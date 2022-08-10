The father of a pilot who died after mysteriously exiting a plane mid-air in North Carolina has spoken out, sharing his disbelief after the death of his 23-year-old son. Co-pilot Charles Hew Crooks, from Raleigh, North Carolina, died on Friday after exiting the plane which made an emergency landing not long after. His father, Hew Crooks, told location TV station WRAL that his son started working towards getting his private pilot license while he was still in college and that he had been working as a flight instructor for more than a year. “He pursued his private pilot license...

RALEIGH, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO