Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
World-famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo is forced to perform life-saving operations in Africa due to restrictions on his work in Australia - with one mum raising $120k to fly her daughter overseas to remove a tumour
Famous 'last chance' brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo is performing operations on Australians in overseas hospitals after being restricted in this country. Dr Teo, who was placed under temporary restrictions a year ago after complaints over his work, has operated at least four times in Spain and South Africa where he has gained a permit to conduct surgery.
Thai Q2 GDP notches fastest growth in a year on eased pandemic curbs
BANGKOK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the second quarter as eased COVID-19 restrictions boosted activity and tourism, but multi-year high inflation and China's slowdown remain a drag on the nascent recovery.
Philippines in talks to buy U.S. helicopters after dropping Russia deal
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines is looking to buy heavy-lift Chinook helicopters from the United States, after scrapping a deal with Russia worth 12.7 billion pesos ($227.35 million) in order to avoid sanctions, Manila’s ambassador to Washington said on Monday.
Despite Headwinds, Mood in Menswear Remains Upbeat for Fall
Neither flight delays and cancellations nor the concerning macroeconomic environment could dampen the spirits of retailers who braved the unfriendly skies to shop the Chicago Collective and Project/MAGIC in Las Vegas last week. Although they were cognizant of a potential recession, rising inflation, the ongoing war in Ukraine, health concerns — monkeypox and polio in addition to COVID-19 — and other larger issues impacting consumer confidence, business continues to be strong for most stores.More from WWDRemembering Photographer Eric BomanA Closer Look at Blackpink's Style Through the YearsInside Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Event Presented by Facebook Gaming As a result, they were...
UN member states meet in New York to hammer out high seas treaty
World leaders urged to agree treaty to protect marine life after groups say planet’s last wilderness treated ‘recklessly’
New Zealand to deploy 120 troops to Britain to train Ukrainian troops
WELLINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand is sending 120 military personnel to Britain to help train Ukrainians in front-line combat, the government said on Monday. The deployment will enable two infantry training teams to equip Ukrainian personnel with the core skills to be effective in combat, including weapon handling, combat first aid, operational law and other skills.
