A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom Handy
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh Jurberg
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school
VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County's school bus app issues show improvement on second day of classes
SANFORD, Fla. - Busing kids to school saw a big improvement in Seminole County on day two. On Wednesday, buses were running but the new Ride 360 app had parents confused about if the bus was ever coming. "We think there’s a bus running, but we’re not entirely sure," said...
fox35orlando.com
Osceola County students wait hours after school over bus issues
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Some Harmony Middle School parents were upset over their children's first day of school. They told FOX 35 News that the school bus brought their kids home more than two hours late, with no explanation. Harmony student Rylan Binkley said he spent over two hours in...
fox35orlando.com
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
fox35orlando.com
Back-to-school in Central Florida: Teacher shortages, bus driver call-outs on the first day of class
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Thousands of Central Florida kids are headed back to school on Wednesday and there are concerns that teacher shortages and the lack of bus drivers could impact the start of their school year. In Osceola County, 13 bus drivers called in sick on the first day.
fox35orlando.com
Officers walk youngest daughter of fallen Kissimmee officer to first day of school
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The youngest daughter of fallen Kissimmee Officer Matthew Baxter had some special people escort her to her first day of kindergarten on Wednesday. Officers with the Kissimmee Police Department were at Laureate Park Elementary School to see little Sofia Baxter off to her first day of class, as well as her old sister, Zarah.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies to carry rifles at Brevard County schools: 'We mean business'
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - In response to the recent school shootings around the country, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced that its school resource deputies will carry rifles on campus to help better protect children and staff. "Over the course of the past several months, parents, teachers, students and communities...
fox35orlando.com
Osceola County deals with teacher, bus driver shortages as students return to class
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola Public School Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace was waiving to bus drivers as they took off from the district transportation center early Wednesday morning. "We are going to pick up every child who is ready to come to school today. We want to remind parents how important...
fox35orlando.com
Remembering Evan Fitzgibbon: Florida Army Ranger candidate killed by falling tree in Georgia
WINDERMERE, Fla. - Family and friends are mourning the loss of a soldier from Central Florida who died while training in north Georgia. Flags were lowered in Windermere and at Foundation Academy in Winter Garden in honor of 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon. Fitzgibbon and Staff Sergeant George Taber were killed...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard Sheriff accused of pressuring third candidate to drop from race
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate. Kimberly Musselman, an assistant state attorney in Brevard County, told...
fox35orlando.com
Beagles rescued from Virginia lab give names for first time at Orlando shelter
ORLANDO, Fla. - The fifteen beagles being treated in Orlando after being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia have been given names for the very first time in their lives. The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando shared an update on the pups that they helped rescue over the...
fox35orlando.com
Political mailers target Volusia County school board candidate
DELAND, Fla. - Two political mailers going around to Volusia County voters attack a school board candidate. Voters are used to mudslinging, but this time it's different as these ads have profanity. Edgewater voter Betty Donatelli says her mailbox has lately been flooded with political ads, but this ad was...
fox35orlando.com
Beto O'Rourke curses at heckler who laughed while he discussed Uvalde shooting
MINERAL WELLS, Texas - Democratic candidate for governor Beto O'Rourke snapped back at a heckler who laughed while he talked about the school shooting in Uvalde. During a campaign stop in Mineral Falls, O'Rourke described the weapon used by the Robb Elementary School shooter as a weapon "originally designed for use on the battlefields" when the man started to laugh.
fox35orlando.com
Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby Tuesday, according to deputies. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on S Orange Blossom Trail off Holden Avenue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an arrest report.
fox35orlando.com
Florida boy, 6, dead after being beaten by parents for drinking from toilet: sheriff
Florida boy dead after being beaten by parents for drinking from toilet, says sheriff. A 6-year-old boy who was on life support after being beaten by his parents for reportedly drinking water from a toilet bowl at a Kissimmee motel in July has died, and his parents are now facing murder and several other charges, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
fox35orlando.com
Florida cold case solved: Suspect's family comes forward to help solve 30-year-old murder
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The family members of Robert Cates, a man accused of killing his friend in Orlando in 1992, came forward to law enforcement to help solve the Orange County cold case, investigators announced during a news conference held Wednesday – exactly 30 years to the date of the crime.
fox35orlando.com
Video: Father kicked off Frontier plane from Orlando for letting child sit on lap during take-off
Video: Father kicked off Frontier plane from Orlando for letting child sit on lap during take-off A father and his 2-year-old daughter were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight traveling from Orlando, Florida, to Atlanta, Georgia after the crying child wanted to sit on his lap during take-off, which the airline says is an FAA violation. (Credit: Chrisean Rose on Instagram)
fox35orlando.com
Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
fox35orlando.com
'Unbelievably dangerous': Windermere residents concerned over all-night street racing
WINDERMERE, Fla. - People living in a community in Windermere say they can't sleep some nights, with loud cars racing down their streets and screeching their tires. Residents tell FOX 35 News that cars come out several times a week and stay for hours, sometimes until 4 a.m. "It’s unbelievably...
fox35orlando.com
Reward increases for info in shooting death of 19-year-old woman in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Crimeline's reward has doubled to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of 19-year-old Raniyah A’shanti Gandy, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. Gandy was killed just after 3 a.m. on June 1, when deputies said someone from another vehicle...
