.
whbl.com
Sheboygan County – Unofficial Primary Results
Sheboygan County voters largely agreed with the rest of Wisconsin in the August 9 Partisan Primary election. Tony Evers, running unopposed, won the Democrat nomination, and Sheboygan County agreed with the State overall by approving Tim Michels as the Republican Candidate, topping Rebecca Kleefisch 8,322 to 7,591 in the County.
radioplusinfo.com
8-10-22 o’connor wins gop primary for 52nd assembly district seat
Jerry O’Connor has won the Republican Primary election for the 52nd Assembly District seat. O’Connor received 4,303 votes defeating three other candidates for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican state representative Jeremy Thiesfeldt. The seat represents the city of Fond du Lac, town and village of Eden, town and village of Oakfield and towns of Lamartine, Byron, Calumet, Eldorado, Empire and Fond du Lac. O’Connor says he knocked on about four thousand doors during the campaign talking about the issues important to residents in the District. Donald Hanneman finished in second with 1,274 votes followed by Lawrence Foster with 1,180 votes and Robert Thresher with 907 votes. O’Connor will face Democrat Joe Lavrenz in the November election.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Severson re-elected as Waukesha County sheriff
WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson will serve another term after the primary election on Tuesday night. Severson faced off against Waukesha County Deputy Sheriff James Soneberg. Severson received 46,975 votes or 64.8% while Soneberg received 25,346 votes or 38.3%. There were 131 write-ins. Election results are unofficial...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sarah Markos Adjemian wins Republican primary for Washington County Clerk of Circuit Court
HARTFORD — Sarah Markos Adjemian won the Republican primary election for Washington County Clerk of Circuit Court by 425 votes over Connie Hogendyk, on Tuesday. With no challengers in the November 8 general election Adjemian is poised to become the next Clerk of Circuit Court, replacing Theresa Russell, in 2023.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bodden wins State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election
STOCKBRIDGE — Ty Bodden won the Wisconsin State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election over Vinny Egle to move on to the Nov. 8 general election, on Tuesday. But, with no challenger from the Democratic party Bodden is poised to become the next District 59 representative. “I thought I...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Unofficial election results for August 9, 2022 partisan primary in Washington County, WI
August 9, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Unofficial election results are coming in for the August 9, 2022, partisan primary in Washington County, WI as polls close at 8 p.m. Most polling places across Washington County in Slinger, Richfield, and Jackson said they saw a steady pace throughout the day. Many voters said the weather could not have been better as there were sunny skies and comfortable, if not hot, temps in the mid-70s.
radioplusinfo.com
8-12-22 wisconsin voter turnout most in 40 years
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Turnout in Wisconsin’s primary election that featured a hotly contested Republican race for governor neared 26%, the highest for a non-presidential primary in 40 years. Unofficial results for Tuesday’s primary show that nearly 693,000 Republicans voted in the governor’s race and more than 501,000 Democrats voted in the Senate primary. Interest fell in that race won by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes after his three top challengers dropped out two weeks ago. Still, the 25.8% turnout was the best since 26.9% in 1982. Turnout in the 2018 primary, which featured a large field of Democratic gubernatorial candidates, was 23%.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Rodriguez moves on in lieutenant governor race
Democrat Sara Rodriguez is advancing in the race for Lt. Gov. Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and part of Milwaukee will face off Republican Roger Roth in the Nov. 8 general election. Rodriguez took the lead with 82.2% of the votes in Waukesha County, and...
101 WIXX
Michels Edges Out Kleefisch in Republican Gubernatorial Primary
WAUKESHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tim Michels, co-owner of the state’s largest construction company and Army veteran, came out victorious in Tuesday’s Republican primary race for governor. Michels defeated former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch and will face Democrat Tony Evers in November’s general election. Momentum built through...
Adam Jarchow concedes Republican primary for Wisconsin Attorney General to Eric Toney
MADISON, Wis. — Eric Toney will face Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul after Adam Jarchow conceded the Republican primary for attorney general. While the Associated Press hasn’t yet called the race for Toney, with 99.9% of votes counted as of 8 a.m. Wednesday he leads the Jarchow by less than 1% of the vote. In a tweet early Wednesday, Jarchow...
radioplusinfo.com
8-9-22 primary election
Voters are going to the polls in Tuesday’s primary election with a handful of local and statewide races. Fond du Lac County Clerk Lisa Freiberg says top races locally include a contested Republican contest for the 52nd Assembly District seat in Fond du Lac County and a Republican primary for Dodge County Sheriff. Statewide there are GOP contests for governor and attorney general, along with other statewide races.
WISN
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Ramthun says he'll challenge primary election results
BURLINGTON, Wis. — During WISN 12 News' town hall last week, GOP gubernatorial candidate Timothy Ramthun said he would accept the results of the primary election, but on Monday, he made an about-face. Ramthun was answering a question by radio host Stan Milam on Janesville radio station, WCLO. "Am...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Praise for a united front in law enforcement in Dodge County | By Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt
August 10, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – On Monday, August 8, 2022, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Beaver Dam Police Department with a tactical situation. This note is not about the situation itself, but about the collaboration that occurred during the incident itself. Upon...
whbl.com
City of Sheboygan Gets $5.3M to Construct Swing Bridge Across Sheboygan River
Anyone wishing to walk or bicycle from the north waterfront of the Sheboygan River to the South Pier has to take a nearly 1-mile course across the 8th Street Bridge. On foot, it’s a 13-minute stroll. But that’s about to change. Senator Tammy Baldwin on Wednesday announced that...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
radioplusinfo.com
8-10-22 former fdl city councilmember giles steps down from historical society
The Fond du Lac County Historical Society is looking for a new executive director. Executive director and former Fond du Lac city councilmember Ben Giles is leaving after two years at the helm. In a statement posted on the Historical Society Facebook page Board president Teresa Keenan says the board is searching for a search for a new executive director. Keenan says the board is “incredibly grateful to the outgoing Executive Director for his leadership, drive, hard work and passion.” “He has ushered our organization into a new era and revitalized the great asset that is the Historic Galloway House and Village. His initiative and creativity has transformed the Society,” Keenan said. Interested individuals are encouraged to send a resume and cover letter to Board President, Teresa Keenan, at teresa@klapperichrealestate.com. Applications will remain open until August 23rd.
