ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Mike's wild ride: 58 times around the State Fair Ferris wheel

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair concludes today. While many families have traditions centered around the 11-day celebration of Wisconsin, CBS 58 has begun one of our own. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Mike Curkov shared his experiences riding the State Fair WonderFair Wheel 58 times...
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Report: Three hurt in Six Flags shooting

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS 58) -- Police confirm that three people were shot in the front entrance parking lot at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois. Two people are hospitalized. One person declined treatment. Police say they DO NOT believe this is an active shooter incident. Officials also say the...
GURNEE, IL
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate 4 separate overnight shootings

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Throughout Milwaukee, police are investigating four separate shootings that took place between the evening of Friday, August 12 and sunrise on Saturday, August 13. At about 10:50 p.m. on Friday, August 12, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was struck by gunfire near 34th St. and Auer Ave....
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oconomowoc, WI
City
Merton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Summit, WI
Oconomowoc, WI
Government
CBS 58

Big cheese: Giant cheese sticks bring attention and customers to West Allis pizza shop

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has no shortage of cheese stories and one West Allis pizza shop is carving out their own with a big help from social media. "It's so busy. I can't even control it," said Timothy Szuta, owner of Alphonso's the Original. The pizza shop he opened on the corner of 92nd and Greenfield sits as a tribute to the 80's and a man who was Szuta's mentor.
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Kenosha man charged for littering after distributing anti-Semitic flyers

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 56-year-old Kenosha man has been fined over $4,000 after police say he was responsible for distributing anti-Semitic flyers throughout the community earlier this year. A press release from the Kenosha Police Department explains officers began investigating the distribution of the flyers in December 2021....
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs
CBS 58

This week is employee appreciation week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tomorrow, Aug. 15, is the start of downtown employee appreciation week. It's the 17th year for the event -- hosted by Milwaukee, downtown. It all starts tomorrow morning outside the US Bank building -- with free coffee from Colectivo. Mayor Cavalier Johnson will also attend a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Teen dead after shooting in Racine, 15-year-old in custody

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 16-year-old boy is dead and a 15-year-old is in custody after a deadly shooting Friday night in Racine. A news release from the Racine Police Department says the teen was shot around 10:30 Friday, Aug. 12, near De Koven and Case Avenues. The victim...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Drab weather on Sunday will give way to a nicer forecast this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Just hold on for a bit longer. The forecast will get better and brighter by later Sunday afternoon. Northeast winds the next few days will mean highs only in the low 70s even in the Lake Country. Keep in mind there is a Small Craft Advisory into early Sunday afternoon mainly north of Milwaukee County. Rip currents and large waves could be issues. The best bet is to stay out of the water.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

47th Morning Glory Art Fair returns to Deer District this weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the 47th year, Milwaukee is hosting the Morning Glory Art Fair. One hundred and thirty artists and craftsmen from around the country will pack the Deer District to sell their specialty items-- from jewelry to woodworking, photography, fiber art and much more. You can find just about every type of medium at the fair.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS 58

Local enthusiasts ramp up efforts to aid endangered monarch butterfly

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The beautiful and colorful Monarch Butterfly is known for its incredible and generational migration from Mexico to the Midwest and back. But the species is in a lot of trouble since being added to the list of endangered species this summer. A group of local enthusiasts...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police: Woman fatally shot on 75th Street

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday, Aug. 12 in the Northridge Lakes neighborhood. Officials were called to North 75th Street around 9 a.m. The victim is a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has scheduled an autopsy. The circumstances...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Swimming tips for your pets

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman with the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Racine & Me to share some helpful swimming tips for your pets before sumer ends. Just like humans, dogs enjoy cooling off in the water during these hot summer months. Swimming can be a great way to do that, but it’s important to make sure your pet is safe. First things first, never let your dog swim unattended – make sure you keep an eye on them at all times.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Meet 'The New Grey'

RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- The band "The New Grey" joined Racine & Me in studio to perform two songs. The band is made up of members: Johnny Franchino, Mike Hartl, Luis Santana. Johnny says the group came up with their name because they have a collaborative approach to their genre of music, and they are in the 'grey' area when it comes to the definition of their influences.
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy