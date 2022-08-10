Read full article on original website
One injured in shooting at Palmetto Apartments
The Tallahassee Police Department responded to Palmetto Apartments at 2:31 a.m. and found a male with multiple gunshot wounds.
WCTV
Man found with gun shot wound on Tallahassee’s westside.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man suffering from a gun shot wound at the intersection of Byington Circle and Huntington Woods Blvd. LCSO tells WCTV they responded to the call at the just after 8:15 Thursday night. When deputies arrived,...
WCTV
Man injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight shooting in Tallahassee left one man injured, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, near Blountstown Street and W. Tennessee Street. TPD has not yet released details on the man’s condition, and whether there are any suspects.
WCTV
Man accused of ramming TPD car, killing officer pleads not guilty
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused of killing a Tallahassee Police Officer during a pursuit pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday, according to court records. Tyrone Cleveland was indicted on first degree murder charges last week. Court records showed he entered a not guilty plea Tuesday morning and...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 10, 2022
Samantha Kirkland, 20, Sneads, Florida: Petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 193 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Thomasville couple arrested for theft
A husband and wife have been arrested following an investigation into the alleged theft of funds from Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
WCTV
Miller County Sheriff Arrested
COLQUITT, Ga. - Miller County Sheriff Rick Morgan has been arrested for sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The allegations stem from an incident that took place while on a 911 call in Miller County, Georgia...
ecbpublishing.com
Human smuggling arrests made in Jefferson County
Last Saturday, a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County developed into two arrests related to human smuggling. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at 8:04 a.m. on Aug. 6, troopers stopped a tan SUV at mile marker 225, eastbound on I-10 in Jefferson County, for following too closely. The driver was a 35-year-old male resident of Guatemala named Gildardo Sanchez-Morales, and the passenger was a 24-year-old resident of Guatemala named William Vasquez-Barrios. While troopers were speaking to the occupants, it was discovered that the driver was transporting the passenger from Waco, Texas, to Immokalee, Fla. The report states that the driver knew the passenger was an illegal immigrant.
wfxl.com
Decatur County Sheriff's Office seeking information regarding early morning car break-ins
The Decatur County Sheriff's Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) involved in recent vehicle break-ins. According to the DCSO, this morning there were multiple instances of entering auto in the River Chase area and near Dollar subdivision in Bainbridge. Authorities say all of the vehicles were unlocked.
WCTV
Gadsden County man arrested for shooting at passing car
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly shooting at a car full of children as it drove by his home, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Ellis, 35, was arrested and charged with three weapons offenses and aggravated battery with a...
WCTV
Quincy man arrested for attempted murder
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday evening near the 500 block of Williams Street. According to QPD, 19-year-old, Joe Cox, was having an argument with a victim over money matters. Cox shot the victim in the lower right abdomen and fled from the...
WCTV
Tallahassee woman indicted for murder in death of her elderly mother
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee woman on first degree murder charges in the death of her elderly mother. The jury handed down the indictment Thursday against Brigette Ffolkes, 57. Arrest records say on May 27, Ffolkes hit her 80-year old mother Joan...
WCTV
Man arrested in Chattahoochee for Marianna shooting
MARIANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A 28-year-old, Te’Arien Gordon, is facing several charges over his alleged involvement in a shooting in Marianna. Gordon was arrested on August 5, 2022 by Chattahoochee Police for an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County. According to the Marianna Police Department, in July 2022, Gordon...
10NEWS
Tallahassee Police Department trains with ex-Navy SEAL who was charged with war crimes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department trained at a defense company Thursday, and former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was convicted of posing with a corpse for a photo in 2019, was present for the session. The training was TPD's annual active shooter response training, according to a...
Post-Searchlight
Damon Scott charged with battery after assault witnessed
A Bainbridge man was arrested by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Damon Jay Scott was arrested on one count of battery after assaulting an employee of the V8P Shop Tuesday morning. According to Bainbridge Public Safety’s official report, the victim had arrived at the shop for work, when Scott backed his vehicle up and nearly struck hers. According to the victim, she honked her horn to let Scott know she was behind him.
WCTV
Fentanyl overdose murder case is first of its kind in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is now among a growing list of accused drug dealers who are charged with murder in connection with deadly fentanyl overdoses. A grand jury indicted Kurstin Hinson last week on first degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Megan Hoffman. Prosecutors call...
10NEWS
Florida state law enforcement officers receive pay raise but no bonus check this year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida state law enforcement officers won't be seeing $1,000 bonus checks this year, but they are receiving a pay raise — the first in years. These bonus checks would have been the second round of federally funded first-responder bonuses received by state police. In 2021, both local and state first responders received bonuses of the same amount.
Suspect indicted for murder in connection to fentanyl overdose death
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Friday that Kurstin Hinson, 27, has been arrested for the murder of Megan Hoffman.
Taylor County correctional officer arrested, fired for relationship with inmate
A Taylor County jail correctional officer was arrested and fired after an alleged relationship with an inmate.
TFD responds to fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments
The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments, located at 1698 Stuckey Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.
