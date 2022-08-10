ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loris, SC

WBTW News13

Darlington Falcons football preview

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – While many of the Darlington athletic programs have had success in recent years, the football team hasn’t been one of them. They were winless in 2021 and were not competitive in most games. This season, there is reason for optimism as all their youngsters return and they drop down from Class 4A […]
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

Green Sea Floyds Trojans football preview

GREEN SEA (WBTW) – After years of frustration on the football field, the Green Sea Floyds Trojans flipped the switch back in 2018 and 2019 and won state championships. Now they remain competitive in the SCHSL Class A and hope to return to the postseason again in 2022. Joey Price returns his starting quarterback in […]
GREEN SEA, SC
WBTW News13

The 2022 High School Football Blitz Preview Show

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Sports Director Chris Parks and Sports Anchor/Reporter Candace Martino have a look at the upcoming 2022 football season across the area. They’ll dive into the top teams & players, all the new classifications/regions, and plenty of coaches interviews to gear you up for the excitement ahead!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

CNB Kickoff Classic looking to take full advantage of Coastal Carolina

Everyone is ready for the full CNB Kickoff Classic to come into view. The officials at Conway National Bank. The Coastal Carolina University brass. And certainly the participating 10 football teams. There’s really no other way to say it: The event’s return to Coastal Carolina has yet to get its...
CONWAY, SC
country1037fm.com

Been To Buc-ees Yet?

Being from Texas, we’re familiar with the road stop/travel center/truck stop phenomenon known as “Buc-ees.” Recently, one of the largest locations we’ve seen opened right off I-95 in Florence. We see it all the time on our way to and from Myrtle Beach, but have never taken the opportunity to pop in. Mostly because there’s no such thing as just “popping in” Buc-ees. You’ve got to spend some time in there. However, yesterday, Debbie, our son’s girlfriend (Jess), and I went down to Conway to drop off some furniture for his house where he’s living this school year (Coastal Carolina). We got what we needed to accomplish put behind us early, so we were just leisurely heading back home when it hit me, “Let’s go to Buc-ees.” Jess had never been. Also, she’s the epitome of a “small town girl” (she grew up in Latta, SC) so this struck me as an opportunity for fun to watch her get REALLY overwhelmed, REALLY fast. If you’ve never been…
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Florence man wins $300K on lottery scratch-off ticket

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man won $300,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The $10 ticket was purchased at Oakland Grocery on Oakland Avenue, according to a news release. The first thing the man did was call his wife, according to the release. The couple will be […]
FLORENCE, SC
wbtw.com

Cold front moves through tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mostly cloudy for today as upper-level clouds extend out ahead of a cold front. Luckily, that will keep temperatures cooler, but the proximity of the front means that showers and storms are going to be increasingly likely as the front inches closer and closer.
communitytimessc.com

Singleton Family Reunion Weekend 2022 Honoring Marcus & Amy Singleton

Singleton Family Reunion 2022 Committee Members/great great grandchildren of Marcus & Amy Singleton, Larry Singleton, Parnell Singleton (Mister of Ceremony), Alvenia Singleton (Mistress of Ceremony), Former NY Giants Middle Line Backer and NFL Hall of Famer Harry Carson, Ruth Carson, Arthur Holmes, Johnny Holmes Albert Singleton, Jr. , Rinda M. Pringle, and Jackie R. Harris.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon

Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
golfcourseindustry.com

Myrtle Beach course scheduled to reopen Sept. 15 after four-month project

A comprehensive greens, bunkers and clubhouse renovation project at the Grande Dunes Resort Course in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is scheduled to be completed Sept. 15. The four-month project began on May 16 and has been guided by architect John A. Harvey. As part of the effort, Harvey is overseeing the restoration of Grande Dunes’ greens to their original specifications, an effort that will reclaim nearly 40,000 square feet of putting surface. The greens will feature new TifEagle Bermudagrass surfaces.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wbtw.com

Cold front moves through tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Heat and oppressive humidity take over for today. All cities are forecasted to be in the 90s with lower-90s for the coast. There is no heat advisory in effect but triple-digit heat is expected widespread. Heat indices will be observed between 101-104 degrees. Stray showers are possible but mostly dry for today.
wpde.com

18 wheeler overturns on I-95 in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) An 18 wheeler overturned off the shoulder of the road near mile marker 176 on I-95 North in Dillon County. Highway Patrol is on scene. Community members said the wreckage looks pretty bad. Troopers are reporting injuries in the crash. Several people said traffic isn't heavily...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
live5news.com

Deputies searching for 3 missing juveniles in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say three juveniles ran away from a facility in the Georgetown area Wednesday afternoon. The juveniles were last seen at the American Marine Institute facility just before 6 p.m., according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Because of their age, no booking photos...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Sunday Wreck Injures Local Singers

Two well-known local musicians were injured in a collision Sunday at Midway and Union Valley Roads. Ryleigh Madison Bunch and Dustin Chapman were on their way to band rehearsal when the wreck occurred, according Ryleigh’s mother Kayla Bunch. “Thankfully everyone involved is okay but they’re banged up and Ryleigh...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Dillon County First Steps Nurturing Fathers Program Graduates First Class

Dillon County First Steps Nurturing Father’s Program had it first program graduation on June 29, 2022 at the City of Dillon Wellness Center. Twenty-three fathers completed a 13-week evidence-based training course designed to teach parenting and nurturing skills to men. Each 2-hour class provides proven, effective skills for healthy family relationships and child development. In addition to teaching these skills we also included 5 additional training courses to include health and wellness sessions, interviewing skills, and financial literacy, because it is our goal to ensure that fathers get the additional support and resources needed to be better parents for their children and citizens in our community. This initiative is funded through South Carolina First Steps, but ran locally through Dillon County First Steps, Mr. Rashawn Aaron (The Village Educational Services), and Mr. Cory Wilson (Fitness by Cory). The second cohort will begin in August 2022.

