Omaha, NE

Kearney Hub

Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl

OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
WOWT

Drought conditions continue to worsen over the entire area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest drought monitor map is out and it continues to show worsening conditions with no hope for an end in sight. The week to week change in the map is rather impressive with all severity levels increasing in coverage greatly over Nebraska and Iowa. While...
hubcityradio.com

Drought conditions dropping water levels at Missouri River basin

OMAHA, N.E.(WNAX)- Ongoing dry conditions are dropping the water levels of the big reservoirs in the Missouri River basin, and that causes other issues. Chuck McWillams heads up the Drought Response Team with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha. McWilliams says those low lakes brings in plenty of shore weeds.
WOWT

Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city street that’s more like a bad country road gets attention from Omaha Public Works. It comes not long after 6 On Your Side went on a rough ride. Ten days ago, a one-block stretch of the city street could have carried a nickname like bouncy Bancroft.
kmaland.com

L-68 reopening in Fremont County Friday

(Randolph) -- Fremont County officials are reopening a road following bridge work this summer. Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News crews will reopen county road L-68 between 170th and 180th streets Friday at noon. The roadway was closed in mid-June for bridge repair work over Walnut Creek. In a previous interview with KMA News, Davis said the county wanted to get the bridge repaired and the route reopened prior to harvest season.
iheart.com

Two more ramp closures coming at West Dodge and I-680

(Omaha, NE) -- After multiple ramp closures in the area over the last week, two more closures are coming to the area of I-680 and West Dodge on Thursday. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says from 10:30 Thursday night through 6:00 Friday morning, the eastbound West Dodge elevated expressway ramp to northbound I-680 will be closed. The NDOT says the closure is necessary for bridge deck resurfacing. The eastbound lower West Dodge Road ramp to northbound I-680 will remain open.
KETV.com

Why Omaha Public Power District's coal plant closure has been delayed

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Power District’s long-term goal is net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In the immediate, however, they are asking the board to hold off on some updates. The utility is working on two new power facilities: Standing Bear Lake plant near 120th and Military. Turtle...
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com

Omaha hosts Air Force celebration of 60 years with the 'doomsday' plane

Federal and U.S. Leaders gather in Omaha Saturday to celebrate 60 years of the "Nightwatch" program. The National Airborne Operations Center is the team that supports the E-4B also known as the "doomsday" plane. The Air Force currently maintains four of the planes which are all assigned to Offutt Air...
KETV.com

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo announces next president and CEO

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Thursday its next president and CEO — Dr. Luis Padilla. Padilla will succeed Dennis Pate, who announced his retirement in February. He is currently the vice president of animal collections for the St. Louis Zoo and oversees the...
News Channel Nebraska

Ritchheart named to Otoe County court

LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
North Platte Telegraph

Two Omaha women went north for gold and new lives

Long before “North to Alaska” was a hit song and a movie in 1960, Addie Braxton and Ruth Wilson went that way and made pioneering journeys. Braxton went there to prospect several years after the Klondike gold rush. There hadn’t been many women in the Alaska gold fields, and Black prospectors were said to be few. Such a combination was news in Omaha in 1905.
