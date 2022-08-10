ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

New Hampshire police say that new 'biological' evidence proves missing five-year-old Harmony Montgomery was MURDERED in December 2019. Body has never been found

Police investigating the disappearance of five-year-old Harmony Montgomery today revealed that she was murdered in December 2019, citing new 'biological' evidence of her death but refusing to say what it is. Harmony was five-years-old when she was last seen alive by her mother in 2019 in New Hampshire. The young...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen

Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
The Independent

Father of pilot who died in mysterious fall from plane shares disbelief: ‘I can’t imagine what happened’

The father of a pilot who died after mysteriously exiting a plane mid-air in North Carolina has spoken out, sharing his disbelief after the death of his 23-year-old son. Co-pilot Charles Hew Crooks, from Raleigh, North Carolina, died on Friday after exiting the plane which made an emergency landing not long after. His father, Hew Crooks, told location TV station WRAL that his son started working towards getting his private pilot license while he was still in college and that he had been working as a flight instructor for more than a year. “He pursued his private pilot license...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy