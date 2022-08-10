Read full article on original website
Crash, fire in North Myrtle Beach damage rental home, five cars, 3 golf carts
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A wild series of events including a car crash and fire early Sunday morning in North Myrtle Beach damaged a rental home, five cars and three golf carts, authorities said. It happened about 4:30 a.m. in the area of 1900 North Ocean Boulevard when fire from a burning vehicle […]
WECT
Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
WECT
Silver Alert issued for missing and endangered Wilmington man
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Wilmington man. Saphir Deyampert, 18, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Sir Tyler Drive in the Mayfaire area wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, blue shoes, a hoodie with a greyscale camouflage design and a green and black Oak Island ballcap.
WMBF
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash in the Conway area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Highway 501 and Enoch Road at around 2:35 p.m. Details on the condition of the person hurt were not immediately...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Police stress importance of using golf cart seatbelts after two rollovers Wednesday
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Police in Oak Island say they had only responded to 11 low-speed vehicle incidents in the past 5 years through Wednesday, but that number quickly jumped to 13 in a matter of hours. Police responded to 2 rollovers involving golf carts within hours of...
fox40jackson.com
Woman dies after being impaled by umbrella at South Carolina beach
Tammy Perreault, 63, was at a beach in Garden City when an umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to Willard. Perreault died a short time later at an emergency room from chest trauma.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Frisbee from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Frisbee, a 1 to 1.5-year-old Lab mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. Frisbee was in the shelter for months, which caused her to get kennel-stressed. This stress eventually prevented her from being able to put on any weight. She is currently residing with a foster parent who says that Frisbee is doing great and getting along very well with other dogs.
Myrtle Beach ocean rescue team responds for ‘distressed swimmer’ call
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s ocean rescue team was on the beach Wednesday afternoon for a called about a “distressed swimmer,” according to police. The call came in at about 2 p.m. in the area of 46th Avenue North. Fire department officials told News13 that it received calls for two possible drownings about […]
WECT
Coastal Buds ‘iCanSwim” camp held at Wilmington YWCA for young swimmers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With summer in full swing Coastal Buds, knows how much kids love swimming, even at young ages. That’s why they held the iCan Swim camp from August 8-12 at Wilmington’s YWCA. Coastal B.U.D.S. (Bringing Up Down Syndrome) is an organization whose goal is to...
WECT
Summer Safety Saturday held at Independence Mall
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running errands in the summer with little ones can add stress to parents. That’s why the Safe Kids Cape Fear Coalition hosted ‘Summer Safety Saturday’ at the main entrance of Independence mall in Wilmington. Per the Coalition, the event was held to “Provide...
Woman killed, man shot in rural area of Robeson County
Orrum, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in a rural area of Robeson County Thursday night. Authorities said the shooting happened at around 9 p.m. along Wiregrass Road in Orrum, which is near Smyrna, surrounded by woods and farmland. Tamika Locklear, 41,...
counton2.com
Grand Strand Ketamine Center set to open in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH KETAMINE CENTER (WBTW) — The veteran-owned Grand Strand Ketamine Center is set to have its grand opening Monday. The center will help treat people with depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain and other mental and physical conditions. Erik Oberg, a physician at Grand Strand Ketamine Clinic, said ketamine...
3 wanted for shooting teen in Robeson County: deputies
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men and one teenager connected to the shooting of another teenager, according to a release.
WMBF
Horry County coroner identifies driver killed in Little River collision
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Little River area on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Jason Stocks, 51, of Little River. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner, Tamara Willard, stated Stocks died from traumatic injuries caused by the impact of the crash.
2 taken to hospital after Myrtle Beach crash where 1 vehicle fled
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Robert Grissom Parkway near Granddaddy Drive, according to authorities. One vehicle left after the crash, and the other two remained at the scene, according to Myrtle […]
wpde.com
One dead after two people shot in Robeson County
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Thursday night after two people were shot in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at 9:26 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in the Orrum area, according to deputies. Tamika Locklear, 41, of Fairmont, was found dead in her car […]
