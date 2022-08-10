WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred Friday morning in the parking lot of Walmart just outside Saline. The Aug. 12 shooting involved two employees from a nearby business who knew each other, and police do not believe there is an immediate threat to public safety, Pittsfield Township Director of Public Safety Matthew Harshberger said.

SALINE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO