Care and quality go into every Magruder Home, and this one is no different. Located in the desirable Pebble Creek community, this impressive 2 story split plan 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with flex room and study offers plenty of space to grow. The open concept floor plan emphasizes natural light. The custom-designed kitchen features a large island/eating bar, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, farmhouse sink, gas cooktop, and large walk-in pantry. The formal dining room and grand living room have easy access to the covered entertainment area outside. The secluded primary bedroom with pop-up ceiling boasts a spacious en suite bathroom with quartz counters, separate vanities, Roman tub, zero threshold walk-in shower with dual shower heads, as well as an enormous walk-in closet! Two bedrooms share a full bathroom with shower/tub combo and separate vanities. The second floor features a huge bedroom/bonus room with full bathroom and oversized walk-in closet. This elegant craftsman home has everything you have come to expect from Magruder Homes: a stunning elevation, beautiful millwork, custom-designed kitchen, quality finish-out, with the integrity and reputation to back their work!

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO