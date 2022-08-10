ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Walking Dead Boss Shares New Details For Rick And Michonne's TV Show And Daryl's Spinoff

By Nick Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 5 days ago

For years, The Walking Dead fans were mentally preparing themselves for Andrew Lincoln to return as Rick Grimes on the big screen, only for those plans to get a massive tweak at this year’s Comic-Con, where it was revealed Lincoln and Danai Gurira would be reuniting for a six-episode limited series on AMC . That series is perhaps the highest-profile spinoff possible, in a lineup that also includes Norman Reedus’ Daryl-focused offshoot and the currently filming Isle of the Dead follow-up with Maggie and Negan . While many facts about each of those shows are still behind lock and key, franchise ringleader Scott Gimple thankfully shared some new details during Talking Dead ’s preview for everything coming up in the Walking Dead universe .

Rick And Michonne’s Spinoff

With Tales of the Walking Dead co-star Terry Crews sitting on the Talking Dead couch as interested as anyone could be about everything being shared about the new series, Scott Gimple & Co. craftily made audiences wait until the very end of the special for all things Rick and Michonne to come up. But at least his description makes the new project sound like it’s exactly what fans are hoping for. Here’s how he started:

It’s been a lot of fun to work on. I’ve been working on it very, very deeply with Danai and with Andy, and we continue to work on it pretty much every day together with some Walking Dead vets, and some great new voices. It’s an epic love story, but it’s an epic and insane love story. These are two people who have been separated for a very long time. They have lived whole other existences, and they have to find themselves again, let alone each other. It’s hopefully gonna be mindblowing.

Maybe it’s just me, but Gimple seemed to be speaking bemusedly when addressing the fact that he and others have worked for as long as they have on nailing down the proper way to approach a Rick-geared follow-up. Now that it’s finally gone beyond the concept stage and is closing in on the “let’s actually film this thing” stage, the former Walking Dead showrunner can at last use concrete descriptions like “epic and insane love story” to describe the project without having to worry about things pivoting in a different direction.

But even though fans will get to experience all the feels that are expected to accompany Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira’s on-screen reunion as Rick and Michonne, that doesn’t mean we’re only going to see the iconic characters in ooshy-gooshy mode . Scott Gimple said they will definitely tap back into their more primal and violent selves.

We see this incredible power couple, but we also see that Red Machete Rick, we see the Michonne that taught a thing or two to The Governor. It kinda goes coast to coast that way between the intimate and the epic and the insane.

How all of this will factor into the CRM group that took Rick away after he nearly died in Season 9 is anyone’s guess, but I’m betting there will be a lot of uniformed bodies on the ground when Rick and Michonne walk off into the metaphorical sunset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8lhk_0hBEhor400

(Image credit: AMC)

Daryl's Spinoff

On the Daryl side of things, not a whole lot of info has come out in the aftermath of Walking Dead star Melissa McBride deciding to back out of co-leading that spinoff as Carol . But now Scott Gimple has revealed exactly where Daryl will resurface in the world following the mothership series’ finale later this year, and confirmed Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick’s interjection on how it ties into TWD: World Beyond ’s series finale (which will also pay off in TWD proper’s final eight episodes ).

The Daryl spinoff takes place in France. Because it was the most obvious choice for Daryl. . . . There is a little bit of a tease of some of the things that Daryl is gonna face in the final little coda of World Beyond. Daryl is a fish out of water with people to start with; if Daryl finds himself with new people, he’s a fish out of water. In France, in a country that’s going through — in the apocalypse — an entirely different thing, he finds himself having to reinvent himself again, having to find himself again, and also just not being with probably the only people in the world he’s comfortable with.

If anybody had questions about how Maggie and Negan were going to make it from the mainland to Manhattan in all its post-apocalyptic glory, those questions will no doubt be magnified several times over by the prospect of Norman Reedus' redneck survivor crossing an entire ocean. (You just know he's one of those people who'll just shout the same thing louder when talking to someone who doesn't understand English.) That said, I would get a kick out of seeing Daryl completely change up his personality while in a place where literally no one knows him, assuming we don't later learn that someone else from the Walking Dead stable will join him in the spinoff. He should get some thin glasses and a lab coat, stat.

Speaking to both France and Isle of the Dead 's NYC as settings for this new era of Walking Dead content, Scott Gimple said:

New York City is its own world, France is its own world in the apocalypse. They’re very, very different. They’re very, very deep. And that’s what we’re trying to do with these shows. We’re trying to have these big characters in these big new worlds.

While fans won't get to see any of those spinoffs until 2023 and beyond, The Walking Dead will return to AMC relatively soon for its final eight episodes, which will kick off on Sunday, October 2, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Walking Dead’ Star Sarah Wayne Callies Slams AMC for Firing Frank Darabont: ‘You Can’t Beat His Writing’

As AMC’s “The Walking Dead” universe continues to expand at a rapid pace, Frank Darabont’s impact is still being felt. The “Shawshank Redemption” director developed the hit zombie series in 2010, but was fired in 2011 due to budgetary disagreements with AMC. The show has done just fine without him, continuing to dominate cable ratings for years and launching several spinoffs on AMC. A new limited series featuring original stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira was recently announced, injecting more excitement into the long-running franchise. But some of the show’s stars are still bitter about Darabont’s firing. One of those stars...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Dark Winds Names Hell on Wheels EP as New Season 2 Showrunner

Click here to read the full article. AMC is welcoming back a longtime collaborator to oversee Dark Winds Season 2. John Wirth — whose previous credits include Hell on Wheels and sister network SundanceTV’s Hap and Leonard — will take over as showrunner on the acclaimed drama, succeeding Vince Calandra (Castle Rock) in the role. “We are thrilled to welcome John Wirth, someone we know well and have collaborated with so successfully on multiple shows – most notably Hell on Wheels – to the Dark Winds creative team,” AMC Studios president Dan McDermott said Wednesday. “This series quickly became one of...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hardwick
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Scott Gimple
Person
Danai Gurira
Person
Andrew Lincoln
Person
Terry Crews
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Dead Boss#The Spinoff#Amc#Talking Dead
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
MOVIES
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
BET

Comedian Jak Knight Cause Of Death Confirmed By Coroner

Comedian Jak Knight’s cause of death has been revealed following an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. According to PEOPLE, the writer, actor and comedian was found on a Los Angeles embankment on Thursday (July 14) suffering from a gunshot wound. The official coroner’s report ruled the 28-year-old’s cause of death a suicide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are ‘Tired’ of Benson and Rollins

There are very few shows that last more than a few seasons. Due to character development, storylines, and memorable moments, eventually a show fizzles, causing fans to turn away, looking for something new. But for Law & Order, they continue to produce episodes after 23 years of being on the air. First created by Dick Wolf, the series did more than create over 1,000 hours of content as it led to numerous spin-off series. The template of Law & Order also helped shows like Chicago Fire, Chicago Justice, and FBI get off the ground. With a total of 1,250 episodes airing under the Law & Order franchise, fans of the original series are voicing their concern about the lack of diversity being seen and how many of them are dull characters.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
141K+
Followers
36K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy