Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
CBS 58
Mike's wild ride: 58 times around the State Fair Ferris wheel
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair concludes today. While many families have traditions centered around the 11-day celebration of Wisconsin, CBS 58 has begun one of our own. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Mike Curkov shared his experiences riding the State Fair WonderFair Wheel 58 times...
CBS 58
Report: Three hurt in Six Flags shooting
GURNEE, Ill. (CBS 58) -- Police confirm that three people were shot in the front entrance parking lot at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois. Two people are hospitalized. One person declined treatment. Police say they DO NOT believe this is an active shooter incident. Officials also say the...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Council votes in support of process to build youth prison in city, replace Lincoln Hills
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Discussions will move forward regarding a new Type I juvenile detention center to be built in Milwaukee. This comes after a state proposal earlier this week recommending a site in the far northwestern part of the city, at 76th Street and West Clinton Avenue. In a...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate 4 separate overnight shootings
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Throughout Milwaukee, police are investigating four separate shootings that took place between the evening of Friday, August 12 and sunrise on Saturday, August 13. At about 10:50 p.m. on Friday, August 12, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was struck by gunfire near 34th St. and Auer Ave....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
Big cheese: Giant cheese sticks bring attention and customers to West Allis pizza shop
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has no shortage of cheese stories and one West Allis pizza shop is carving out their own with a big help from social media. "It's so busy. I can't even control it," said Timothy Szuta, owner of Alphonso's the Original. The pizza shop he opened on the corner of 92nd and Greenfield sits as a tribute to the 80's and a man who was Szuta's mentor.
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (8/13)---Dragon Boat Races & City Scavenger Hunt
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Despite the rain chances this weekend, there will be plenty of dry times to enjoy Dragon boat races and a Milwaukee city scavenger races are happening. Plus the State Fair is still happening through Sunday. The Door County Fair too.
CBS 58
Kenosha man charged for littering after distributing anti-Semitic flyers
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 56-year-old Kenosha man has been fined over $4,000 after police say he was responsible for distributing anti-Semitic flyers throughout the community earlier this year. A press release from the Kenosha Police Department explains officers began investigating the distribution of the flyers in December 2021....
CBS 58
Bike safety memorial at Hank Aaron Trail closure opens conversation between cyclists, Fair leader
WEST ALLIS, WI (CBS 58) -- A concrete barricade has blocked the Hank Aaron State Trail at S. 76th Street since Aug. 4. State Fair Police closed the trail until Aug. 14, noting safety concerns due to potential access points to the fairgrounds. On Saturday afternoon, cyclists taped up a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
This week is employee appreciation week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tomorrow, Aug. 15, is the start of downtown employee appreciation week. It's the 17th year for the event -- hosted by Milwaukee, downtown. It all starts tomorrow morning outside the US Bank building -- with free coffee from Colectivo. Mayor Cavalier Johnson will also attend a...
CBS 58
Teen dead after shooting in Racine, 15-year-old in custody
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 16-year-old boy is dead and a 15-year-old is in custody after a deadly shooting Friday night in Racine. A news release from the Racine Police Department says the teen was shot around 10:30 Friday, Aug. 12, near De Koven and Case Avenues. The victim...
CBS 58
Drab weather on Sunday will give way to a nicer forecast this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Just hold on for a bit longer. The forecast will get better and brighter by later Sunday afternoon. Northeast winds the next few days will mean highs only in the low 70s even in the Lake Country. Keep in mind there is a Small Craft Advisory into early Sunday afternoon mainly north of Milwaukee County. Rip currents and large waves could be issues. The best bet is to stay out of the water.
CBS 58
47th Morning Glory Art Fair returns to Deer District this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the 47th year, Milwaukee is hosting the Morning Glory Art Fair. One hundred and thirty artists and craftsmen from around the country will pack the Deer District to sell their specialty items-- from jewelry to woodworking, photography, fiber art and much more. You can find just about every type of medium at the fair.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
71-year-old man killed in fatal accident near 57th and W. Fond du Lac Ave
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal accident near 57th and W. Fond du Lac Ave at 7:19 p.m. tonight, on Aug. 12. Police say one vehicle was headed east on Fond du Lac Ave and collided with another vehicle headed west. The vehicle headed west was...
CBS 58
Local enthusiasts ramp up efforts to aid endangered monarch butterfly
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The beautiful and colorful Monarch Butterfly is known for its incredible and generational migration from Mexico to the Midwest and back. But the species is in a lot of trouble since being added to the list of endangered species this summer. A group of local enthusiasts...
CBS 58
Meet June, a beagle pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 on Friday, Aug. 12, to introduce us to June, a beagle pup available for adoption. June is from an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee. Oatman also talked about how people can support the humane society. CLICK HERE for more.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police: Woman fatally shot on 75th Street
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday, Aug. 12 in the Northridge Lakes neighborhood. Officials were called to North 75th Street around 9 a.m. The victim is a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has scheduled an autopsy. The circumstances...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Swimming tips for your pets
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman with the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Racine & Me to share some helpful swimming tips for your pets before sumer ends. Just like humans, dogs enjoy cooling off in the water during these hot summer months. Swimming can be a great way to do that, but it’s important to make sure your pet is safe. First things first, never let your dog swim unattended – make sure you keep an eye on them at all times.
CBS 58
Sticky motivation: Teen starts sticker business to aid personal collection
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Just like so many kids Bradley Page loves to collect comic books and anything Star Wars. LEGOs especially are his true passion. He loves them so much the Riverwest teen started a sticker business so he can buy even more. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Michael...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet 'The New Grey'
RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- The band "The New Grey" joined Racine & Me in studio to perform two songs. The band is made up of members: Johnny Franchino, Mike Hartl, Luis Santana. Johnny says the group came up with their name because they have a collaborative approach to their genre of music, and they are in the 'grey' area when it comes to the definition of their influences.
CBS 58
Ukrainian family finds shelter from war in U.S. thanks to Wisconsin friends
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Ukrainian family has found shelter from the war, in Waukesha, all thanks to a group of friends. Oleksandr Bochkov shared his family's journey from Ukraine to the United States with CBS 58. "Just a normal, simple life, but in one day, everything changed," Bochkov...
Comments / 0