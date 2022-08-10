Read full article on original website
KOCO
OU Health, United Health Care come to agreement after terminating some services
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health and United Health Care finally came to a resolution after terminating some services. The two organizations have been going back and forth on their contract since last fall. This heavily impacted hospital and clinic facility services. UHC has agreed to process out-of-network claims that...
Purcell Register
News from the City of Purcell
1. A resident may have one garage sale per calendar quarter. A permit must be obtained from City Hall or each sale. A sale may be held for up to three consecutive days. There are no rain checks. 2. A garage sale permit fee of $5 must be paid for...
KOCO
Fire destroys iconic Midwest City restaurant
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A restaurant fire in Midwest City left a local staple destroyed. The owner is reeling and the community is reacting to the loss. Chequers has been around since 1987. The current owner has owned the building since 2000. With such a longstanding reputation, the community feels for Chequers.
Oklahoma City receiving water from NW OK lake to address Central OK drinking water needs
The City of Oklahoma City is drawing water from an Oklahoma lake to meet drinking water needs in Central Oklahoma.
KOCO
Officials regulate how company handles, stores hand sanitizer after Chickasha fire
CHICKASHA, Okla. — Officials are regulating how a company is handling and storing their hand sanitizer after a fire in Chickasha. The director of the Department of Environmental Quality is enforcing these regulations after the hand sanitizer fueled a massive fire and destroyed most of a Chickasha manufacturing center.
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation to host at-large meeting in Oklahoma City
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., First Lady January Hoskin, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, At-large Council of the Cherokee Nation members Julia Coates and Johnny Kidwell, and other special guests will hold a community gathering for Cherokee Nation citizens living in the metro Oklahoma City area on August 13.
KOCO
Garden dedicated to Rosie the Riveters in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A garden was dedicated to Rosie the Riveters at the Oklahoma Tourism Center. It celebrated the women who came together when America needed them most. In the 1940s, many men enlisted in the military, leaving a gaping hole in the industrial labor force. Rosie the Riveters played integral roles in filling those gaps.
Oklahoma agency regulating company’s handling of hand sanitizer following large fire in Chickasha
The Director of the Oklahoma State Department of Environmental Quality is regulating how a company handles hand sanitizer following a large fire that destroyed the Chickasha Manufacturing Center.
Growing complaints surrounding Fletcher Cemetery, more families coming forward about burial placement errors
After Aimee Lowery’s six-year-old daughter died from a car accident, she and her family bought three plots next to her. Since then, someone else’s family member has been buried in the spot they own. Others say they are having the same problem.
KOCO
Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees
OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
Pottawatomie, Lincoln County District Attorney submits letter of resignation
Allan Grubb, the District Attorney for District 23, serving Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties, submitted his letter of resignation Friday afternoon.
yukonprogressnews.com
New playground refreshes Yukon neighborhood school
A new playground is attracting attention – and children – at a Yukon neighborhood school. New play equipment and artificial turf have been installed at Ranchwood Elementary School, 607 Annawood. Ranchwood’s playground was worn and sorely needed to be replaced. “We are so excited for our Ranchwood...
KOCO
Oklahoma church hosts block party to help parents, students before school
NORMAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma church hosted a block party to help parents and students get set before school. Many Oklahoma students went back to school this past week. For those who get some extra time, the starting line is almost here. The Immanuel Baptist Church celebrated back to...
Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area
Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening.
Oklahoma City churches team up for Household Goods Giveaway
An Oklahoma City church is once again working to help families in need across the city.
Ambulances respond after fire at Oklahoma City nursing home
EMSA ambulances were called to an Oklahoma City nursing home after a fire ignited Wednesday evening.
KOCO
Police investigate after gunshot victim transported by friends to hospital in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was transported by friends to a hospital in Oklahoma City. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received a call about a gunshot victim at OU Med in Oklahoma City. The victim was transported to OU Med in an unknown car by friends.
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
KOCO
Owner shocked by damage after Midwest City restaurant catches fire
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A locally owned business is devastated after a restaurant caught fire overnight in Midwest City. Chequers Restaurant and Pub, which opened its doors in 1987, went up in flames around midnight near Air Depot Boulevard and Southeast 15th Street. "Approximately about the midnight hour, we...
KOCO
Frustration as drought forces OKC to take water from Canton Lake
OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought that began in June isn’t just impacting ponds – now, it’s taking a toll on Oklahoma’s reservoirs. At Lake Hefner, it’s apparent how far the water has fallen – four feet, and it’s dropping a foot a week. The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust believes now is the time to take action.
