reverejournal.com
Revere Holds Groundbreaking for New DPW Facility
Mayor Brian Arrigo led the city’s groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art Department of Public Works facility Monday at the site located at 319 Charger Street. Construction on the new, one-story 39,000 square-foot facility will be completed in the fall of 2023. The facility will have more room for office space, training rooms, maintenance bays, and storage.
wgbh.org
Elderly residents suffer ‘intolerable’ heat in Everett public housing
Elderly residents suffer ‘intolerable’ heat in Everett public housing. Everett resident Elliott Vazquez sat in front of a City Council meeting on Monday and recounted the horror of living in the current heat in his building. He lives in Glendale Towers, a 12-story public housing complex that was built more than half a century ago and houses many elderly and disabled people. According to Vazquez, the building holds in the heat.
Mayor Wu seeks pay bump for city leaders
Under the proposal, pay raises for elected officials would not take hold until after the next city election. Mayor Michelle Wu is proposing salary increases for some of City Hall’s top positions that her administration says are needed to keep Boston competitive with its peers across the country. Under...
WCVB
Faneuil Hall protesters urge officials to change name of Boston landmark
BOSTON — Protesters gathered Wednesday in Boston City Hall to urge officials to change the name of Faneuil Hall. Activists say the Boston landmark's namesake, Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner and trafficker. Demonstrators filed in to the City Council chamber for a brief, silent, sit-in during a regularly-scheduled...
wgbh.org
‘On a mountain or under the bridge’: For one Lynn family, there’s no fallback on housing
Even a $200 rent increase can be catastrophic for Massachusetts’ poorest residents. Competition for housing has driven up home prices to record levels across Massachusetts. Some of the biggest gains have happened in communities where residents can least afford to pay more. GBH News is exploring the impact in the series Priced Out: The fight for housing in Massachusetts.
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
Andover Townsman
Town installs booms in Merrimack River
A resident petitioned article which passed during the 2021 Town Meeting has come to fruition. It was article No. 30, which proposed the appropriation of $75,000 “to pay the costs for purchasing services for the collection and removal of floatable solid waste debris from the Merrimack River.”. Last week...
No Outsiders Need Apply: Why One City Settled for a Police Chief Accused of Harassment
A Massachusetts mayor wanted to look outside for a chief to clean up a “toxic” police department. But a city ordinance forced him to promote from within.
Dorchester Reporter
Owner shuts the door on Popeye’s bid for Codman Square site
After a long and contentious history with Popeye’s Chicken and its lease on a potential location in Codman Square, the property owner and community are turning the page on the saga: Antoinette Rodney, and her broker, James Harrison, of Boston Bayside Properties, have indicated they will not renew the lease with Popeye’s and are looking to lease to a new tenant.
wgbh.org
How will Mayor Wu get around during the MBTA's Orange Line shutdown? 'There will be some chaos.'
Come next Friday, Aug. 19, people who take the Orange Line are going to need to find another way to get around when the MBTA begins a monthlong shutdown. That includes Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who regularly rides the T's Orange Line to City Hall. Wu joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel for a phone call before she got on her bike to ride to City Hall Thursday. This transcript has been lightly edited.
wgbh.org
'We could have helped,' Somerville mayor says of Orange Line shutdown
On Aug.19, a little over a week from today, the monthlong shutdown of the MBTA’s Orange Line will begin. Just a few days after that, on Aug. 22, the new Green Line extension will close for two weeks as well. A mix of shuttle buses and increased commuter rail service is being deployed to help passengers get around, but shuttle routes have not been finalized and communication has been contradictory and confusing. Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Jeremy Siegel and Paris Alston to talk about how the shutdowns will affect her city. This transcript has been lightly edited.
WCVB
Massachusetts town of Scituate issues warning to residents about drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — Scituate officials are warning residents of the Massachusetts town about manganese levels in the drinking water. A notice from the Scituate Water Division states that water sample results received on July 26 confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter (mg/L), which is in excess of the level advised by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).
BC Heights
University To Require On-Campus Students To Isolate in Residence Halls or at Home for COVID-19
Boston College will now require on-campus students who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate in their residence halls or at their permanent residence, according to an email sent to the BC community. “As the United States and the world transition from a COVID-19 pandemic to an endemic, the University will...
25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
Boston Public Schools working to fill 1,000+ openings before start of the school year
BOSTON — With just one month until the first day of school, it’s crunch time to try to fill more than a thousand job openings at Boston Public Schools. “We are actively working with our recruitment team,” said Drew Echelson, acting superintendent for Boston Public Schools. He...
Commuter rail train conductor to be arraigned on murder charge
MALDEN, Mass. — A commuter rail train conductor will face a judge Thursday after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, is slated to be arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State. A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:. “With all the news about drought, how are the...
Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers listed for sale
DANVERS - The Liberty Tree Mall is looking for a buyer.The Salem News reports that the shopping center in Danvers has been on the market since mid-July. Built in 1972, the 454,000 square-foot space is currently owned by mall investment company Simon Property Group.The real estate listing says the mall currently has an occupancy rate of 88%."Liberty Tree offers an impressive anchor tenant line-up of AMC Theatre, Marshalls, Michaels, Total Wine & More and a brand new Aldi (currently under construction), along with strong shadow anchors including Target, Home Depot, Best Buy, Nordstrom Rack, and Kohl's," the listing states.The listing also says there's more room on the 41-acre site "for possible uses including office, medical office, and hotel."
Police warn residents of multiple home breaks in 3 Massachusetts communities
Three local police departments are warning residents of multiple home burglaries that have occurred in their communities. The Bellingham, Franklin, and Medway police departments have each said they have had numerous house break-ins in the ten days. It is unclear at this time if the break-ins are all connected, but...
Overhead sign falls on Worcester highway
WORCESTER - Part of a highway in Worcester had to be shut down during rush hour Tuesday morning so crews could remove an overhead sign that fell on the road.It happened on I-190 southbound, a mile before Exit 1. Two lanes had to be closed and traffic was detoured at Exit 2, MassDOT said.Twitter user @miss_shush snapped a photo of the fallen sign at about 7:30 a.m.There were no reports of injuries. MassDOT did not say what brought the sign down.
