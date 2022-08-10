ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ozarkradionews.com

Two Ava Felons Arrested For Guns & Drugs Monday

Ava, MO. – Two convicted felons from Ava were arrested on Monday following a traffic stop on West 76 Highway. Dylan Rogers and Reuben Albritton, both age 20 of Ava, have been charged with Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less a class D Felony; Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Possession a class E Felony. Rogers received an additional charge of Tampering with Physical Evidence in Felony Prosecution a class E Felony.
AVA, MO
thechronicle.news

Concrete truck stolen in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Workplace is asking anybody who sees an H&H concrete truck driving round Springfield to test the license plate as a result of it could be stolen. The truck was stolen in a single day Thursday into Friday from West Cherokee Avenue...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Woman faces arson charges in house fire investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman faces arson charges for setting a house on fire following an altercation. Prosecutors charged Jennifer Buttram with first-degree arson and unlawful use of weapon charges. The fire happened on the evening of August 8. Investigators say Buttram showed up at the home in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
City
Battlefield, MO
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Greene County, MO
Greene County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Tattoos#Brown Hair#Dwi#
KYTV

Porch pirates targeting Springfield homes despite surveillance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Porch Pirates appear to be making the round in Springfield. One woman caught a thief on camera swiping her expensive package costing over $500. The crime happened in the Oak Grove neighborhood, where other packages have been stolen recently. The victim shared she feels violated and will no longer have items shipped to her home.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Judge sentences man for Springfield gang-related

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man for what police called a gang-related homicide in Springfield. John Damien Hilt, 36, entered an Alford plea, admitting there was enough evidence against him in the death of James Kenney. He pleaded guilty to assault and unlawful use of a weapons charge. A judge sentenced him to 27 years in prison.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WSBS

Springfield Police Get 3 Deadly Weapons Off The Streets In 4 Days

Police in the City of Springfield, continue to push forward with their efforts to get dangerous firearms off of city streets. They have seized at least three loaded guns since Thursday in various different raids, according to posts made on the department's Facebook page on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday respectively.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Newton Co. man killed in t-bone crash east of Neosho, Mo.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a t-bone crash at State Hwy H and Norway Road alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Granby Fire Dept, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn the crash proved fatal to one driver, George Eads, 90, of...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Murder suspect pleads guilty to lesser charge, and Duenweg police investigate a stabbing

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – A southwest Missouri man pleads guilty to abandonment of a corpse. Ray Fryling had faced a number of other charges including first-degree murder. In December of 2019, Lawrence County detectives found someone had been using a missing man, Coy Cole’s, car and financial information. They traced the activity to Cole’s former roommate who told detectives that Fryling had shot Cole in the stomach. Deputies searched Fryling’s property in Verona and found a fresh burn pile with human remains. For a full breakdown of events in this case click here.
DUENWEG, MO
KOLR10 News

16-year-old dead in Lawrence County semi-truck crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– A tractor-trailer unit crash in Lawrence County has left one 16-year-old dead and another minor injured on Wednesday. The crash happened on Route UU north of Phelps. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened as the 16-year-old was traveling southbound in the truck when the vehicle traveled off of the […]
KYTV

Police locate man reported missing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department located a man reported missing on Tuesday. Spencer Lee Tomlin disappeared around 9 a.m. from Mercy Hospital. Police say he left the hospital against medical advice. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Package Catches Fire At Cassville Post Office

(KTTS News) – Police are investigating a suspicious package that caused a fire at a Cassville Post Office. Police say the package caught fire on Tuesday morning. Cassville Post Office staff threw the package outside and evacuated the building. When officers arrived on the scene, there was no visible...
CASSVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Webster Co. man charged with child molestation gets 7 years

MARSHFIELD, Mo. — One of seven Webster County men charged with sexually abusing a child has been sentenced to seven years in prison on a reduced charge of child molestation. Jeremy Russell, 24, was originally charged with four felony counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape on a person less than 14 years […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Juvenile dies in Laclede County accident Monday

AN ACCIDENT YESTERDAY (MONDAY) AT AROUND 10 AM, LEFT ONE TEENAGE PASSENGER DEAD IN LACLEDE COUNTY. THE TEEN-AGED DRIVER TRAVELED OFF THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE ROADWAY, STRUCK AN EMBANKMENT, AND OVERTURNED INTO A NEARBY POND. THE DRIVER RECEIVED MODERATE INJURIES, THE PASSENGER WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD ON THE SCENE ON EIDSON ROAD, JUST SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 32. AUTHORITIES’ POLICY IS NOT TO IDENTIFY JUVENILES INVOLVED IN ACCIDENTS. THIS MARKS HIGHWAY PATROL TROOP I’S 2ND FATALITY FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST AND 24TH FOR THE YEAR.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy