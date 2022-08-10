Read full article on original website
Related
wogx.com
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
wogx.com
Back-to-school in Central Florida: Teacher shortages, bus driver call-outs on the first day of class
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Thousands of Central Florida kids are headed back to school on Wednesday and there are concerns that teacher shortages and the lack of bus drivers could impact the start of their school year. In Osceola County, 13 bus drivers called in sick on the first day.
wogx.com
Seminole County's school bus app issues show improvement
Busing kids to school saw a big improvement in Seminole County on day two. On Wednesday, buses were running but the new Ride 360 app had parents confused about if the bus was ever coming.
wogx.com
Deputies to carry rifles at Brevard County schools: 'We mean business'
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - In response to the recent school shootings around the country, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced that its school resource deputies will carry rifles on campus to help better protect children and staff. "Over the course of the past several months, parents, teachers, students and communities...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wogx.com
Remembering Evan Fitzgibbon: Florida Army Ranger candidate killed by falling tree in Georgia
WINDERMERE, Fla. - Family and friends are mourning the loss of a soldier from Central Florida who died while training in north Georgia. Flags were lowered in Windermere and at Foundation Academy in Winter Garden in honor of 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon. Fitzgibbon and Staff Sergeant George Taber were killed...
wogx.com
Orange County offering incentives for new school bus drivers
There's a concern over the lack of bus drivers in many Central Florida school districts. Orange County is now offering some new incentives to entice people to apply.
wogx.com
Osceola County deals with teacher, bus driver shortages as students return to class
Osceola Public School Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace was waiving to bus drivers as they took off from the district transportation center early Wednesday morning. With the district experiencing school bus driver shortages, she tried to reassure parents that kids would be picked up even if buses were running late.
wogx.com
Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby Tuesday, according to deputies. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on S Orange Blossom Trail off Holden Avenue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an arrest report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wogx.com
Thunder Truck Storm School visits Partin Elementary School
Kids in Oviedo got a special surprise on the first day of school. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro stopped by Partin Elementary School for Thunder Truck Storm School.
wogx.com
Political mailers target Volusia County school board candidate
Two political mailers going around to Volusia County voters attack a school board candidate. Voters are used to mudslinging, but this time it's different as these ads have profanity.
wogx.com
Video: Florida man steals car from mother taking her kids to first day of school
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Security video captured the moment a Titusville man reportedly stole a mother's SUV from her driveway while she was getting her kids ready to go to the first day of school. Santiago Junior Pena, 43, of Daytona Beach is facing several charges including Grand Theft, Fleeing and...
wogx.com
Florida seeking death penalty for Longwood father accused of stabbing 3-year-old daughter to death
LONGWOOD, Fla. - Attorneys with the State of Florida are seeking the death penalty for a Longwood father accused of stabbing his 3-year-old daughter to death in their home. Seminole-Brevard State Attorney Phil Archer filed a motion of intent this week to have Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, face the death penalty in the murder of Eva Bravo-Herrera. He was arrested after allegedly attacking Eva and then her 12-year-old sister – who survived – before stabbing himself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wogx.com
Orange County commissioners approve rent increase cap question for November ballot
By a 4-3 vote, the Orange County Commission has passed a measure that will allow voters to determine if there should be a limit to rent increases. Orange County voters will decide on the rent cap question on the November ballot.
wogx.com
Orlando shooting victim's family visits crash site on SR 408
The family of a man shot and killed while driving along State Road 408 visited the site where he crashed and died. The search continues for a suspect in the death of Tremain Hepburn.
wogx.com
Coast Guard veteran rescues Lakeland woman from sinking car after it crashed into country club swimming pool
LAKELAND, Fla. - Decades after leaving the Coast Guard, a Lakeland man used his life-saving skills to safely pull a woman from a sinking car after police say she mistook the gas pedal for the brake and drove her car into a swimming pool Wednesday morning. Investigators said the SUV...
wogx.com
Daytona Beach man arrested in deadly stabbing, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man has been arrested for fatally stabbing another man in Daytona Beach, police said Tuesday. Durian T. Atwaters, 38, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rickey Shelhorse, 34. According to Daytona Beach police, Atwaters allegedly stabbed Shelhorse near the intersection...
wogx.com
Florida woman rescued after car crashes into country club swimming pool
Decades after leaving the Coast Guard, a Lakeland man used his life-saving skills to safely pull a woman from a sinking car after police say she mistook the gas pedal for the brake and drove her car into a swimming pool Wednesday morning. Investigators said the SUV went over a curb, through a fence and then into the pool at Sandpipers Golf and Country Club on Grouse Drive.
wogx.com
1 dead after shooting in Orange County's Pine Hills neighborhood
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Pine Hills. Deputies arrived at a residence on Baywood Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday to find a man in his 20s had been shot. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
wogx.com
Disney World is not the most expensive Florida theme park: This one is, study says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Theme park tickets in Florida don't come cheap, but a new study breaks down which one is the most expensive – and it's NOT Walt Disney World. The Family Vacation Guide recently ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks when it comes to admission prices in 2022. While Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida came in high on the list, one other Florida theme park took the No. 1 spot: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
wogx.com
New Central Florida ice cream shop offering 'sweet rolled tacos'
Mourning the loss of Klondike’s ChocoTaco? Then head down to Cocoa Beach. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin found a brand new ice cream shop that sells nothing but “Sweet Rolled Tacos!”
Comments / 0