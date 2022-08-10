RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman with the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Racine & Me to share some helpful swimming tips for your pets before sumer ends. Just like humans, dogs enjoy cooling off in the water during these hot summer months. Swimming can be a great way to do that, but it’s important to make sure your pet is safe. First things first, never let your dog swim unattended – make sure you keep an eye on them at all times.

