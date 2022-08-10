Read full article on original website
Related
Woman killed, man arrested in Hillsdale County shooting
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A woman is dead and man suspected in the murder is in jail following a Friday night shooting, police said. At about 10 p.m. Aug. 12, troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a report of shots fired in the 11000 block of Opel Drive in Somerset Township, northeast Hillsdale County.
Police identify man killed in Hillsdale County electrocution
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a 28-year-old man killed by a downed power line in Hillsdale County. Derreck John Michael Dobbs, of Jonesville, was found dead Tuesday, Aug. 9, by Michigan State Police troopers, who were responding to assist Jonesville city firefighters in the 2000 block of Chicago Road, northeast of Jonesville.
26-year-old man arrested for homicide in Hillsdale Co.
Michigan State Police say a 26-year-old woman from Hillsdale is dead after Jackson Post troopers responded to a call of shots fired last night on Aug 12.
67-Year-Old Addison Man Killed In A Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash In Lenawee County (Lenawee County, MI)
Officials are investigating a fatal crash that killed an Addison man in Lenawee County Wednesday. The single-vehicle crash happened on Southard Highway on Burton Road in [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Person Hospitalised Following A Motorcycle Accident In Mason Township (Mason Township, MI)
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle accident that hospitalized an Elkhart man. According to the officials, the crash occurred just before [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Times-Bulletin
Trespassing/shooting investigation under way in Paulding County
CECIL — On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner. Early stages of the investigation indicate 28-year-old Kurtis P. Puckett...
13abc.com
Deputies: Man shot for trespassing, assault
CECIL, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent one man to the hospital in Paulding County Saturday. It happened just before 8 am in the village of Cecil, which is about 5 miles north of the village of Paulding. According to a press release from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police want help finding person responsible for stealing boat, trailer in Ingham County
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. – The Michigan State Police want help finding the person responsible for stealing a boat and trailer in Ingham County. MSP says the incident occurred in the early morning of July 18 in the 2000 block of Heeney Road in Stockbridge. Officials say the vehicle the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvbam.com
Motorcyclist flown out after being struck by semi in St. Joseph County
STURGIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 50-year-old man from Albion, Indiana was injured Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning semi at the intersection of M-66 and Bogen Road in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports the crash happened at about 4:18...
Witness: Driver tried hitting people at Battle Creek Meijer
Investigators believe the man accused of hitting and killing 65-year-old Sandy Villarreal at an Oshtemo Walmart on Tuesday also tried attacking people at a Battle Creek Meijer the day before.
abc57.com
One person in critical condition following semi, motorcycle crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash between a semi and motorcycle on M-66 Wednesday, the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office announced. At 4:18 p.m., deputies responded to the area of M-66 and Bogen Road for the crash. According to the investigation, a 50-year-old Albion...
Detroit News
Man, 67, dies after crashing semi hauling tanker trailer in Lenawee Co.
A 67-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a tanker-trailer in Lenawee County, Michigan State Police said. Troopers from the Monroe Post were called at about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday to Southard Highway south of Burton Road in Rome Township for a single-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Semitruck driver killed in roll-over crash in Lenawee County
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – An Addison man was killed Wednesday when the semitruck he was driving ran off the highway, rolled over and hit several trees in Lenawee County. Rescue crews were called at 3:35 p.m. Aug. 10, to the area of Southard Highway, south of Burton Road in Rome Township for a report of the single-vehicle injury crash, according to Michigan State Police.
1 injured in shooting at Walmart parking lot outside Saline
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred Friday morning in the parking lot of Walmart just outside Saline. The Aug. 12 shooting involved two employees from a nearby business who knew each other, and police do not believe there is an immediate threat to public safety, Pittsfield Township Director of Public Safety Matthew Harshberger said.
WOWO News
Man accused of trespassing shot in Paulding County
Paulding County, Ohio (WOWO): The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man accused of trespassing was shot Saturday morning. Deputies were called to the 14200 block of Road 232 in Cecil in Emerald Township on a report of a trespassing complaint at 7:47 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that a man had been shot by the property owner.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in St. Joseph Co.
A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a semi-truck in St. Joseph County on Wednesday, deputies said.
Northwest Coney Island closes, state police now investigating missing woman: Jackson headlines Aug. 6-11
JACKSON, MI – Jackson has one less coney island restaurant as Northwest Coney Island has closed permanently. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Northwest Coney Island has closed its doors permanently, according to a sign on the door and posts on the...
3 Person Hospitalised Following A Two-Car Crash On U.S. 127 (Jackson, MI)
Jackson County reported a two-car crash in the U.S. 127 Wednesday morning. The crash resulted in the hospitalization of three people. The crash happened on the Highway near Wetherby Road in Sutherneastern Jackson County. A Southbound White Kia Soul entered the [..]
Dryer fire injures man, destroys home near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A suspected dryer malfunction injured a man and led to the destruction of his home near Jackson early Thursday, police said. At about 3:01 a.m. Aug. 11, the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety received a report of a structure fire in the 1600 block of Donnely Road, east of Jackson.
Comments / 0