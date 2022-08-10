Read full article on original website
Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl
OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
Drought conditions continue to worsen over the entire area
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest drought monitor map is out and it continues to show worsening conditions with no hope for an end in sight. The week to week change in the map is rather impressive with all severity levels increasing in coverage greatly over Nebraska and Iowa. While...
Drought conditions dropping water levels at Missouri River basin
OMAHA, N.E.(WNAX)- Ongoing dry conditions are dropping the water levels of the big reservoirs in the Missouri River basin, and that causes other issues. Chuck McWillams heads up the Drought Response Team with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha. McWilliams says those low lakes brings in plenty of shore weeds.
Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city street that’s more like a bad country road gets attention from Omaha Public Works. It comes not long after 6 On Your Side went on a rough ride. Ten days ago, a one-block stretch of the city street could have carried a nickname like bouncy Bancroft.
L-68 reopening in Fremont County Friday
(Randolph) -- Fremont County officials are reopening a road following bridge work this summer. Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News crews will reopen county road L-68 between 170th and 180th streets Friday at noon. The roadway was closed in mid-June for bridge repair work over Walnut Creek. In a previous interview with KMA News, Davis said the county wanted to get the bridge repaired and the route reopened prior to harvest season.
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
Two more ramp closures coming at West Dodge and I-680
(Omaha, NE) -- After multiple ramp closures in the area over the last week, two more closures are coming to the area of I-680 and West Dodge on Thursday. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says from 10:30 Thursday night through 6:00 Friday morning, the eastbound West Dodge elevated expressway ramp to northbound I-680 will be closed. The NDOT says the closure is necessary for bridge deck resurfacing. The eastbound lower West Dodge Road ramp to northbound I-680 will remain open.
Group calls for Omaha to make intersections safer for pedestrians
Mode Shift Omaha is calling on city officials to make some problem intersections safer for pedestrians.
Why Omaha Public Power District's coal plant closure has been delayed
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Power District’s long-term goal is net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In the immediate, however, they are asking the board to hold off on some updates. The utility is working on two new power facilities: Standing Bear Lake plant near 120th and Military. Turtle...
North 30th revitalization continues with demolition of Omaha’s Spencer Homes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last several years, the revitalization of North 30th Street in Omaha has brought dozens of new housing and opportunities to the area. That revitalization will begin its next phase in the coming days, with the demolition of the Spencer Homes at 30th and Spencer streets.
Utilities in Nebraska, Missouri delay coal power plant closures, mirroring nationwide trend
Plans to stop burning coal next year at the North Omaha Station, a chief supplier of electricity to the region, likely won’t happen on schedule. Instead, the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) wants North Omaha Station, one of the country’s top emitters of nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide, to keep operating until 2026.
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Parents struggle with OPS bus transportation issues, district says improvements have been made
OMAHA, Neb. — Kaylee's parents, Karen Sasse-Dahlgren and Anthony Dahlgren said they have zero confidence Omaha Public Schools can get a bus to their daughter's spot to take her to school on time. One of their biggest concerns is that their 10-year-old daughter has to walk four blocks from...
Omaha hosts Air Force celebration of 60 years with the 'doomsday' plane
Federal and U.S. Leaders gather in Omaha Saturday to celebrate 60 years of the "Nightwatch" program. The National Airborne Operations Center is the team that supports the E-4B also known as the "doomsday" plane. The Air Force currently maintains four of the planes which are all assigned to Offutt Air...
How to watch tonight's Sturgeon Moon, the last supermoon of 2022, in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Keep your eyes on the sky Thursday night!. The Full Sturgeon Moon will peak just after sunset in the Omaha area. Viewing should be good with some high clouds in the forecast overnight, so be sure to check out Bill Randby's forecast at 5 and 6 p.m.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo announces next president and CEO
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Thursday its next president and CEO — Dr. Luis Padilla. Padilla will succeed Dennis Pate, who announced his retirement in February. He is currently the vice president of animal collections for the St. Louis Zoo and oversees the...
Ritchheart named to Otoe County court
LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
Two Omaha women went north for gold and new lives
Long before “North to Alaska” was a hit song and a movie in 1960, Addie Braxton and Ruth Wilson went that way and made pioneering journeys. Braxton went there to prospect several years after the Klondike gold rush. There hadn’t been many women in the Alaska gold fields, and Black prospectors were said to be few. Such a combination was news in Omaha in 1905.
Summit Carbon Solutions considering eminent domain to build pipelines, some farmers oppose
Iowa — The company planning to build a carbon pipeline through Nebraska and Iowa says hundreds of landowners have agreed to let it build on their property. But according to filings with the Iowa Utilities Board, the company still may use eminent domain to get the project done.
Overnight: car catches fire on river bridge, train hits car near Bartlett
NEBRASKA CITY - Overnight dispatch indicates an active night for Fremont County, Iowa emergency crews. A car accident on Highway 2 just east of the Missouri River bridge resulted in a car fire. Deputies providing traffic control on the scene were called away during the clean-up stage, when there was...
