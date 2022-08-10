MEMPHIS FB: Henigan Named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watchlist

Henigan Named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watchlist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – University of Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watchlist on Tuesday.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or currently playing at Texas DI four-year college.

In 2021, Henigan earned FWAA Freshman All-America honors starting all 11 games in which he played for the Tigers. The Denton, Texas native completed 235-of-393 passes for 3,322 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.



His 3,322 passing yards shattered the school's freshman record previously held by Paxton Lynch in 2013 (2056) and rank sixth overall on the program's single-season list. His 25 touchdowns are tied for the seventh-most in school history.



On the year, Henigan ranked 11 th in the nation in pass yards per game (302.0), 12 th in total offense (315.4), 14 th in passing yards per completion (14.14), 20 th in passing yards and 27 th in passing touchdowns. Henigan was the highest-ranked true freshman quarterback in the country in all five categories.



Among the highlights this season for Henigan were his season-high 463 passing yards at Tulsa, which ranks as the fourth-most passing yards in Memphis history. He also earned Davey O'Brien Award's Great 8 honor and was named to the midseason Davey O'Brien Award Watch List after completing 22-of-33 passes for 417 yards and five scores in the win over Arkansas State.

Memphis begins their 2022 season at Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 3rd, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in Starkville.