Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan, College Station declare drought disaster
The mayors of Bryan and College Station announced Friday that the two cities have declared a local state of disaster due to extreme drought. College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said the city of College Station has more than doubled its average water usage of 12 million gallons on certain days to over 26 million gallons.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Son finds ways to save gas today
Waco and College Station have been at odds at the gasoline pump at least since the 1950s and the days of memorable price wars of 25 cents and 35 cents per gallon along Texas 6. Why has always been a mystery to most of us (Eagle, Aug. 10). You might...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Pair of Aggies competing at U.S. Amateur
Texas A&M men's golfers Sam Bennett and Vishnu Sadagopan start play at the U.S. Amateur Monday at The Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club. The tournament consists of two rounds of stroke play before the field is trimmed down from 312 to 64 and match play begins. The winner is named on Sunday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 13
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (9) updates to this series since Updated 21 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
B-CS volleyball Saturday roundup; Rudder 5th in Tyler; St. Joseph & Bryan split; CS & Consol each drop a pair
• Rudder finishes fifth in Tyler ISD tourney: The Rudder volleyball team finished fifth in the three-day 32-team Tyler ISD tournament. The Lady Rangers (10-1) suffered their first loss in Saturday’s morning match, falling to Pleasant Grove 24-26, 25-23, 25-17. Rudder bounced back to defeated Beckville 23-25, 25-23, 25-20 and Van 25-21, 25-18.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M PK Davis ready to step from Small's shadow
Texas A&M football player Caden Davis didn’t walk the stage during graduation ceremonies at Reed Arena on Friday, because he was practicing for the biggest test of his athletic career. Davis heads into the season as the team’s top place-kicker. The junior has patiently waited for three seasons behind...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Two Texas A&M students win NSF scholarship awards
The National Sorghum Foundation presented scholarships to three students, including two from Texas A&M University, for the 2022-2023 academic school year with awards totaling $4,500. Joshua Strine and Trace Harris from Texas A&M and Benjamin Kamrath from the University of Nebraska were the winners. “The National Sorghum Foundation is very...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $780,000
Care and quality go into every Magruder Home, and this one is no different. Located in the desirable Pebble Creek community, this impressive 2 story split plan 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with flex room and study offers plenty of space to grow. The open concept floor plan emphasizes natural light. The custom-designed kitchen features a large island/eating bar, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, farmhouse sink, gas cooktop, and large walk-in pantry. The formal dining room and grand living room have easy access to the covered entertainment area outside. The secluded primary bedroom with pop-up ceiling boasts a spacious en suite bathroom with quartz counters, separate vanities, Roman tub, zero threshold walk-in shower with dual shower heads, as well as an enormous walk-in closet! Two bedrooms share a full bathroom with shower/tub combo and separate vanities. The second floor features a huge bedroom/bonus room with full bathroom and oversized walk-in closet. This elegant craftsman home has everything you have come to expect from Magruder Homes: a stunning elevation, beautiful millwork, custom-designed kitchen, quality finish-out, with the integrity and reputation to back their work!
Bryan College Station Eagle
BISD Education Foundation's Hall of Honor returns, honors eight influential graduates
The Bryan ISD Education Foundation’s Hall of Honor event met its top goal when it returned to Miramont Country Club Saturday night for its 10th event. The night included a silent and live auction that helped raise more than $26,000, and honored eight graduates of Bryan schools who have made contributions on a local, state, national and international level. The Bryan ISD Education Foundation supports Bryan teachers and students and district initiatives.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Christian finishes 2nd in tourney behind play of Wright, Angerer
Austin Hill Country defeated Brazos Christian 26-24, 25-15 in the championship match of the gold bracket in the Galveston O’Connell volleyball tournament on Saturday. To reach the title game, Brazos Christian didn’t lose a game in defeating The Village School 27-25, 25-11; Alvin Living Stones 25-22, 25-14; Allen Academy 25-10, 25-14; and Tyler Grace 25-17, 26-24.
Bryan College Station Eagle
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $315,790
MOVE-IN READY -- QUICK CLOSE!! Exquisite 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with bonus room in Pleasant Hill from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Prescott offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, breakfast nook, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, island, Espresso scheme cabinetry, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with relaxing garden tub and tile shower, and huge walk-in closet that connects through to the laundry room! Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, Historic Downtown Bryan, and a quick jaunt to the heart of Bryan/College Station. Don't forget the tile flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Consol, Rudder learn from solid scrimmage
A&M Consolidated and Rudder accomplished plenty at Friday night’s football scrimmage. The two squads, which didn’t have spring drills, ran four series of 15 plays along with a walk-through special teams segment and a live portion with a running clock. “We felt like we’ve got a lot of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan police: Possible hostage situation has been resolved
Bryan police said a possible hostage situation Friday morning has been resolved. The incident occurred in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive, police said, and the call is unsubstantiated. Police said officers will continue to investigate this threat. This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be added when...
Bryan College Station Eagle
CSISD sets positive tone for school year with annual convocation
Faculty and staff from the College Station school district gathered at Central Church on Friday morning to kick off the 2022-2023 school year with its annual convocation, complete with student performances and other presentations. “It is vital that we come together as a faculty and staff — all of 2,000...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Let LGBTQ groups pay for their events
This letter is in response to the article in The Eagle about President Banks of Texas A&M University. In the article toward the end it says that "President Banks and administrators also faced criticism for pulling funding and support for an annual drag show on campus called Draggieland." This event...
Comments / 0