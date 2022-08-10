ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

World-famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo is forced to perform life-saving operations in Africa due to restrictions on his work in Australia - with one mum raising $120k to fly her daughter overseas to remove a tumour

Famous 'last chance' brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo is performing operations on Australians in overseas hospitals after being restricted in this country. Dr Teo, who was placed under temporary restrictions a year ago after complaints over his work, has operated at least four times in Spain and South Africa where he has gained a permit to conduct surgery.
WWD

Despite Headwinds, Mood in Menswear Remains Upbeat for Fall

Neither flight delays and cancellations nor the concerning macroeconomic environment could dampen the spirits of retailers who braved the unfriendly skies to shop the Chicago Collective and Project/MAGIC in Las Vegas last week. Although they were cognizant of a potential recession, rising inflation, the ongoing war in Ukraine, health concerns — monkeypox and polio in addition to COVID-19 — and other larger issues impacting consumer confidence, business continues to be strong for most stores.More from WWDRemembering Photographer Eric BomanA Closer Look at Blackpink's Style Through the YearsInside Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Event Presented by Facebook Gaming As a result, they were...
Reuters

New Zealand to deploy 120 troops to Britain to train Ukrainian troops

WELLINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand is sending 120 military personnel to Britain to help train Ukrainians in front-line combat, the government said on Monday. The deployment will enable two infantry training teams to equip Ukrainian personnel with the core skills to be effective in combat, including weapon handling, combat first aid, operational law and other skills.
