SEWANEE, Tenn. - The University of the South cross country teams begin their 2022 campaign on Friday, Sept. 2, head coach Bill Cooper has announced. The Purple Tigers will head down to Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala. to begin the season with the Jacksonville State Foothills Invitational. The women will run a 4K race beginning at 6 p.m., with the men's 5K to follow.

SEWANEE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO