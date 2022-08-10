ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Man found with gun shot wound on Tallahassee’s westside.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man suffering from a gun shot wound at the intersection of Byington Circle and Huntington Woods Blvd. LCSO tells WCTV they responded to the call at the just after 8:15 Thursday night. When deputies arrived,...
Man injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight shooting in Tallahassee left one man injured, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, near Blountstown Street and W. Tennessee Street. TPD has not yet released details on the man’s condition, and whether there are any suspects.
Man accused of ramming TPD car, killing officer pleads not guilty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused of killing a Tallahassee Police Officer during a pursuit pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday, according to court records. Tyrone Cleveland was indicted on first degree murder charges last week. Court records showed he entered a not guilty plea Tuesday morning and...
JAIL Report for August 10, 2022

Samantha Kirkland, 20, Sneads, Florida: Petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 193 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Miller County Sheriff Arrested

COLQUITT, Ga. - Miller County Sheriff Rick Morgan has been arrested for sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The allegations stem from an incident that took place while on a 911 call in Miller County, Georgia...
Human smuggling arrests made in Jefferson County

Last Saturday, a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County developed into two arrests related to human smuggling. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at 8:04 a.m. on Aug. 6, troopers stopped a tan SUV at mile marker 225, eastbound on I-10 in Jefferson County, for following too closely. The driver was a 35-year-old male resident of Guatemala named Gildardo Sanchez-Morales, and the passenger was a 24-year-old resident of Guatemala named William Vasquez-Barrios. While troopers were speaking to the occupants, it was discovered that the driver was transporting the passenger from Waco, Texas, to Immokalee, Fla. The report states that the driver knew the passenger was an illegal immigrant.
Decatur County Sheriff's Office seeking information regarding early morning car break-ins

The Decatur County Sheriff's Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) involved in recent vehicle break-ins. According to the DCSO, this morning there were multiple instances of entering auto in the River Chase area and near Dollar subdivision in Bainbridge. Authorities say all of the vehicles were unlocked.
Gadsden County man arrested for shooting at passing car

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly shooting at a car full of children as it drove by his home, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Ellis, 35, was arrested and charged with three weapons offenses and aggravated battery with a...
Quincy man arrested for attempted murder

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday evening near the 500 block of Williams Street. According to QPD, 19-year-old, Joe Cox, was having an argument with a victim over money matters. Cox shot the victim in the lower right abdomen and fled from the...
Man arrested in Chattahoochee for Marianna shooting

MARIANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A 28-year-old, Te’Arien Gordon, is facing several charges over his alleged involvement in a shooting in Marianna. Gordon was arrested on August 5, 2022 by Chattahoochee Police for an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County. According to the Marianna Police Department, in July 2022, Gordon...
Damon Scott charged with battery after assault witnessed

A Bainbridge man was arrested by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Damon Jay Scott was arrested on one count of battery after assaulting an employee of the V8P Shop Tuesday morning. According to Bainbridge Public Safety’s official report, the victim had arrived at the shop for work, when Scott backed his vehicle up and nearly struck hers. According to the victim, she honked her horn to let Scott know she was behind him.
Fentanyl overdose murder case is first of its kind in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is now among a growing list of accused drug dealers who are charged with murder in connection with deadly fentanyl overdoses. A grand jury indicted Kurstin Hinson last week on first degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Megan Hoffman. Prosecutors call...
Florida state law enforcement officers receive pay raise but no bonus check this year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida state law enforcement officers won't be seeing $1,000 bonus checks this year, but they are receiving a pay raise — the first in years. These bonus checks would have been the second round of federally funded first-responder bonuses received by state police. In 2021, both local and state first responders received bonuses of the same amount.
