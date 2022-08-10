ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

KETV.com

Person of interest for homicide in Omaha arrested by Iowa law enforcement

WINTERSET, Iowa — Iowa law enforcement took a man into custody Sunday who Omaha police said is a person of interest in relation to a homicide, according to authorities. On Sunday morning, West Des Moines police said officers located a vehicle that was identified as stolen from the homicide investigation in Omaha.
WINTERSET, IA
KETV.com

Omaha police identify victims of apparent double homicide

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police identified the victims of an apparent double homicide. Marceline Teeters, age 93, and Linda Walter, age 70 were found dead inside a residence near 16th and Frederick streets Saturday afternoon. Investigators said the two died "under suspicious circumstances." Investigators say they're looking for a...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police officer exonerated after use of force investigation

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said Friday that an officer has been exonerated after an investigation into excessive use of force allegations. Officer Tyler Hansen, a 14-year veteran, was accused after an incident during the arrest of a 12-year-old boy. “I want to thank those who forwarded video of...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Missing inmate from Omaha corrections center arrested by Lincoln police

LINCOLN, Neb. — An inmate who was missing from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha was arrested Wednesday by Lincoln police, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Semaj Ross, 44, was booked into Lancaster County Department of Corrections for new charges, including delivery/possession of a hazardous drug.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Man finds car being rammed, driver leaves the scene

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a crash that caused damage to two vehicles. The crash happened Saturday about 3 a.m. along the 10th Street bridge near 10th and Pacific. One of the vehicle owners said he saw someone ramming his vehicle, and when he came out, the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Police obtain warrant for 20-year-old male in connection to deadly apartment shooting

OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after a Friday morning shooting inside Florence Towers, according to Omaha police. The OPD homicide unit obtained a felony arrest warrant for 20-year-old Davon Brown for 2nd-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony related to the homicide of Shalonna Houston, according to a Friday night news release.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Public Schools' back-to-school-bash

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools hosted a back-to-school bash at Baxter Arena on Saturday. Guests were treated to free food and books at the event. It also offered meet and greet opportunities with OPS staff and community partners. In attendance were school mascots, movie characters and NASA astronaut...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Building Omaha looking to fill need for skilled electrical workers

OMAHA, Neb. — The need for skilled electrical workers is prompting a new effort to give local students hands-on training. A state-of-the-art expansion at Building Omaha is doing just that. It's an effort to train the next generation of workers who will keep the lights on at your home...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

22-year-old man dies after being shot Friday morning in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A 22-year-old man has died from his injuries after a shooting early Friday morning in Omaha, according to law enforcement. The victim, identified as Anthony Collins, was reportedly shot near N 49th and Charles streets, according to authorities. Around midnight, Officers responded to 82nd and Dodge...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

NOH8 Campaign stops by Omaha for photo shoot Saturday

A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it is actually worth just two. The California-based NOH8 Campaign, which supports LGBTQ+ marriage and human equality, stopped by Omaha Saturday for a fundraising photo shoot. It's all about giving voice to the silenced, where two words ring out...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Preparation is key for SROs heading into new school year

LA VISTA, Neb. — Students in the Papillion-La Vista Public Schools school district began a new school year Thursday and are ready for what 2022-23 will bring. For the 7th and 8th graders at La Vista Middle School, they're being greeted and directed by a familiar face. "I think...
LA VISTA, NE
KETV.com

Carter Lake anticipating growth with updated Comprehensive Plan

CARTER LAKE, Iowa — Expanding economic development and housing — that is what the city of Carter Lake is aiming to do with its Comprehensive Plan update this year. Iowa's only city west of the Missouri River wants to grow. Carter Lake is known for its waterfronts and Shoreline Golf Course, but residents say they are still missing the basics.
CARTER LAKE, IA
KETV.com

Final pieces of iconic Lincoln mural saved from wrecking ball

LINCOLN, Neb. — The final pieces of an iconic mural in Lincoln are coming down but they won't be gone long. On Friday, Roger Lempke watched as some of the final 768,000 one-inch square tiles of the 140-by-38-foot mural were carefully removed from the face of the Pershing Auditorium Building.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

More than 5,000 expected to attend 105-year family reunion in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — For 105 years, a Nebraska family has celebrated their ties to Omaha. The Bryant-Fisher family has grown by the hundreds since 1917 when Emma Early Bryant-Fisher brought the family together to celebrate boys venturing off to serve in World War I. "She wanted to see everybody...
OMAHA, NE

