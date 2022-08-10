ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

fox35orlando.com

Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school

VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Osceola County students wait hours after school over bus issues

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Some Harmony Middle School parents were upset over their children's first day of school. They told FOX 35 News that the school bus brought their kids home more than two hours late, with no explanation. Harmony student Rylan Binkley said he spent over two hours in...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies to carry rifles at Brevard County schools: 'We mean business'

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - In response to the recent school shootings around the country, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced that its school resource deputies will carry rifles on campus to help better protect children and staff. "Over the course of the past several months, parents, teachers, students and communities...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Political mailers target Volusia County school board candidate

DELAND, Fla. - Two political mailers going around to Volusia County voters attack a school board candidate. Voters are used to mudslinging, but this time it's different as these ads have profanity. Edgewater voter Betty Donatelli says her mailbox has lately been flooded with political ads, but this ad was...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Beto O'Rourke curses at heckler who laughed while he discussed Uvalde shooting

MINERAL WELLS, Texas - Democratic candidate for governor Beto O'Rourke snapped back at a heckler who laughed while he talked about the school shooting in Uvalde. During a campaign stop in Mineral Falls, O'Rourke described the weapon used by the Robb Elementary School shooter as a weapon "originally designed for use on the battlefields" when the man started to laugh.
UVALDE, TX
fox35orlando.com

Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby Tuesday, according to deputies. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on S Orange Blossom Trail off Holden Avenue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an arrest report.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida boy, 6, dead after being beaten by parents for drinking from toilet: sheriff

Florida boy dead after being beaten by parents for drinking from toilet, says sheriff. A 6-year-old boy who was on life support after being beaten by his parents for reportedly drinking water from a toilet bowl at a Kissimmee motel in July has died, and his parents are now facing murder and several other charges, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Video: Father kicked off Frontier plane from Orlando for letting child sit on lap during take-off

Video: Father kicked off Frontier plane from Orlando for letting child sit on lap during take-off A father and his 2-year-old daughter were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight traveling from Orlando, Florida, to Atlanta, Georgia after the crying child wanted to sit on his lap during take-off, which the airline says is an FAA violation. (Credit: Chrisean Rose on Instagram)
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

